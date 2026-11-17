Tiger Woods will finally return to competitive golf in December as he was confirmed in the field for the 2026 Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour.

Woods hasn't teed it up in tournament golf since the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon, but he'll be back in action in the Bahamas on 3-6 December playing in the tournament he hosts.

The 15-time Major champion recently said he was "feeling better" and that he'd been "training quite a bit" ahead of his latest competitive comeback.

Now he's been confirmed in the field at Albany all eyes will be on just how he performs against the best golfers around - but that doesn't necessarily mean he's eyeing up anything like a full-time return to the PGA Tour.

His schedule is likely to be a touch more eclectic with a sprinkling of the PGA Tour Champions thrown in for good measure - but there's some inconic Major venues on the schedule in 2027 that have surely caught Woods' eye.

It's hard not to get carried away by the prospect of Woods getting back out there, but expectations should be tempered with some extreme rust a certainty after well over two years out of serious action.

The three remaining players in the field for the Hero World Challenge have been announced: Tiger Woods Rickie Fowler Gary Woodland https://t.co/cFEHnm584zNovember 17, 2026

Since his last tournament appearance he's ruptured his Achilles tendon, had more back surgery and then was involved in that infamous March car crash in Florida which saw him step away from the game and later receive a five-year driving ban.

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Add in the fact Woods turns 51 in December and it's surely inconceivable that he'd even attempt to play more than a handful of PGA Tour events in 2027 - as we've seen in the past even just walking the course for four rounds is a huge issue for his rebuilt body.

And let's just take a moment to consider what little golf Woods has played recently, with just four completed 72-hole tournaments in the last six years - he's not had a top-10 finish since the start of 2020.

So don't be surprised if Woods has a bumpy start to his latest comeback, and while PGA Tour tournament may be few and far between, there are some other events he's surely got his eye on.

Woods has been tipped to play on the PGA Tour Champions in 2027 where he can use a golf cart and play in short three-round tournaments, while there's a couple of events hosted by his buddies that could be on his radar.

Tiger Woods' 2027 Major targets - will he play seniors tour?

Hot on the heels of the Hero World Challenge comes the PNC Championship which Woods has played in five times alongside son Charlie.

The latest season of TGL starts on 27 December with Woods on the five-man Jupiter Links squad and hoping to play a full part according to Kevin Kisner, who was released from the team precisely for that reason.

The main PGA Tour tournament you'd expect Woods to make a big effort to play in is the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, which is another event he has hosting duties for.

On the senior circuit Woods has been tipped to show up at tournaments hosted by Steve Stricker (American Family Insurance Championship) and Jim Furyk (Constellation Furky & Friends) so they're ones to keep an eye on.

And in the over-50s ranks the US Senior Open is said to be a big target for Woods as victory in that would break a tie with Bobby Jones for the all-time lead on nine USGA national titles.

The regular Majors will also be a big focus, especially with a couple of the venues this year - Woods will always fancy teeing it up at Augusta National, with the 2024 Masters his last completed four-round tournament.

The 2027 US Open being staged at Pebble Beach is of particular interest given Wood's history on the famous links, where he lapped the field in his Major record 15-shot victory in 2000.

The Open Championship is also back at the Old Course which much be tempting for him, despite seemingly saying his goodbyes to St Andrews during the 2022 Open.

The fact Woods can even contemplate a comeback given his condition back when fighting back tears down the 18th is a huge positive and if there's even a slim chance he can play there again he'll grab it with both hands.

Woods has always said a very limited schedule is the only way he can continue playing, but he also remains hungry to play, to compete and to remain in the arena so expect him to give it everything to keep on teeing it up in anger.

Tiger Woods' 2027 schedule - selected events

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hero World Challenge (Dec 3-6)

PNC Championship (Dec 19-20)

TGL Season (Dec 27-Feb 23)

Genesis Invitational (Feb 18-21)

Players Championship (Mar 12-14)

TGL Playoffs (Mar 1-23)

The Masters (Apr 8-11)

PGA Championship (May 20-23)

American Family Insurance Championship (Jun 11-13)

US Senior Open (Jul 1-4)

US Open (Jun 17-20)

The Open (July 15-18)

Constellation Furyk & Friends (Oct 8-10