The Story Behind TaylorMade's Carnival-Inspired Open Bag

And the award for the best tour bag of the week goes to… TaylorMade.

You might have your own view on that one, but there can be no question that the ‘King’s Guard Collection’, which also includes headcovers, is the most well-thought-out.

TaylorMade staffers Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, the top two players in the world, are showing off the Southport-inspired bags this week - or rather, Ted Scott and Harry Diamond, their caddies, will be.

And here’s the story behind the eye-catching designs.

Keen to pay homage to the much-loved seaside town and 11-time Open venue Royal Birkdale, which is located just a few stops away on the train, TaylorMade’s design team has come up with something special for the final men’s Major Championship of the season.

Rory McIlroy's limited edition King's Guard Collection tour bag (Image credit: Getty Images)

It might look like ‘just’ another tour bag on television. Up close, however, it’s the details that tell the story: TaylorMade, in bold red lettering inspired by a seaside carnival, spans the body of the bag, an amusement-park flourish rendered with the polish of a royal warrant, and a crown crest, a nod to the royal designation bestowed upon the course.

The best touch, though, has to be the pocket interiors, which are lined with the newsprint of a proper fish and chips wrapper, printed with Southport-inspired headlines.

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And when you reach for the handle, you’ll find “Ta’ra,” a Northern England way of saying goodbye.

It’s not the first time that TaylorMade has dabbled with limited-edition runs. In fact, the brand rarely fails to miss an opportunity to get creative around Major Championships.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, the King’s Guard Collection might just be the best yet, with the six headcovers, which are also lined with the same fish and chips newspaper print, telling a similar story (maybe not what you want to see mid-round if you're feeling really hungry).

“Whether it sits atop a wood or a putter, every headcover carries a piece of Southport spirit with it,” says TaylorMade.

These accessories are sure to be popular with golfers on ‘England’s Golf Coast’, which is home to some of the world’s best links golf courses, including the three Royals of Liverpool, Lytham & St Annes and Birkdale.

As good as they are, however, McIlroy doesn’t appear to be willing to swap his driver headcover, the much-loved St. Bernard.