Michelle Wie West Follows Tiger Woods' Appearance On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' To Announce Second Pregnancy

Michelle Wie West appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Monday evening to reveal that she and her husband Jonnie West are expecting their second child later this year.

Wie West confirmed that after successful IVF treatment, the pair are awaiting the arrival of a baby boy in the coming months which will take their family up to four members.

.@MichelleWieWest is expecting a baby boy! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/vYoP931dudMay 14, 2024

The five-time LPGA Tour winner had her first child, Makenna Kamalei Yoona West back in June 2020 - and the three-year-old is apparently very excited about meeting her baby brother.

Wie West shared that Makenna had been "telling everyone" at kindergarten that her parents were "going to LA to get the baby" before they had been afforded the chance to inform the necessary people about the pregnancy via IVF themselves.

The 34-year-old went on to talk about a couple of exciting projects coming up in her life, the first being this week's LPGA Tour event - the Mizuho Americas Open.

A post shared by Michelle Wie West (@michellewiewest) A photo posted by on

Wie West will serve as tournament host for the second edition at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City as Rose Zhang attempts to successfully defend a title for the first time in her very young career. Zhang - who attended Stanford University, just like Wie West - is coming off the back of scoring her second LPGA Tour trophy at last week's Cognizant Founders Cup and is in ideal form to try and do so.

The other subject Wie West was promoting was an NBC-produced documentary about her called: 'Dream Big: The Michelle Wie Story' which will air at 2pm ET on Saturday, May 18.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The show follows the life and career of Wie West - who turned professional shortly before she turned 16, having already become the youngest player ever to make an LPGA Tour cut at just 13.

Despite plenty of early promise, the woman from Honolulu, Hawaii struggled with injuries throughout her career and only managed four regular LPGA Tour titles and one Major - which arrived at the 2014 US Women's Open - before retiring from pro golf in 2023.

After becoming a member of the LPGA Tour in 2009, Wie West went on to earn $6,825,282, claim the 2014 Rolex ANNIKA Major Award, and take part in five Solheim Cups for Team USA between 2009 and 2017.

Wie West's recent appearance on The Tonight Show made her the second golfer in a matter of weeks to sit across from Fallon, following Tiger Woods' chat about tree memes, mom always being right, and his new clothing brand Sun Day Red - which launched in the US at the start of May.