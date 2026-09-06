Charlie Woods Falls Short In Bid To Win Junior Players Championship

Charlie Woods has fallen short in his bid to win the Junior Players Championship title.

The 17-year-old began the final round on even par, four back of co-leaders Sam Carraher, Giuseppe Puebla and Dawson Lew.

That was thanks to an eventful one-under-par 71 to open on Friday, followed by a battling 73 on Saturday.

However, despite beginning the final round at TPC Sawgrass firmly in contention, he wasn’t quite able to find the consistency needed to challenge.

Woods made a poor start with a bogey at the first hole, before quickly recovering with his first birdie of the day on the par-5 second.

His erratic start to the day continued with another bogey at the third, before back-to-back pars settled things down.

Another bogey followed for Woods at the sixth as his challenge appeared to falter, before he rallied brilliantly with a run of four birdies in five holes from the seventh to the 11th, leaving him one-under for his round.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Woods struggled for consistency in the early part of his round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unfortunately for the recent TaylorMade signing, that was as good as it got for Woods, who wrapped up his tournament with seven consecutive pars to see him head back to the clubhouse at one under.

With the Florida State commit having completed all 54 holes, he could take some encouragement from sitting T8 on the leaderboard when a weather delay brought a suspension of play.

By that stage, Woods was seven back of leader JP Lynch and out of contention for the title, with two players already in the clubhouse at four under and tied for third.

Despite coming up short in his battle for victory, Woods’ performance still represented a significant improvement on his display a year ago, when he placed T31 on seven over, as Miles Russell claimed victory.