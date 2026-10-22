Kevin Kisner Drops Major Tiger Woods Return Hint As He Details TGL Exit
Kevin Kisner spoke about how he was dropped from TGL, and revealed that Tiger Woods is targeting a "full schedule" of playing in the simulator golf league
There's been another big hint about Tiger Woods' return to golf by Kevin Kisner, as he explained why he was dropped from Woods' TGL team.
Kisner played for Tiger's Jupiter Links team for two years, but when the TGL season three rosters came out he was not included in the five-man line-up.
While explaining why he didn't make the team, and the rather cold manner he found out about it, Kisner also gave the biggest hint yet that Woods would be returning to action soon - with a full TGL schedule his big target.
Woods played just once in last season's TGL, taking part in the finals that Jupiter Links lost out to against Los Angeles.
Jupiter Links is bringing back Max Homa, Tom Kim and Akshay Bhatia to the roster, with Woods joined by new signing Kieth Mitchell to effectively replace Kisner.
And one of the reasons according to Kisner is that Woods is hoping to play a larger role in the simulator league this time around.
"Well, obviously, I'm not on the team anymore," Kisner said on Barstool's Fore Play podcast. "I had a two-year contract with Jupiter Links and then they, Tiger wants to play. And then they wanted to sign Keith Mitchell, which is totally fine with me.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"And I'm sure I'll still be involved in some sort of fashion at some point. Go down there and do some stuff for them. You know, the Bad News Bears are still going to be a part of my life, and hopefully they continue to win."
Such big news was dropped in not the best way for Kisner, with Tiger's manager Rob McNamara doing the deed by text, and apparently no word from Woods himself.
As Kisner revealed how it all went down, he revealed that Woods hopes to play a full part in TGL season three as he recovers from his latest injury and huge personal problems.
"Rob, Tiger's guy, he text me a long text last week, I think," added NBC analyst Kisner.
"Just telling me what they did on their decisions, how they were moving around and what players were going to do and that Tiger wanted to play a full schedule.”
When will Tiger Woods play again?
Woods looks to be making his latest comeback following his much-publicized time away from the sport - following the 50-year-old's crash in Florida in March which led to him receiving a five-year driving ban.
Also returning from injury, he's been spotted making swings on the range at the TGR Junior Invitational at Pebble Beach recently.
He's not played a professional tournament since the 2024 Open Championsnhip, but once again some familiar events could be earmarked for a comeback - the Hero World Challenge in December being one, with three places still available in the field.
Then there's the PNC Championship which he's played with son Charlie on multiple occasions, before TGL will begin and if Woods starts that season then everyone will look at the Genesis Invitational he hosts as a possible comeback or maybe even The Masters.
So Kisner's comments will be just the start of the latest 'When will Tiger Woods play again?' saga.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.