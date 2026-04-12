'Just Rotten How Many Shots We've Already Missed' - Fans Critical Of Masters Final Round Coverage

After three rounds of thrilling golf, the final day of The Masters is upon us and, with Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young sharing the lead, it's set-up to be a thriller.

The leaders made their way out on to the course at 2.25pm local time and, with all the major groups playing Augusta National, the leaderboard was ever-changing with various scores.

However, viewers were left disgruntled by the coverage in Georgia, with shots and holes missed, as well as the coverage seemingly behind proceedings.

For example, making birdie at the second hole, Scottie Scheffler's putt was never televised, while Justin Rose bogeyed the third and none of his shots made it to air, instead a recording of Brian Harman playing the 16th.

It was the coverage of Sam Burns, though, that really led the negative reaction.

Birdieing the first, which was televised, to tie the lead, the next shot we saw of the American came at the par 5 second, specifically his fourth shot, which airmailed the green completely.

The gripe was that no information had been given as to why Burns was in this predicament, playing his fourth shot, on a par 5, from 170-yards.

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Viewers only saw one shot Burns' second hole, an approach that flew the green (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eventually, the relay of events were shown, but only when Burns was on the fourth, two holes later. During that time, he had dropped another shot at the par 4 third.

Such was the viewing experience, some used The Masters app instead of watching the coverage, with many on social media vocal about the programming.

Here's what golf fans were saying on social media...

Just rotten how many shots we've already missed but I got told off for moaning yesterday and that probably is fair. I feel sure they didn't show Scheffler's birdie try on 2 though which if I'm right is... well, I prefer not to speak.April 12, 2026

Wait they just totally skipped Scheffler’s birdie putt on 2? Really?! 🫣April 12, 2026

Did they not show Scottie’s birdie putt on 2????April 12, 2026

What a mess so far for the CBS team. Missing shots, random holes/shot show from people not even in the picture, zero story of Burns double on 2. Come onApril 12, 2026

Golf coverage is so bad. You cant tell me we can only watch 2 pairings live. Plus on Sunday at the masters there should be a live feed on TV for the entirety of the day....April 12, 2026

Why do I have to watch Scottie Scheffler on the masters app? Why CBS why?April 12, 2026

Yo @CBSSports I think Scottie Scheffler is playing in the masters too. Might wanna get some shots of him. Just sayin.April 12, 2026

Wait, Burns just Icarito’d the green on 2 with his FOURTH SHOT and we haven’t seen what happened or been provided with any context? What is going on?April 12, 2026

What are your thoughts on The Masters coverage? Let us know in the comments below.