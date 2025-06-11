The $50,000+ Robot Ball Collector Spotted On The US Open Driving Range At Oakmont

A range picker, or golf ball collector, is one of, arguably, the busiest jobs when it comes to a golf Major week, with hundreds of players taking to the range as they warm up ahead of a big championship.

It can be a long and arduous task but, at the US Open this week, maintenance staff on the grounds at Oakmont Country Club have thought ahead, employing the help of our robot friends.

Posting a video to X/Twitter, we saw the Korechi Pik’r-Alpha in play at the third men's Major of the season, with it picking up golf balls as it circled the practice green at Oakmont.

The first-ever commercial range picking robot, it "automates ball picking at driving ranges using existing range pickers," with the brand claiming it has been used at a number of golf facilities in North America.

Reportedly, the Korechi Pik’r-Alpha was also used at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open and has the capacity to store up to 2400 balls and 4000 balls per round.

Weighing in at 860 lb (390 kg), its top speed is 4.6 mph and, for those wondering, it'll set you back a rather pricey $54,000. However, given the USGA are putting up a $21.5 million prize purse this week, it's safe to say a few Pik’r-Alpha's won't affect their budget.

In total, 190 maintenance volunteers and 50 agronomy employees are on-site at Oakmont this week for the US Open.

On Monday, greenstaff were seen putting the final touches to the course, with the maintenance team cutting the rough in formation. What's more, several staff members were also seen shaving the fringes with clippers.

Keeping the fringes in top shape, those on-site were using clippers on the Poa Annua grass due to the fact it has the tendency to grow at rapid speeds, thus creating an inconsistent spread. Cutting by hand means it's more likely to create a consistent lie and length throughout.