How To Watch The Open For Free — Stream Major At Royal Birkdale

The Open 2026 is here and you can watch featured coverage for free thanks to R&A TV .

The Open 2026 Free Streams • Stream Free: R&A TV • Unblock your free stream: Get up to 75% off NordVPN

The final major of the season sees the top players from across the world feature at Royal Birkdale.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, as ever, will be hoping to contest it, but the form players coming into this one have to be the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Chris Gotterup.

Can Scheffler defend his title or will we have a new winner of the Claret Jug?

So read on as we show you how to watch free R&A TV live streams from anywhere in the world using a VPN.

R&A TV: Free Stream

R&A TV are providing free featured live coverage of The Open with a multitude of viewing options.

Free Stream Watch The Open on R&A TV R&A TV will provide free select coverage of The Open 2026, featuring four featured groups per day, live coverage from the range, and player-focused streams. You can watch via the website or through The Open app (iOS/Android).

🌎 Can't watch for free? You need a VPN — NordVPN is our favourite to unblock R&A TV and stream the action free of charge.

Watch The Open 2026 from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the free Open coverage even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.