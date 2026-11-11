All Eyes On Florida State In 2027 As Charlie Woods Joins Superstar Junior In Dream Team Signings

Tiger Woods' son Charlie made it official as he completed the formalities of signing to play college golf for Florida State University - forming half of blockbuster duo bagged by the Seminoles.

As not only did Florida State sign the son of the 15-time Major champion Woods, they also captured No.1 junior Miles Russell in possibly the most high-profile recruitment double we've seen in college golf.

Tiger and ex-wife Elin Nordegren attended Charlie's signing ceremony at Benjamin High School on Friday, but only Wednesday was the deal for Woods to be in the Class of 2027 made official.

And with Woods joined by Russell, the leading player in the AJGA Rolex Rankings and most hyped up junior since Tiger Woods himself, it's been a stellar recruitment drive by the Seminoles and arguably the biggest by any school in NCAA men's golf history.

Both signings were confirmed by Florida State on social media, with Charlie taking to Instagram for his first words as a Seminole.

"Proud to officially be a Seminole!" Woods wrote.

"Huge thank you to my family, coaches, and everyone who has helped me get here. Can't wait to get started and compete alongside my new teammates.

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"Go Noles!"

Miles Russell confirmed for Florida State

Woods has shown flashes of potential and looks to have promise but is also a work in progress, but Russell is sixth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and already looks like the finished article.

And together they'll give Florida State a dream team of a new intake next year.

"The main thing was I was going to stay somewhat close to home, and Tallahassee is under three hours," said Florida native Russell on his college selection.

"There is so much upside to Coach [Trey] Jones, the facilities and Florida State as a school. Looking forward to going in August."

Russell beat Tiger's record by becoming the youngest winner of the American Junior Golfer Association Boys Player of the Year award - getting that honor just one day after his 15th birthday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He's just won the award for a third time in 2026 - surpassing Tiger's tally - to add to his glittering junior career including two Junior Players Championship titles and a Junior PGA Championship victory among many others.

Russell's already played eight PGA Tour events and has made his Major debut - which was a brilliant effort to finish T39 at this year's US Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Although skipping college to go pro didn't feel right for Russell, he's not expected to stay too long in school with the lure of PGA Tour calling - and Blades Brown showing what teenagers can do with his maiden tournament win recently.

While Russell is at Florida State though, his partnership with new teammate Woods will garner a huge amount of attention on the college circuit.

"He’s competitive, I’m competitive, so any time we’re just out playing around, chipping, putting, whatever it is, there’s always a little game going on,” Russell said of Woods.

"He’s just a normal kid. He’s one of my best friends and definitely one of my favorite people to play golf with."