Charlie Woods Flies Into Augusta To Support Dad Tiger At The Masters

Charlie Woods flew in to support dad Tiger for the final round of The Masters
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

Charlie Woods is used to having his dad accompanying at golf tournaments as he builds a promising career in the game, but the tables have turned for the final round of The Masters, with the youngster flying in to support his dad in his 100th round at the Augusta National Major.

Woods had made a promising start to his bid for a sixth title and on Friday set a new record for consecutive cuts made at the tournament, with 24. However, it began to unravel on Saturday as Woods’ lack of competitive action took its toll, with the 15-time Major winner suffering the worst Masters round of his career at leave him T52.

Woods, who has been paired with amateur Neal Shipley for the final round, will still be hoping to finish in style, though, and vowed on Saturday: “My team will get me ready. Club has have been awesome. It will be a long night and a long warmup session, but we'll be ready.”

The arrival of Charlie, who was wearing a Sun Day Red cap, is sure to give him a boost, too. Indeed, one of the CBS Sports Broadcast team, 2008 champion Trevor Immelman, reported that Charlie has been giving Tiger some last-minute coaching. He wrote on X: “Seeing Charlie Woods on the range giving his old man a lesson… so cool!” Sure enough, images have now been released of the lesson.

See more

Charlie’s burgeoning golf career has flourished in recent years, with Tiger regularly seen alongside him. Woods caddied for Charlie at each day of last November’s Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship, while the following month the pair teamed up at the PNC Championship.

Tiger Woods is given a lesson by son Charlie before the final round of The Masters

Charlie Woods gave dad Tiger a golf lesson before the final round of The Masters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last month, Tiger was spotted watching Charlie as he made his AJGA debut at the Will Lowery Junior Championship in North Carolina.  

Following The Masters, Tiger intends to embark on a busy schedule with up to a tournament a month. In his pre-tournament press conference, he talked about needing to shelve plans start that earlier, but explained he's now ready to try again.

He said: "Well, I wasn't ready to play. My body wasn't ready. My game wasn't ready. And I thought that when I was at Hero, once a month would be a really nice rhythm. Hasn't worked out that way. But now we have major championships every month from here through July. So now the once a month hopefully kicks in."

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

