Meet Tony Finau's caddie in this piece.

Who Is Tony Finau’s Caddie?

Tony Finau did have Gregory Bodine on the bag for the last few years. However he switched bag men to Mark Urbanek at the 2020 PGA Championship.

Urbanek has caddied for James Hahn, Matt Davidson and Charlie Wi before and he played collegiate golf at William and Mary.

Indeed he is quite the player in his own right as he once shot 62 to win his home course club championship.

He took up Finau’s bag at the 2020 PGA Championship and the big-hitting American has also had his coach Boyd Summerhays on the bag recently too.

His greatest memory as a caddie was winning the 2015 Northern Trust Open with James Hahn.

Finau’s previous caddie was Gregory Bodine.

The two men had originally met on a variety of golf courses because Greg often travelled with his cousins, Andrew and Michael Putnam, who are both pro golfers.

Eventually Greg heard that Tony was looking for a caddie during his rookie year on the PGA Tour, in 2014-15, and decided to send him a Twitter message to see what could happen.

“We were similar ages and had similar interests so I just reached out,” Greg said.

Then, during a trial run in Arizona, they both realised that the partnership could work well.

“In golf the only person who can help me inside the ropes is my caddy,” Tony says. “I knew with my experience playing professional golf I wanted a caddy like Greg.”

“I’ve become a better person the more I’m around Tony,” Greg says. “The company you keep creates who you are, and if you aren’t around the best person every day for nine months of the year that wears on you.”

The pair went from strength to strength in the game, eventually winning on the PGA Tour at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open.

Greg had been absent on the bag for a while after breaking his leg, but they quickly found their rhythm winning the tournament by beating Steve Marino in a playoff.

“We’re both Christian, so we both had faith in God that things would work out,” Tony said.

“A couple weeks after he came back having not been on the bag for a couple of months, we were able to win, so that was a testament to the faith we both have.”