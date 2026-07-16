Canadian Golf Fans Left Frustrated As Start Of The Open Coverage Missed

Not for the first time, many Canadian golf fans were left frustrated when, instead of live coverage of the first round of The Open on the Golf Channel, they found a golf instruction show instead.

Customers of cable provider Rogers were among those affected by the issue, which the company later acknowledged via its official support channel on X.

The account wrote: “We're sorry to hear the feed for the British Open Championship wasn't airing as it should be this morning on The Golf Channel, we have advised our partners who are investigating.”

We're sorry to hear the feed for the British Open Championship wasn't airing as it should be this morning on The Golf Channel, we have advised our partners who are investigating. ^rmJuly 16, 2026

However, that wasn’t enough to placate everyone, with one customer responding: “Just fix it already it’s been 5 hours.”

JUST FIX IT ALREADY IT’S BEEN 5 HOURS.July 16, 2026

The problem appears to have been caused by little more than an oversight, with some local affiliates forgetting to switch over to the feed from Royal Birkdale, where Scottie Scheffler is defending his title, as coverage began in the early hours of Thursday.

Scottie Scheffler is defending his title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per TSN’s Senior Reporter and Golf Analyst Bob Weeks on X, other cable companies also failed to provide coverage, despite it being listed in the schedule.

Considering the tournament’s status as the final Major of the year and one of the most beloved events in the golf calendar, it is hardly a surprise that the situation drew further complaints on social media.

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2nd year in a row @GolfChannel have geo-blocked us in Canada for the opening round of The Open. I deeply understand the world of TV rights, but to not be able to watch @TheOpen is ridiculous. I imagine the @RandA will be sorting this issue out asap.July 16, 2026

Where is the Open Championship coverage in Canada??? @Rogers @GolfChannel You have it listed on the guide, but you’re showing a Duval practice show instead!!!July 16, 2026

So there's just no way to watch the Open in Canada today and tomorrow unless I have the Golf Channel on cable?I take back everything I said. Make us the 51st state.July 16, 2026

In response to one customer, Rogers wrote: “Definitely not the viewing experience anyone was expecting today. Thanks for flagging it. We're aware of the Golf Channel programming issue and are working with our partners to get things sorted out as quickly as possible.”

Definitely not the viewing experience anyone was expecting today. Thanks for flagging it. We're aware of the Golf Channel programming issue and are working with our partners to get things sorted out as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience. ^clhJuly 16, 2026

Incredibly, it doesn’t appear to be the first time customers have been affected by the problem, with Weeks also stating there was a similar issue a year ago, when the tournament came from Royal Portrush.

He wrote: “So it appears for the second year, the folks at Rogers cable haven’t flipped the switch to allow the Open coverage on Golf Channel over its cable network in Canada.”

So it appears for the second year, the folks at Rogers cable haven’t flipped the switch to allow the Open coverage on Golf Channel over its cable network in Canada. Bell and other providers are showing it.July 16, 2026

Weeks also acknowledged that another major cable provider in Canada, Bell, as well as other providers, were showing the coverage.

It’s not the first time this year where TV viewers have been left frustrated by TV coverage of a Major.

At The Masters, CBS Sports found itself in the firing line for its coverage of the final round, with shots and holes missed and the coverage seemingly behind proceedings at times.

The angle used to show Rory McIlroy's winning putt also wasn't ideal, as it was impossible to see whether he had actually sunk the one-footer as he was blocking the hole.

There was also a social media backlash due to late final-round coverage of women’s Major the Chevron Championship.

Assuming there are no similar problems in Canada on Friday, viewers will be able to find live coverage of the second round of The Open on the Golf Channel.

TSN will have coverage of the closing two rounds on Saturday and Sunday.