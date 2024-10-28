BNI Indonesian Masters Prize Money Payout 2024
Bubba Watson headlines a strong field as the seventh of the Asian Tour's International Series events takes place in Jakarta
The third International Series event in three weeks comes from Royale Jakarta Golf Club with the BNI Indonesian Masters.
As with the previous six of the Asian Tour's elevated events this season, there is a $2m purse available.
In last week's International Series Thailand, Lee Chieh-po claimed a last-gasp win over LIV Golf's Peter Uihlein to take the title and a first prize of $360,000, and that's the figure available to this week's winner too.
As well as the financial incentive, players are also competing for a LIV Golf contract, which will be awarded to the player at the top of the rankings after the last International Series event. LIV Golf reserve John Catlin currently leads the way.
Even players finishing between second and eighth will win an exemption into the second round of the LIV Golf Promotions event. However, unlike last year, the 2024 tournament will only offer one LIV Golf contract, rather than three.
Below is the prize money payout for the BNI Indonesian Masters.
BNI Indonesian Masters Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$360,000
|2nd
|$220,000
|3rd
|$126,000
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$82,000
|6th
|$66,600
|7th
|$57,000
|8th
|$49,000
|9th
|$42,800
|10th
|$38,200
|11th
|$34,900
|12th
|$32,500
|13th
|$30,300
|14th
|$28,900
|15th
|$27,700
|16th
|$26,500
|17th
|$25,300
|18th
|$24,100
|19th
|$23,100
|20th
|$22,300
|21st
|$21,800
|22nd
|$21,200
|23rd
|$20,600
|24th
|$20,000
|25th
|$19,400
|26th
|$18,800
|27th
|$18,200
|28th
|$17,600
|29th
|$17,000
|30th
|$16,400
|31st
|$16,200
|32nd
|$15,600
|33rd
|$15,200
|34th
|$14,800
|35th
|$14,400
|36th
|$14,000
|37th
|$13,600
|38th
|$13,200
|39th
|$12,800
|40th
|$12,400
|41st
|$12,100
|42nd
|$11,700
|43rd
|$11,300
|44th
|$10,900
|45th
|$10,700
|46th
|$10,600
|47th
|$10,200
|48th
|$9,800
|49th
|$9,400
|50th
|$9,000
|51st
|$8,600
|52nd
|$8,200
|53rd
|$7,800
|54th
|$7,600
|55th
|$7,400
|56th
|$7,200
|57th
|$7,000
|58th
|$6,800
|59th
|$6,600
|60th
|$6,400
|61st
|$6,200
|62nd
|$6,000
|63rd
|$5,800
|64th
|$5,600
|65th
|$5,400
|66th
|$5,200
|67th
|$5,000
|68th
|$4,800
|69th
|$4,600
|70th
|$4,400
|71th
|$4,200
|72th
|$4,000
|73th
|$3,800
|40th
|$3,600
|75th
|$3,400
Who Are The Star Names In The BNI Indonesian Masters?
LIV Golf's Bubba Watson finished in the Drop Zone after the 2024 season, leaving his career on the big-money circuit in jeopardy. He finished that disappointing campaign with the Team Championship, and this is his first appearance since, which will also mark the two-time Masters champion's International Series debut.
Like the previous two International Series tournaments, there are several more LIV Golf stars in the field, including Cleeks GC's Richard Bland, Iron Heads GC's Danny Lee and Jinichiro Kozuma, while two more players who finished in the Drop Zone, brothers Kieran and Scott Vincent, also play.
The leader of the International Series Order of Merit, which awards a LIV Golf contract to the leader at the end of the season, is John Catlin, and he also plays, along with another LIV Golf reserve, Ben Campbell, who is third.
Lee Chieh-po claimed his maiden Asian Tour title at the International Series Thailand, and he is in the field too, along with the winner of another recent International Series event, MJ Maguire, who took the title in the Black Mountain Championship.
What Is The International Series?
The International Series is a LIV Golf-backed group of elevated events taking place during the Asian Tour season. As well as increased prize money, the series offers a pathway to the big-money circuit via its Order of Merit.
Who Is Playing In The BNI Indonesian Masters?
The standout name in the field is two-time Masters champion and LIV Golf's Bubba Watson, who is making his International Series debut. Other players from the big-money circuit in the field include Danny Lee, Richard Bland and Jinichiro Kozuma.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
