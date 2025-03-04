Cobra May Have Just Unveiled The Coolest-Looking Driver Of 2025

Ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational which begins on Thursday, Cobra Golf has unveiled a limited-edition trio of its popular DS-ADAPT drivers. Offered in three different models, the DS-ADAPT LS, X and MAX-K, the drivers honor the seven-time major winner Arnold Palmer. The eye-catching drivers incorporate Palmer’s iconic umbrella logo pattern on the two-tone crown and sole, whilst also adopting a special edition shaft and headcover that we think combine to make it one of the most visually-striking clubs money can buy.

Known for being one of the best golf drivers on the market, these new DS-ADAPT models have unique graphics while featuring progressive aero shaping to reduce drag and increase club and ball speed. They also feature Cobra’s innovative FutureFit33 adjustable hosel system, which allows for 33 loft and lie settings to be adjusted independently so players can fine tune their ball flight.

Rated one of the best Cobra drivers, the DS-ADAPT X driver oozes shelf appeal. It incorporates a somewhat triangular head profile and is designed to fit all ranges of ability thanks to its front and back weighting system, which delivers the perfect combination of speed and forgiveness.

The newest addition to the range, the DS-ADAPT MAX-K, is ranked as one of the most forgiving drivers, making it a perfect fairway finder for inconsistent players. This model features an oversize profile and the highest MOI of all the three models in the DS-ADAPT range.

Finally the DS-ADAPT LS driver is tailored to the lower handicapper, focusing more on reducing spin rates and enhancing shot-shaping control. It features the most advanced aero of the three models with its raised rear aft, highest crown peak, new heel aero shaping and compact address profile (445cc). If you have a fast swing, this is the model for you.

Each limited-edition Arnold Palmer DS-ADAPT driver within the range is priced at £549 ($649) and all are available now online at cobragolf.com and at selected retailers.