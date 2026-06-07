US Women's Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The US Women's Open has been taking place at one of golf's most iconic venues, Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

There, the biggest names in the women's game have been competing, hoping to match the achievement of defending champion Maja Stark by lifting the trophy and taking home the biggest share of record prize money.

Just five years ago, the prize money was $5.5m, with Yuka Saso winning $1m when she beat Nasa Hataoka by one.

Three years later, it had doubled to $11m as winner, Allisen Corpuz,picked up $2m.

In the last two editions, the purse was $12m, with Saso again winning in 2025 to hand her $2.4m with the same amount going to Stark a year ago.

Yuka Saso won $2.4m in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, in 2026, there is even more money to play for with $12.5m to be shared among those who made the cut.

Before the tournament, the USGA's chief championship John Bodenhamer put that figure into context in his press conference.

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He said: "Just a few thoughts about the US Women's Open. It is the oldest women's Major, as most of you know, going back to 1946. 39 players teed it up at Spokane Country Club in Washington.

"They played that first year, the only year that was played as match play. As they played, the purse that year was $19,700, and all of that purse money was paid in war bonds the year after the war concluded.

"Legendary champion Patty Berg defeated Betty Jameson in the finals. Patty took home $5,600 in war bonds."

On the size of this year's purse, he said: "I must say that we're quite proud of that, in that going back to 2022 when we really stepped up our purse and increased to $10 million, and that journey continues.

"We're proud that it continues this year, and we're proud to lead on that front as we lift up the women's game."

With one round to play, Nelly Korda and Sei Young Kim led the way, with Stark four back on two under.

Nelly Korda shared the lead with one round remaining (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whoever holes the winning putt on Sunday evening won't just take her place in the history books, she will also claim prize money of $2.5m.

As well as the biggest payout the tournament has ever had, the size of it also eclipses the money offered at the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, where winner Nelly Korda won $1.35m of the $9m purse.

Below is the maximum prize money payout at the US Women's Open before ties are taken into account.

US Women's Open Prize Money Payout 2026