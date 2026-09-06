Charlie Woods Falls Short In Bid To Win Junior Players Championship

Charlie Woods has fallen short in his bid to win the Junior Players Championship title.
The 17-year-old began the final round on even par, four back of co-leaders Sam Carraher, Giuseppe Puebla and Dawson Lew.
That was thanks to an eventful one-under-par 71 to open on Friday, followed by a battling 73 on Saturday.
However, despite beginning the final round at TPC Sawgrass firmly in contention, he wasn’t quite able to find the consistency needed to challenge.
Woods made a poor start with a bogey at the first hole, before quickly recovering with his first birdie of the day on the par-5 second.
His erratic start to the day continued with another bogey at the third, before back-to-back pars settled things down.
Another bogey followed for Woods at the sixth as his challenge appeared to falter, before he rallied brilliantly with a run of four birdies in five holes from the seventh to the 11th, leaving him one-under for his round.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Unfortunately for the recent TaylorMade signing, that was as good as it got for Woods, who wrapped up his tournament with seven consecutive pars to see him head back to the clubhouse at one under.
With the Florida State commit having completed all 54 holes, he could take some encouragement from sitting T8 on the leaderboard when a weather delay brought a suspension of play.
By that stage, Woods was seven back of leader JP Lynch and out of contention for the title, with two players already in the clubhouse at four under and tied for third.
Despite coming up short in his battle for victory, Woods’ performance still represented a significant improvement on his display a year ago, when he placed T31 on seven over, as Miles Russell claimed victory.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.