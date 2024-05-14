Mizuho Americas Open Prize Money Payout 2024

While the PGA Championship inevitably commands most of the attention in the golfing world, another big event is taking place on the LPGA Tour this week, the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National in New Jersey.

Players will be competing for a competitive prize-money payout, too, as the tournament marks its second year.

For the second week in succession on the LPGA Tour, a purse of $3 million is available, and the winner will bank $450,000.

This week’s purse represents an increase of $250,000 on the money available at the 2023 tournament, where Roze Zhang claimed her maiden LPGA Tour victory in her first tournament as a professional to bank $412,500.

There is also an attractive payday on offer to the runner-up, with the player finishing second set to earn $282,976. Meanwhile, each of the top six on the leaderboard come Sunday evening will claim a six-figure sum as a record-breaking season for prize money on the LPGA Tour continues.

Other incentives include world ranking points, while the winner will also accumulate 500 Race to the CME Globe points as the battle to compete at the lucrative season-closing CME Group Tour Championship, which is set to have a purse of $11m, continues.

Mizuho Americas Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $450,000 2nd $282,976 3rd $205,279 4th $158,799 5th $127,816 6th $104,576 7th $87,534 8th $76,690 9th $76,690 10th $68,944 11th $58,097 12th $54,223 13th $50,815 14th $47,717 15th $44,928 16th $42,449 17th $40,282 18th $38,422 19th $36,873 20th $35,633 21st $34,395 22nd $33,154 23rd $31,916 24th $30,675 25th $29,592 26th $28,508 27th $27,421 28th $26,337 29th $25,253 30th $24,324 31st $23,394 32nd $22,464 33rd $21,534 34th $20,604 35th $19,831 36th $19,056 37th $18,283 38th $17,507 39th $16,731 40th $16,112 41st $15,493 42nd $14,874 43rd $14,252 44th $13,634 45th $13,169 46th $12,704 47th $12,239 48th $11,774 49th $11,309 50th $10,844 51st $10,536 52nd $10,225 53rd $9,914 54th $9,606 55th $9,295 56th $8,984 57th $8,676 58th $8,365 59th $8,058 60th $7,747 61st $7,593 62nd $7,436 63rd $7,282 64th $7,128 65th $6,971

Who Are The Star Names In The Mizuho Americas Open?

Nelly Korda is hoping for her sixth win of the year (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023, Rose Zhang created headlines by securing her maiden LPGA Tour title in her first professional start.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s taken almost a year for her to make that two wins, but the timing could barely have been better, with victory at last week’s Cognizant Founders Cup offering the perfect preparation for the defence of her title this week.

That moved Zhang to sixth in the world rankings. The player at the top of the list, Nelly Korda, was aiming for her sixth successive LPGA Tour win at last week’s event, but in the end had to settle for a T7. Nevertheless, she has been far and away the most dominant player in the women’s game in 2024, and she’ll be confident of further success here.

Other big names competing this week include the player Zhang beat in a playoff in 2023, Jennifer Kupcho, while besides Zhang and Korda, the other players in the world’s top 10 appearing this week are Celine Boutier, Ruoning Yin, Minjee Lee, Jin Young Ko, Charley Hull, Hannah Green and Brooke Henderson.

Other high-profile stars include Major winners Georgia Hall, Anna Nordqvist, Allisen Corpuz and Ashleigh Buhai.

Where Is The Mizuho Americas Open? The Mizuho Americas Open is taking place at Liberty National in New Jersey. The course was established in 2006 and is known as one of the most expensive ever built, reportedly costing $250m.