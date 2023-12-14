Costco Kirkland Signature Driver Goes On Sale
The Kirkland Signature driver is now on sale for $199 with Costco - here's what you need to know
Costco's much anticipated Kirkland Signature driver has gone on sale, and the wholesaler's big stick looks like it could offer as impressive value as its other golf products.
Become a Costco Member from $60 per year at Costco.com
To take advantage of deals at Costco or to get your hands on this driver sign up to be a Costco member. Prices start from just $60 a year and anyone can sign up.
The driver, which hit the USGA conforming list earlier in the fall, retails at just $199.99 and comes with some very solid components, which will surely put it near the top of the best budget golf drivers once we've had a chance to test it out.
WATCH: We test and compare the best drivers of 2023
The Kirkland Signature irons also went on sale this week, meaning the retailer now sells own-brand drivers, irons, wedges, putters and golf balls - with just a hybrid and fairway wood needed to complete the set.
This brand new Kirkland Signature driver is available to buy now, and comes with a multi-material construction, featuring a carbon composite crown to keep it lightweight and ensure weight can be moved low and to the perimeter of the club, which should help with launch and forgiveness.
It also has a variable thickness titanium face and an adjustable hosel to change the loft, which is 10.5 degrees as standard. The four settings available are: standard, one degree lower loft, one degree higher loft and standard loft with draw bias via a more upright lie angle. There's also a back weight fitted in the titanium sole, which should help launch and stability.
It comes fitted with a True Temper Evnflow Riptide shaft, with regular and stiff options available, and a Lamkin Crossline grip - two impressive components that will make the Kirkland Signature driver a very appealing product for many golfers at this price point. The $199.99 price tag well undercuts the best golf drivers on the market, which typically retail between $400-$600.
Also included is the headcover and a wrench to adjust the head/shaft combination.
The Kirkland Signature driver appears to only be available in the US currently, and it also only available in right-handed dexterity. It's made by 'SM Global, LLC' according to the USGA Conforming list, which reportedly is a US subsidiary of a Korean manufacturer.
View the full listing on the Costco website.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
-
-
Angel Cabrera Plays First Competitive Round Of Golf After Release From Prison
Angel Cabrera shot level par in his first competitive round following his release from prison earlier this year
By Paul Higham Published
-
'Any Given Week, I Could Whoop Anybody's A**, Period. I'm 46 Years Old And On My Way Out Of The Game But I Could Win A PGA Tour Event Next Week And That Mean's I'm Still Relevant' - Pro Defends PGA Tour's Rank-And-File Players
Robert Garrigus' only PGA Tour win came 13 years ago but the American still believes he could trouble the game's best players
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Why Drivers Might Be Next In The Big Golf Rollback Plan
In the R&A and USGA statement on rolling back the golf ball, the governing bodies also stated that they'd look at the possibility of limiting how forgiving drivers are
By Paul Higham Published
-
'We Don't See Distance As A Problem' - Titleist Latest To Oppose Golf Ball Rollback Plans
The most chosen golf ball brand among professionals and amateur golfers worldwide is not on board with the governing bodies' decision
By Ben Fleming Published
-
How Much Distance Will Players Lose With The New Golf Ball Rollback Rule?
The new golf ball rollback plans will affect players at every level of the game, but by how much?
By Mike Hall Published
-
6 PGA Tour Stars Using New Equipment This Week At The Hero World Challenge
A number of equipment changes have been spotted this week at the Hero World Challenge
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Ben Hogan To Make Dramatic Return To The Golf Equipment Market
Over a year after apparently shutting for good, the legendary golf equipment brand is on the comeback trail once more
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler Using New Putter At Hero World Challenge
Scheffler has been pictured using an Olson Golf flat stick this week in The Bahamas
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Tiger Woods Using New TaylorMade Driver At Hero World Challenge
The 15-time Major winner was pictured hitting the new unreleased TaylorMade driver in practice for his return at the Hero World Challenge
By Elliott Heath Published
-
J.Lindeberg Has Just Revealed Its First Golf Shoes And They Look Amazing
The Swedish brand has dipped its toes into the golf shoe market for the very first time with a distinctive, proprietary new model.
By Dan Parker Published