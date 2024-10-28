BNI Indonesian Masters Prize Money Payout 2024

Bubba Watson headlines a strong field as the seventh of the Asian Tour's International Series events takes place in Jakarta

Bubba Watson headlines the field
Mike Hall
The third International Series event in three weeks comes from Royale Jakarta Golf Club with the BNI Indonesian Masters.

As with the previous six of the Asian Tour's elevated events this season, there is a $2m purse available.

In last week's International Series Thailand, Lee Chieh-po claimed a last-gasp win over LIV Golf's Peter Uihlein to take the title and a first prize of $360,000, and that's the figure available to this week's winner too.

As well as the financial incentive, players are also competing for a LIV Golf contract, which will be awarded to the player at the top of the rankings after the last International Series event. LIV Golf reserve John Catlin currently leads the way.

Even players finishing between second and eighth will win an exemption into the second round of the LIV Golf Promotions event. However, unlike last year, the 2024 tournament will only offer one LIV Golf contract, rather than three.

Below is the prize money payout for the BNI Indonesian Masters.

BNI Indonesian Masters Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st $360,000
2nd$220,000
3rd$126,000
4th$100,000
5th$82,000
6th$66,600
7th$57,000
8th$49,000
9th$42,800
10th$38,200
11th$34,900
12th$32,500
13th$30,300
14th$28,900
15th$27,700
16th$26,500
17th$25,300
18th$24,100
19th$23,100
20th$22,300
21st$21,800
22nd$21,200
23rd$20,600
24th$20,000
25th$19,400
26th$18,800
27th$18,200
28th$17,600
29th$17,000
30th$16,400
31st$16,200
32nd$15,600
33rd$15,200
34th$14,800
35th$14,400
36th$14,000
37th$13,600
38th$13,200
39th$12,800
40th$12,400
41st$12,100
42nd$11,700
43rd$11,300
44th$10,900
45th$10,700
46th$10,600
47th$10,200
48th$9,800
49th$9,400
50th$9,000
51st$8,600
52nd$8,200
53rd$7,800
54th$7,600
55th$7,400
56th$7,200
57th$7,000
58th$6,800
59th$6,600
60th$6,400
61st$6,200
62nd$6,000
63rd$5,800
64th$5,600
65th$5,400
66th $5,200
67th$5,000
68th$4,800
69th$4,600
70th$4,400
71th$4,200
72th$4,000
73th$3,800
40th$3,600
75th$3,400

Who Are The Star Names In The BNI Indonesian Masters?

LIV Golf's Bubba Watson finished in the Drop Zone after the 2024 season, leaving his career on the big-money circuit in jeopardy. He finished that disappointing campaign with the Team Championship, and this is his first appearance since, which will also mark the two-time Masters champion's International Series debut.

Like the previous two International Series tournaments, there are several more LIV Golf stars in the field, including Cleeks GC's Richard Bland, Iron Heads GC's Danny Lee and Jinichiro Kozuma, while two more players who finished in the Drop Zone, brothers Kieran and Scott Vincent, also play.

The leader of the International Series Order of Merit, which awards a LIV Golf contract to the leader at the end of the season, is John Catlin, and he also plays, along with another LIV Golf reserve, Ben Campbell, who is third.

Lee Chieh-po claimed his maiden Asian Tour title at the International Series Thailand, and he is in the field too, along with the winner of another recent International Series event, MJ Maguire, who took the title in the Black Mountain Championship.

What Is The International Series?

The International Series is a LIV Golf-backed group of elevated events taking place during the Asian Tour season. As well as increased prize money, the series offers a pathway to the big-money circuit via its Order of Merit.

Who Is Playing In The BNI Indonesian Masters?

The standout name in the field is two-time Masters champion and LIV Golf's Bubba Watson, who is making his International Series debut. Other players from the big-money circuit in the field include Danny Lee, Richard Bland and Jinichiro Kozuma.

