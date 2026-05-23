Notable Names Listed In Charles Schwab Challenge Field... But Jordan Spieth To Miss Event For First Time Since 2013

Following the PGA Championship, the PGA Tour has a two-week stretch in Texas, with the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and Charles Schwab Challenge taking place.

This week, the Byron Nelson is being staged at TPC Craig Ranch and, next week, it's the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club, where a stacked field is present.

One notable name, though, is missing from the event, and it's his first time ever skipping the tournament.

Jordan Spieth, who claimed the title in 2016 via a three-stroke victory, hasn't missed the Charles Schwab Challenge since 2013, but has opted to skip the week ahead of a busy run of tournaments.

In fairness to Spieth, he has played four straight events at the Cadillac Championship, Truist Championship, PGA Championship and this week's CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Following the tournament at Colonial Country Club, there's the Signature Event of The Memorial Tournament, where Spieth will likely be present.

The RBC Canadian Open always draws notable names like Rory McIlroy and, following that event, which takes place the week after The Memorial Tournament, there's the US Open and the final Signature Event of the Travelers Championship.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Spieth celebrates his Charles Schwab Challenge (Dean & DeLuca Invitational) win in 2016 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Spieth is taking a week off after four straight tournaments, the Charles Schwab Challenge won't be without some notable players in Texas.

Defending champion, Ben Griffin, returns after his one stroke victory in 2025. He will look to become just the second player in the tournament's history to defend the title, with the event dominated by Ben Hogan who won it five times.

Along with Griffin, Major winners Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama and JJ Spaun will be present, while Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler and Russell Henley also feature.

Kevin Kisner, who hasn't played in a PGA Tour event since the RSM Classic in November 2025, receives a sponsor's exemption, teeing it up in a sanctioned event for the first time in seven months.