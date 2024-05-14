Mizuho Americas Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Rose Zhang defends her title as the Liberty National tournament sees an increased prize money payout for its second LPGA Tour outing
While the PGA Championship inevitably commands most of the attention in the golfing world, another big event is taking place on the LPGA Tour this week, the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National in New Jersey.
Players will be competing for a competitive prize-money payout, too, as the tournament marks its second year.
For the second week in succession on the LPGA Tour, a purse of $3 million is available, and the winner will bank $450,000.
This week’s purse represents an increase of $250,000 on the money available at the 2023 tournament, where Roze Zhang claimed her maiden LPGA Tour victory in her first tournament as a professional to bank $412,500.
There is also an attractive payday on offer to the runner-up, with the player finishing second set to earn $282,976. Meanwhile, each of the top six on the leaderboard come Sunday evening will claim a six-figure sum as a record-breaking season for prize money on the LPGA Tour continues.
Other incentives include world ranking points, while the winner will also accumulate 500 Race to the CME Globe points as the battle to compete at the lucrative season-closing CME Group Tour Championship, which is set to have a purse of $11m, continues.
Mizuho Americas Open Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$450,000
|2nd
|$282,976
|3rd
|$205,279
|4th
|$158,799
|5th
|$127,816
|6th
|$104,576
|7th
|$87,534
|8th
|$76,690
|9th
|$76,690
|10th
|$68,944
|11th
|$58,097
|12th
|$54,223
|13th
|$50,815
|14th
|$47,717
|15th
|$44,928
|16th
|$42,449
|17th
|$40,282
|18th
|$38,422
|19th
|$36,873
|20th
|$35,633
|21st
|$34,395
|22nd
|$33,154
|23rd
|$31,916
|24th
|$30,675
|25th
|$29,592
|26th
|$28,508
|27th
|$27,421
|28th
|$26,337
|29th
|$25,253
|30th
|$24,324
|31st
|$23,394
|32nd
|$22,464
|33rd
|$21,534
|34th
|$20,604
|35th
|$19,831
|36th
|$19,056
|37th
|$18,283
|38th
|$17,507
|39th
|$16,731
|40th
|$16,112
|41st
|$15,493
|42nd
|$14,874
|43rd
|$14,252
|44th
|$13,634
|45th
|$13,169
|46th
|$12,704
|47th
|$12,239
|48th
|$11,774
|49th
|$11,309
|50th
|$10,844
|51st
|$10,536
|52nd
|$10,225
|53rd
|$9,914
|54th
|$9,606
|55th
|$9,295
|56th
|$8,984
|57th
|$8,676
|58th
|$8,365
|59th
|$8,058
|60th
|$7,747
|61st
|$7,593
|62nd
|$7,436
|63rd
|$7,282
|64th
|$7,128
|65th
|$6,971
Who Are The Star Names In The Mizuho Americas Open?
In 2023, Rose Zhang created headlines by securing her maiden LPGA Tour title in her first professional start.
It’s taken almost a year for her to make that two wins, but the timing could barely have been better, with victory at last week’s Cognizant Founders Cup offering the perfect preparation for the defence of her title this week.
That moved Zhang to sixth in the world rankings. The player at the top of the list, Nelly Korda, was aiming for her sixth successive LPGA Tour win at last week’s event, but in the end had to settle for a T7. Nevertheless, she has been far and away the most dominant player in the women’s game in 2024, and she’ll be confident of further success here.
Other big names competing this week include the player Zhang beat in a playoff in 2023, Jennifer Kupcho, while besides Zhang and Korda, the other players in the world’s top 10 appearing this week are Celine Boutier, Ruoning Yin, Minjee Lee, Jin Young Ko, Charley Hull, Hannah Green and Brooke Henderson.
Other high-profile stars include Major winners Georgia Hall, Anna Nordqvist, Allisen Corpuz and Ashleigh Buhai.
Where Is The Mizuho Americas Open?
The Mizuho Americas Open is taking place at Liberty National in New Jersey. The course was established in 2006 and is known as one of the most expensive ever built, reportedly costing $250m.
Who Is In The Field At The Mizuho Americas Open?
There are a host of world-class players in the field, including defending champion Rose Zhang, who moved into the world’s top 10 after her win at the Cognizant Founders Cup. Nelly Korda, who has five wins this year, plays too, along with the likes of Ruoning Yin, Celine Boutier and Minjee Lee.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
