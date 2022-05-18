DeChambeau Withdraws From PGA Championship

The 28-year-old has admitted defeat in his attempt to return from wrist surgery at Southern Hills

Bryson DeChambeau plays a practice round while testing his fitness before the 2022 PGA Championship
Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from this year’s PGA Championship on the eve of the tournament at Southern Hills.

The American had been hoping to return from injury at this week’s tournament, and had travelled to Tulsa to test his fitness. In a tweet posted earlier this week, DeChambeau said: “On my way to Southern Hills CC. Going to test how I am feeling over these next couple days and decide on whether to compete. Looking forward to being in Tulsa.”

That raised hopes that DeChambeau would participate in the second Major of the year, and there was further encouragement yesterday when he updated his Twitter followers with the message: “Held up nicely today. Let’s see what tomorrow brings”. The comeback wasn’t to be, with the 28-year-old joining a list of big-names missing from the PGA Championship. He posted another Twitter update the evening before the tournament, stating: After careful consideration I have decided to WD from the @PGAChampionship. I want to make a full return when I am 100% ready to compete at golf’s highest level. Thank you for all the continued support.”

Despite the encouraging signs earlier in the week, the news is perhaps not all that surprising. DeChambeau gave an update on his recovery from wrist surgery with a video he posted to Twitter showing him practicing his drives before he travelled to Tulsa. While the speed and distance was impressive - 192mph and 342 yards of carry – the left wrist he had surgery on last month was still clearly bandaged.

That wrist has bothered him through much of an injury hit 2022, and, after one comeback attempt which saw him admit to ignoring medical advice to play at The Masters, it could be a case of once bitten, twice shy for the American as he looks to regain full fitness before attempting his next return.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall

Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

