Kevin Kisner Drops Major Tiger Woods Return Hint As He Details TGL Exit

There's been another big hint about Tiger Woods' return to golf by Kevin Kisner, as he explained why he was dropped from Woods' TGL team.

Kisner played for Tiger's Jupiter Links team for two years, but when the TGL season three rosters came out he was not included in the five-man line-up.

While explaining why he didn't make the team, and the rather cold manner he found out about it, Kisner also gave the biggest hint yet that Woods would be returning to action soon - with a full TGL schedule his big target.

Woods played just once in last season's TGL, taking part in the finals that Jupiter Links lost out to against Los Angeles.

Jupiter Links is bringing back Max Homa, Tom Kim and Akshay Bhatia to the roster, with Woods joined by new signing Kieth Mitchell to effectively replace Kisner.

And one of the reasons according to Kisner is that Woods is hoping to play a larger role in the simulator league this time around.

"Well, obviously, I'm not on the team anymore," Kisner said on Barstool's Fore Play podcast. "I had a two-year contract with Jupiter Links and then they, Tiger wants to play. And then they wanted to sign Keith Mitchell, which is totally fine with me.

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"And I'm sure I'll still be involved in some sort of fashion at some point. Go down there and do some stuff for them. You know, the Bad News Bears are still going to be a part of my life, and hopefully they continue to win."

“Who else is going to blade one off the pin?!” Kiz reacts to the news of his TGL departure and looks back on his time with the ‘Bad News Bears’ Jupiter Links squad. https://t.co/I9SPSOtMZhOctober 22, 2026

Such big news was dropped in not the best way for Kisner, with Tiger's manager Rob McNamara doing the deed by text, and apparently no word from Woods himself.

As Kisner revealed how it all went down, he revealed that Woods hopes to play a full part in TGL season three as he recovers from his latest injury and huge personal problems.

"Rob, Tiger's guy, he text me a long text last week, I think," added NBC analyst Kisner.

"Just telling me what they did on their decisions, how they were moving around and what players were going to do and that Tiger wanted to play a full schedule.”

When will Tiger Woods play again?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods looks to be making his latest comeback following his much-publicized time away from the sport - following the 50-year-old's crash in Florida in March which led to him receiving a five-year driving ban.

Also returning from injury, he's been spotted making swings on the range at the TGR Junior Invitational at Pebble Beach recently.

He's not played a professional tournament since the 2024 Open Championsnhip, but once again some familiar events could be earmarked for a comeback - the Hero World Challenge in December being one, with three places still available in the field.

Then there's the PNC Championship which he's played with son Charlie on multiple occasions, before TGL will begin and if Woods starts that season then everyone will look at the Genesis Invitational he hosts as a possible comeback or maybe even The Masters.

So Kisner's comments will be just the start of the latest 'When will Tiger Woods play again?' saga.