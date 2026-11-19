The impending Tiger Woods comeback has golf fans wondering just what the great man will be able to achieve this time around, and it's led to some pretty eye-catching betting odds being compiled by the bookmakers.

They include a quite fanciful price to win on his first tournament back, and a more believable odds-on shout for him to line up at The Masters once again in April.

Woods is set to make his first start in over two years when he tees it up at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December, but should we really expect anything much from the 15-time Major champion?

After all, the 50-year-old has played just 11 events since his February 2021 car accident, and completed four rounds four times in those tournaments - withdrawing from three and missing the cut in four.

But bookmakers have him between +6000 (66/1) and +8000 (80/1) to actually win the Hero World Challenge on his comeback - which may be more wishful thinking than anything else.

Woods is a more realistic short price of +150 (6/4) to finish last at Albany, which when you consider it's a small, select field of the world's best golfers looks like the obvious result.

Surely just completing a tournament after so long out will be a huge win for Woods - even though we know how deep his competitive streak runs.

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Tiger Woods Masters betting odds 2027

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Woods is a consensus odds-on shot to be teeing it up at Augusta National in April, with quotes of around -162 (8/13) for him to make the Masters field in 2027.

He made a quite amazing comeback at The Masters in 2022 just 14 months after his horrific car crash and somehow managed to make the cut and finish 47th.

Woods is +225 (9/4) to make the cut at the 2027 Masters which would be another great achievement as it would extend his own record of 24 consecutive cuts made at Augusta National.

So if he does tee it up in The Masters you can be sure he feels he is strong enough to at least make the weekend, as he'd hate to lose that cut streak now.

Woods is a range of prices but generally around the +20000 (200/1) mark to win The Masters for a sixth time - again that's fairytale stuff at this stage of his career but just as a comparison he's only the same odds as the likes of Brian Harman, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson and Tom McKibbin.

Those players won't be happy feeling they're being given as much chance as a then 51-year-old with little golf under his belt over the last five years and a body being held together by a plethora of surgeries - even if he is Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods odds on another Major & seniors tour

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If it was anyone else you'd instantly rule out another Major win without even a thought, but this is Tiger Woods so you just can't - and the odds say it's not completely impossible.

Just how much golf he can play will have a huge say, but it's got to be said that the Major venues this year are ones he's won on before and will certainly inspire him.

Take out the PGA Championship at an unfamiliar PGA Frisco, and he's obviously got Augusta National first up, which he loves, followed by Pebble Beach for the US Open - where he secured that record 15-shot victory in 2000.

The Open Championship in July returns to the Old Course at St Andrews where Woods lifted the Claret Jug, also in 2000 as part of his incredible Tiger Slam run.

So there'll be plenty of flashbacks to Woods at his prime during the 2027 Major season and the quote of +15000 (150/1) to win any Major next year is not as big as it should be in reality.

It's still filed in the far fetched category and to put it into perspective the highest 'to win a Major' winner of the last 12 years was Brian Harman at +4000 (40/1) so we're still very much in dreamland.

Although Tiger fans will no doubt point out that Aaron Rai was +20000 (200/1) to win the PGA Championship this year and Ryan Fox +22500 (225/1) to win The Open....

Woods is tipped to enter the senior circuit though and if he does then the +250 (5/2) on offer for him to win on the PGA Tour Champions or senior Major would make much more appeal.

Tiger Woods 2027 betting specials

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Odds via Betway

To win the 2026 Hero World Challenge - 66/1

To play in the 2027 Masters - 8/13

To win the 2027 Masters - 200/1

To win any 2027 Major - 150/1

To win any 2027 PGA Tour event - 40/1

To win on 2027 PGA Tour Champions - 5/2

Odds via William Hill

To play in the 2027 Masters - 8/13

To finish last at the 2026 Hero World Challenge - 6/4

To make the cut at the 2027 Masters - 9/4

To win a 2027 senior Major or PGA Tour Champions event - 5/2

To win the 2026 Hero World Challenge - 80/1