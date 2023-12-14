Costco Kirkland Signature Driver Goes On Sale

The Kirkland Signature driver is now on sale for $199 with Costco - here's what you need to know

The Kirkland Signature driver
(Image credit: Costco)
Elliott Heath
By Elliott Heath
published

Costco's much anticipated Kirkland Signature driver has gone on sale, and the wholesaler's big stick looks like it could offer as impressive value as its other golf products.

The driver, which hit the USGA conforming list earlier in the fall, retails at just $199.99 and comes with some very solid components, which will surely put it near the top of the best budget golf drivers once we've had a chance to test it out.

WATCH: We test and compare the best drivers of 2023

The Kirkland Signature irons also went on sale this week, meaning the retailer now sells own-brand drivers, irons, wedges, putters and golf balls - with just a hybrid and fairway wood needed to complete the set.

This brand new Kirkland Signature driver is available to buy now, and comes with a multi-material construction, featuring a carbon composite crown to keep it lightweight and ensure weight can be moved low and to the perimeter of the club, which should help with launch and forgiveness.

Image 1 of 2
Kirkland Signature driver
(Image credit: Costco)

It also has a variable thickness titanium face and an adjustable hosel to change the loft, which is 10.5 degrees as standard. The four settings available are: standard, one degree lower loft, one degree higher loft and standard loft with draw bias via a more upright lie angle. There's also a back weight fitted in the titanium sole, which should help launch and stability.

It comes fitted with a True Temper Evnflow Riptide shaft, with regular and stiff options available, and a Lamkin Crossline grip - two impressive components that will make the Kirkland Signature driver a very appealing product for many golfers at this price point. The $199.99 price tag well undercuts the best golf drivers on the market, which typically retail between $400-$600.

The Kirkland Signature driver

(Image credit: Costco)

Also included is the headcover and a wrench to adjust the head/shaft combination.

The Kirkland Signature driver appears to only be available in the US currently, and it also only available in right-handed dexterity. It's made by 'SM Global, LLC' according to the USGA Conforming list, which reportedly is a US subsidiary of a Korean manufacturer.

View the full listing on the Costco website.

