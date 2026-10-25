'It's Not Easy Being A Tour Player' – Pros Reflect On Crucial Week At Genesis Championship

Playing privileges were on the line at the Genesis Championship.

At the event, many players faced a simple but far from straightforward challenge: finish the regular season in the top 100 of the Race to Dubai rankings to guarantee a full DP World Tour card for the 2027 season.

The biggest winner from the week was Yuto Katsuragawa. He began the event outside the top 100 and facing the very real prospect of diminished playing opportunities on the circuit in 2027.

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However, he claimed his second DP World Tour title at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in South Korea, an achievement that took him from 106th to 28th in the rankings.

Yuto Katsuragawa won the title (Image credit: Getty Images)

That not only secured his full playing privileges on the DP World Tour for the next two seasons, it also earned him a place in the first of the season-closing Play-Offs, the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship.

While Katsuragawa naturally stole most of the headlines, further down the leaderboard, it was also mission accomplished for several players who began the tournament with serious concerns over their DP World Tour futures.

One was Sean Crocker, whose hopes of playing a full DP World Tour schedule in 2027 seemed forlorn after nine holes of his final round, where he was three-over-par and set for disappointment.

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However, he rallied superbly after the turn with a six-under 29 to get to T34 and, crucially, to 100th in the Race to Dubai rankings after beginning the week in 103rd.

Following his round, Crocker admitted: “A lot was going through my mind on that golf course today. I needed to play good, I was obviously hoping to get off to a way better start than I did.”

He added: “To make that turn at three-over-par, I didn’t really know what to expect.

“It’s not easy being a Tour player, being away from my family, especially when you’re on the bubble. Obviously I’m not the only person but the last thing you want to do is start a little family and then get demoted or lose some of your playing rights. “I was obviously thinking about his future, making sure my wife doesn’t have to get a job! It was definitely on the back of my mind and I’ve also got Stevie to take care of. There’s lots of things that weigh on our shoulders when we’re out there playing golf.” An emotional Sean Crocker reacts to keeping his DP World Tour playing rights for the 2027 season 🥹💙 #GenesisChampionshipOctober 25, 2026

"That was probably one of the better back nines I've ever played with the circumstances and everything going on there, it was pretty good,” continued Crocker.

It’s not just the American’s playing privileges that are secure following his back-nine heroics. Crocker can also put any thoughts of trying to earn his card via Q- School to one side - allowing him to concentrate on family life instead.

He explained: “I've not seen my wife and child for a handful of weeks now and I knew it would be a week off and then Q-School if that was the choice I made.

"I just really wanted to give it every chance I could to be able to spend a little time at home to be a dad and a husband, because it's been a while and I miss the living hell out of them."

Sean Crocker is looking forward to spending more time with his family (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crocker became emotional as he went into greater detail, adding: "It's not easy being a Tour player, being away from your family especially when you are on the bubble and obviously I'm not the only person, but the last thing you want to do is start a little family and get demoted or lose some of your playing rights.

"So I was obviously thinking about his [son, Cruz] future and making sure my wife never has to have a job I guess.”

David Law was another who faced a big week to secure his card. However, unlike Crocker, his fate was out of his hands after the first two rounds, when he failed to make the cut.

David Law is 99th in the Race to Dubai rankings (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the end, he finished the week 99th in the rankings after playing 11 consecutive weeks, and he told The Scotsman: “Obviously a huge relief. Yeah, a lot of pride. I feel like I dug in really well, especially the last third of the season, when there were quite a few weeks where I needed big finishes to make the cut.

“I didn’t really feel I had my A game all season, to be honest, and, at the end there, it was just a case of grafting away and trying to get points on the board.”

Like Crocker, he also intends to spend more time with his family in the coming weeks. He added: “I’m really looking forward to getting home and spending four weeks as a husband and dad rather than my mind just being on trying to keep my job and only seeing the kids for a night every week.”

Immediately above Law in the rankings is Matteo Manassero, whose finish of T45 was enough to keep him 98th in the Race to Dubai rankings.

Matteo Manassero admitted it had been a tough season (Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: “Of course I'm feeling good, but honestly all day and all week I've been telling myself that I've already done something good in the last 11 weeks, to be here in this position.

“The year hasn't been how I wanted it, that's for sure, you want to be in a different position at the last event, but I kept telling that to myself otherwise it would have been all about this week and I didn't want it to be about this week.”

While some players celebrated, others were left disappointed as they finished outside the top 100.

One was Eddie Pepperell, whose season has been hampered by a neck injury, and who didn’t play in the Genesis Championship.

Despite being just one place outside the top 100, he had a classy message for Crocker, the man whose back nine rally ensured the Englishman missed out on a full DP World Tour card.

Now, @seancrocker11, that is how you do it. Big balls, minerals you could say. Very well done. You can buy me a bourbon when I next see you. 🥃October 25, 2026

He wrote on X: “Now, @seancrocker11, that is how you do it. Big balls, minerals you could say. Very well done. You can buy me a bourbon when I next see you.”