US Women's Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026
There's a record purse on offer at the marquee event of women's golf, where players are looking to emulate the success of Maja Stark a year ago
The US Women's Open has been taking place at one of golf's most iconic venues, Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.
There, the biggest names in the women's game have been competing, hoping to match the achievement of defending champion Maja Stark by lifting the trophy and taking home the biggest share of record prize money.
Just five years ago, the prize money was $5.5m, with Yuka Saso winning $1m when she beat Nasa Hataoka by one.
Three years later, it had doubled to $11m as winner, Allisen Corpuz,picked up $2m.
In the last two editions, the purse was $12m, with Saso again winning in 2025 to hand her $2.4m with the same amount going to Stark a year ago.
However, in 2026, there is even more money to play for with $12.5m to be shared among those who made the cut.
Before the tournament, the USGA's chief championship John Bodenhamer put that figure into context in his press conference.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He said: "Just a few thoughts about the US Women's Open. It is the oldest women's Major, as most of you know, going back to 1946. 39 players teed it up at Spokane Country Club in Washington.
"They played that first year, the only year that was played as match play. As they played, the purse that year was $19,700, and all of that purse money was paid in war bonds the year after the war concluded.
"Legendary champion Patty Berg defeated Betty Jameson in the finals. Patty took home $5,600 in war bonds."
On the size of this year's purse, he said: "I must say that we're quite proud of that, in that going back to 2022 when we really stepped up our purse and increased to $10 million, and that journey continues.
"We're proud that it continues this year, and we're proud to lead on that front as we lift up the women's game."
With one round to play, Nelly Korda and Sei Young Kim led the way, with Stark four back on two under.
Whoever holes the winning putt on Sunday evening won't just take her place in the history books, she will also claim prize money of $2.5m.
As well as the biggest payout the tournament has ever had, the size of it also eclipses the money offered at the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, where winner Nelly Korda won $1.35m of the $9m purse.
Below is the maximum prize money payout at the US Women's Open before ties are taken into account.
US Women's Open Prize Money Payout 2026
Position
Prize Money
1st
$2,500,000
2nd
$1,350,000
3rd
$829,547
4th
$581,535
5th
$484,363
6th
$429,478
7th
$387,191
8th
$346,775
9th
$313,844
10th
$288,272
11th
$263,075
12th
$243,241
13th
$226,651
14th
$209,188
15th
$194,219
16th
$181,745
17th
$171,766
18th
$161,787
19th
$151,807
20th
$141,828
21st
$133,221
22nd
$124,614
23rd
$116,257
24th
$108,523
25th
$101,787
26th
$96,049
27th
$91,683
28th
$87,816
29th
$84,074
30th
$80,332
311st
$76,590
32nd
$72,847
33rd
$69,105
34th
$65,737
35th
$62,993
36th
$60,249
37th
$57,629
38th
$55,134
39th
$52,640
40th
$50,145
41st
$47,650
42nd
$45,155
43rd
$42,660
44th
$40,166
45th
$37,671
46th
$35,426
47th
$33,180
48th
$31,060
49th
$29,812
50th
$28,565
51st
$27,816
52nd
$27,193
53rd
$26,694
54th
$26,444
55th
$26,195
56th
$25,945
57th
$25,696
58th
$25,446
59th
$25,197
60th
$24,947
61st
$24,698
62nd
$24,448
63rd
$24,199
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.