Despite lavishing riches on players and executives, LIV Golf's bankruptcy has hit many small businesses hard, with several UK firms labelling the tour "immoral" for leaving them in limbo with hundred of thousands of unpaid debts.

A report by BBC Sport shows five small UK businesses are still owed money for work at the LIV Golf UK event in July and other activities - money which the owners say could be crucial in their survival.

Caterers and cleaners at LIV Golf UK are both still waiting for payment, along with a videographer and local council for work on the Little Sticks foundation - while a small family-run firm that provided a sensory bus for autistic children still hasn't been paid.

The fact all these debts have been left unpaid while LIV Golf handed out millions to players and executives just before filing for bankruptcy has been a particular source of pain for these business owners.

"It just feels completely immoral," Global Infusion Group chief executive Bonnie May told the BBC. The catering company is owed £321,671 which was meant to be paid in August.

"It really matters to a business of our scale. The impact has been huge, both personally and professionally."

Kirris Foskett, who owns BD365 Clean and is owed £75,225, added: "It's sickening."

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"How can they sleep at night, knowing they are potentially putting companies out of business?"

The BBC states filmmmaker Joe Bentley is owed £6,000 for work on a YouTube video on the Little Sticks foundation - a video aimed at showing the positive impact LIV and its players were having away from the golf course.

However, Bentley feels "massively deflated, a bit cheated and undervalued" as he still awaits payment - as does Gateshead Council which is owed £1,912 also for work with Little Sticks.

There's also a public record of a small family business based in Yorkshire in the UK called Goodysphere, which supplies a sensory bus to help autistic children at large scale events. LIV Golf still owes Goodysphere £3,000.

The UK firms are not the only ones of course, LIV Golf has faced previous lawsuits from the likes of Fresh Tape Media wanting $1.23m for a press day, while Mobii Systems says it was owed $1.1m for developing streaming features and Fantasy Interactive filed for just under $1m of unpaid invoices for building the LIV Golf app.

LIV Golf has listed 1,000 creditors with debts estimated to be between $500m and $1bn (£380m-£760m) - and while CEO Scott O'Neil has previously spoken of his hope to pay all the bills that now looks unlikely given the bankruptcy situation.

It's the plight of the smaller business who could go out of pocket which will capture the attention though - especially with players getting massive payouts just before bankruptcy.

Four LIV executives were also given bonuses of around $3m in August, just as many of these vendor bills were due to be paid, while O'Neil himself received a whopping $6m retention bonus only in June. Less than three months later LIV filed for bankruptcy.

"I've had nights just sat there in tears, thinking, what is the point," said BD365 Clean's Foskett.

"How much comes in will honestly depend on whether or not the business will still be going at the end of January.

"I don't want to throw the towel in."

A hearing in January is scheduled to look at the plan to wind down LIV Golf, which should include details on how to pay all the debts, but the creditors themselves will have to wait to find out how much, if anything, they receive.

LIV Golf was built on the billions of Saudi investment, but while the PIF will walk away to other things, players and executives will walk away with millions in their pockets - it's small businesses still left without anything who've paid the price of its collapse.