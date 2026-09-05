Former Open Champion Henrik Stenson's Son Verbally Commits To University Of Florida

Major winner Henrik Stenson’s son Karl has made a verbal commitment to play golf at the University of Florida, according to a report from the Golf Channel.

The 16-year-old is in his junior year at Circle Christian School in Orlando, Florida, and is currently ranked 2,004th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

He is also 118th in the Universal Golf Ranking and is ranked 15th among junior golfers in his graduation class, the Class of 2028.

Stenson, who is also known as Kalle, has played largely in Sweden and the US, although one of his standout performances came last year, when he won the Swedish Invitacional Camp 2025 1/2 in Spain.

Earlier this year, he placed runner-up at the 54 Junior Tour by Visit Trelleborg in Sweden.

When Stenson begins his University of Florida career, he will follow another son of a famous golfer, Luke Poulter, whose dad Ian was a co-captain with Henrik on LIV Golf team Majesticks GC before the 2016 Open winner’s relegation from the circuit in 2025.

Ian Poulter's son Luke currently plays for the Florida Gators (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, has committed to another Florida college, Florida State.

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Despite Karl Stenson young age, he has enjoyed time in the spotlight already.

He partnered with his famous dad in the 2021 PNC Championship when he was just 11. That made him the youngest competitor in the tournament’s history, with the team carding rounds of 62 and 63 to finish in T8 on 13 under.

At the tournament, Karl also created a stir thanks to his sense of humor. At the formal dinner before the tournament, the Stensons were seated with Peter Jacobsen.

During the dinner, Jacobsen asked Karl if the pair had a chance of winning, and he responded: “Not the way he’s playing.”