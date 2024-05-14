Mizuho Americas Open Prize Money Payout 2024

Rose Zhang defends her title as the Liberty National tournament sees an increased prize money payout for its second LPGA Tour outing

Rose Zhang with the Mizuho Americas Trophy
Rose Zhang won in her maiden event as a professional in the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open
While the PGA Championship inevitably commands most of the attention in the golfing world, another big event is taking place on the LPGA Tour this week, the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National in New Jersey.

Players will be competing for a competitive prize-money payout, too, as the tournament marks its second year.

For the second week in succession on the LPGA Tour, a purse of $3 million is available, and the winner will bank $450,000.

This week’s purse represents an increase of $250,000 on the money available at the 2023 tournament, where Roze Zhang claimed her maiden LPGA Tour victory in her first tournament as a professional to bank $412,500.

There is also an attractive payday on offer to the runner-up, with the player finishing second set to earn $282,976. Meanwhile, each of the top six on the leaderboard come Sunday evening will claim a six-figure sum as a record-breaking season for prize money on the LPGA Tour continues.

Other incentives include world ranking points, while the winner will also accumulate 500 Race to the CME Globe points as the battle to compete at the lucrative season-closing CME Group Tour Championship, which is set to have a purse of $11m, continues.

Mizuho Americas Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$450,000
2nd$282,976
3rd$205,279
4th$158,799
5th$127,816
6th$104,576
7th$87,534
8th$76,690
9th$76,690
10th$68,944
11th$58,097
12th$54,223
13th$50,815
14th$47,717
15th$44,928
16th$42,449
17th$40,282
18th$38,422
19th$36,873
20th$35,633
21st$34,395
22nd$33,154
23rd$31,916
24th$30,675
25th$29,592
26th$28,508
27th$27,421
28th$26,337
29th$25,253
30th$24,324
31st$23,394
32nd$22,464
33rd$21,534
34th$20,604
35th$19,831
36th$19,056
37th$18,283
38th$17,507
39th$16,731
40th$16,112
41st$15,493
42nd$14,874
43rd$14,252
44th$13,634
45th$13,169
46th$12,704
47th$12,239
48th$11,774
49th$11,309
50th$10,844
51st$10,536
52nd$10,225
53rd$9,914
54th$9,606
55th$9,295
56th$8,984
57th$8,676
58th$8,365
59th$8,058
60th$7,747
61st$7,593
62nd$7,436
63rd$7,282
64th$7,128
65th$6,971

Who Are The Star Names In The Mizuho Americas Open?

Nelly Korda at the Cognizant Founders Cup

Nelly Korda is hoping for her sixth win of the year

In 2023, Rose Zhang created headlines by securing her maiden LPGA Tour title in her first professional start.

It’s taken almost a year for her to make that two wins, but the timing could barely have been better, with victory at last week’s Cognizant Founders Cup offering the perfect preparation for the defence of her title this week.

That moved Zhang to sixth in the world rankings. The player at the top of the list, Nelly Korda, was aiming for her sixth successive LPGA Tour win at last week’s event, but in the end had to settle for a T7. Nevertheless, she has been far and away the most dominant player in the women’s game in 2024, and she’ll be confident of further success here.

Other big names competing this week include the player Zhang beat in a playoff in 2023, Jennifer Kupcho, while besides Zhang and Korda, the other players in the world’s top 10 appearing this week are Celine Boutier, Ruoning Yin, Minjee Lee, Jin Young Ko, Charley Hull, Hannah Green and Brooke Henderson.

Other high-profile stars include Major winners Georgia Hall, Anna Nordqvist, Allisen Corpuz and Ashleigh Buhai.

Where Is The Mizuho Americas Open?

The Mizuho Americas Open is taking place at Liberty National in New Jersey. The course was established in 2006 and is known as one of the most expensive ever built, reportedly costing $250m.

Who Is In The Field At The Mizuho Americas Open?

There are a host of world-class players in the field, including defending champion Rose Zhang, who moved into the world’s top 10 after her win at the Cognizant Founders Cup. Nelly Korda, who has five wins this year, plays too, along with the likes of Ruoning Yin, Celine Boutier and Minjee Lee.

