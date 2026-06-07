US Women's Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

There's a record purse on offer at the marquee event of women's golf, where players are looking to emulate the success of Maja Stark a year ago

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Maja Stark with the US Women&#039;s Open trophy
Maja Stark is the defending champion
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The US Women's Open has been taking place at one of golf's most iconic venues, Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

There, the biggest names in the women's game have been competing, hoping to match the achievement of defending champion Maja Stark by lifting the trophy and taking home the biggest share of record prize money.

Just five years ago, the prize money was $5.5m, with Yuka Saso winning $1m when she beat Nasa Hataoka by one.

Three years later, it had doubled to $11m as winner, Allisen Corpuz,picked up $2m.

In the last two editions, the purse was $12m, with Saso again winning in 2025 to hand her $2.4m with the same amount going to Stark a year ago.

Yuka Saso with the US Women&#039;s Open trophy

Yuka Saso won $2.4m in 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, in 2026, there is even more money to play for with $12.5m to be shared among those who made the cut.

Before the tournament, the USGA's chief championship John Bodenhamer put that figure into context in his press conference.

He said: "Just a few thoughts about the US Women's Open. It is the oldest women's Major, as most of you know, going back to 1946. 39 players teed it up at Spokane Country Club in Washington.

"They played that first year, the only year that was played as match play. As they played, the purse that year was $19,700, and all of that purse money was paid in war bonds the year after the war concluded.

"Legendary champion Patty Berg defeated Betty Jameson in the finals. Patty took home $5,600 in war bonds."

On the size of this year's purse, he said: "I must say that we're quite proud of that, in that going back to 2022 when we really stepped up our purse and increased to $10 million, and that journey continues.

"We're proud that it continues this year, and we're proud to lead on that front as we lift up the women's game."

With one round to play, Nelly Korda and Sei Young Kim led the way, with Stark four back on two under.

Nelly Korda at the US Women&#039;s Open

Nelly Korda shared the lead with one round remaining

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whoever holes the winning putt on Sunday evening won't just take her place in the history books, she will also claim prize money of $2.5m.

As well as the biggest payout the tournament has ever had, the size of it also eclipses the money offered at the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, where winner Nelly Korda won $1.35m of the $9m purse.

Below is the maximum prize money payout at the US Women's Open before ties are taken into account.

US Women's Open Prize Money Payout 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$2,500,000

2nd

$1,350,000

3rd

$829,547

4th

$581,535

5th

$484,363

6th

$429,478

7th

$387,191

8th

$346,775

9th

$313,844

10th

$288,272

11th

$263,075

12th

$243,241

13th

$226,651

14th

$209,188

15th

$194,219

16th

$181,745

17th

$171,766

18th

$161,787

19th

$151,807

20th

$141,828

21st

$133,221

22nd

$124,614

23rd

$116,257

24th

$108,523

25th

$101,787

26th

$96,049

27th

$91,683

28th

$87,816

29th

$84,074

30th

$80,332

311st

$76,590

32nd

$72,847

33rd

$69,105

34th

$65,737

35th

$62,993

36th

$60,249

37th

$57,629

38th

$55,134

39th

$52,640

40th

$50,145

41st

$47,650

42nd

$45,155

43rd

$42,660

44th

$40,166

45th

$37,671

46th

$35,426

47th

$33,180

48th

$31,060

49th

$29,812

50th

$28,565

51st

$27,816

52nd

$27,193

53rd

$26,694

54th

$26,444

55th

$26,195

56th

$25,945

57th

$25,696

58th

$25,446

59th

$25,197

60th

$24,947

61st

$24,698

62nd

$24,448

63rd

$24,199

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

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