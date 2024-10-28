BNI Indonesian Masters Prize Money Payout 2024

The third International Series event in three weeks comes from Royale Jakarta Golf Club with the BNI Indonesian Masters.

As with the previous six of the Asian Tour's elevated events this season, there is a $2m purse available.

In last week's International Series Thailand, Lee Chieh-po claimed a last-gasp win over LIV Golf's Peter Uihlein to take the title and a first prize of $360,000, and that's the figure available to this week's winner too.

As well as the financial incentive, players are also competing for a LIV Golf contract, which will be awarded to the player at the top of the rankings after the last International Series event. LIV Golf reserve John Catlin currently leads the way.

Even players finishing between second and eighth will win an exemption into the second round of the LIV Golf Promotions event. However, unlike last year, the 2024 tournament will only offer one LIV Golf contract, rather than three.

Below is the prize money payout for the BNI Indonesian Masters.

BNI Indonesian Masters Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $360,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $126,000 4th $100,000 5th $82,000 6th $66,600 7th $57,000 8th $49,000 9th $42,800 10th $38,200 11th $34,900 12th $32,500 13th $30,300 14th $28,900 15th $27,700 16th $26,500 17th $25,300 18th $24,100 19th $23,100 20th $22,300 21st $21,800 22nd $21,200 23rd $20,600 24th $20,000 25th $19,400 26th $18,800 27th $18,200 28th $17,600 29th $17,000 30th $16,400 31st $16,200 32nd $15,600 33rd $15,200 34th $14,800 35th $14,400 36th $14,000 37th $13,600 38th $13,200 39th $12,800 40th $12,400 41st $12,100 42nd $11,700 43rd $11,300 44th $10,900 45th $10,700 46th $10,600 47th $10,200 48th $9,800 49th $9,400 50th $9,000 51st $8,600 52nd $8,200 53rd $7,800 54th $7,600 55th $7,400 56th $7,200 57th $7,000 58th $6,800 59th $6,600 60th $6,400 61st $6,200 62nd $6,000 63rd $5,800 64th $5,600 65th $5,400 66th $5,200 67th $5,000 68th $4,800 69th $4,600 70th $4,400 71th $4,200 72th $4,000 73th $3,800 40th $3,600 75th $3,400

Who Are The Star Names In The BNI Indonesian Masters?

Richard Bland is one of several LIV Golf players in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV Golf's Bubba Watson finished in the Drop Zone after the 2024 season, leaving his career on the big-money circuit in jeopardy. He finished that disappointing campaign with the Team Championship, and this is his first appearance since, which will also mark the two-time Masters champion's International Series debut.

Like the previous two International Series tournaments, there are several more LIV Golf stars in the field, including Cleeks GC's Richard Bland, Iron Heads GC's Danny Lee and Jinichiro Kozuma, while two more players who finished in the Drop Zone, brothers Kieran and Scott Vincent, also play.

The leader of the International Series Order of Merit, which awards a LIV Golf contract to the leader at the end of the season, is John Catlin, and he also plays, along with another LIV Golf reserve, Ben Campbell, who is third.

John Catlin leads the International Series Order of Merit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lee Chieh-po claimed his maiden Asian Tour title at the International Series Thailand, and he is in the field too, along with the winner of another recent International Series event, MJ Maguire, who took the title in the Black Mountain Championship.

What Is The International Series? The International Series is a LIV Golf-backed group of elevated events taking place during the Asian Tour season. As well as increased prize money, the series offers a pathway to the big-money circuit via its Order of Merit.