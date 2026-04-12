'Just Rotten How Many Shots We've Already Missed' - Fans Critical Of Masters Final Round Coverage

The Masters final round is shaping up to be an epic but, for viewers at home, many felt the coverage wasn't living up to the potential conclusion

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Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot off the first of Augusta National
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After three rounds of thrilling golf, the final day of The Masters is upon us and, with Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young sharing the lead, it's set-up to be a thriller.

The leaders made their way out on to the course at 2.25pm local time and, with all the major groups playing Augusta National, the leaderboard was ever-changing with various scores.

For example, making birdie at the second hole, Scottie Scheffler's putt was never televised, while Justin Rose bogeyed the third and none of his shots made it to air, instead a recording of Brian Harman playing the 16th.

It was the coverage of Sam Burns, though, that really led the negative reaction.

Birdieing the first, which was televised, to tie the lead, the next shot we saw of the American came at the par 5 second, specifically his fourth shot, which airmailed the green completely.

The gripe was that no information had been given as to why Burns was in this predicament, playing his fourth shot, on a par 5, from 170-yards.

Sam Burns putts on the second green during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club

Viewers only saw one shot Burns' second hole, an approach that flew the green

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eventually, the relay of events were shown, but only when Burns was on the fourth, two holes later. During that time, he had dropped another shot at the par 4 third.

Such was the viewing experience, some used The Masters app instead of watching the coverage, with many on social media vocal about the programming.

Here's what golf fans were saying on social media...

What are your thoughts on The Masters coverage? Let us know in the comments below.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

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