The $50,000+ Robot Ball Collector Spotted On The US Open Driving Range At Oakmont
Those attending Oakmont Country Club weren't just treated to the world's best on the range, but also a specialized bit of kit picking up the golf balls
A range picker, or golf ball collector, is one of, arguably, the busiest jobs when it comes to a golf Major week, with hundreds of players taking to the range as they warm up ahead of a big championship.
It can be a long and arduous task but, at the US Open this week, maintenance staff on the grounds at Oakmont Country Club have thought ahead, employing the help of our robot friends.
Oakmont is living in the future 🤖 pic.twitter.com/trhbBf2J2fJune 11, 2025
Posting a video to X/Twitter, we saw the Korechi Pik’r-Alpha in play at the third men's Major of the season, with it picking up golf balls as it circled the practice green at Oakmont.
The first-ever commercial range picking robot, it "automates ball picking at driving ranges using existing range pickers," with the brand claiming it has been used at a number of golf facilities in North America.
Reportedly, the Korechi Pik’r-Alpha was also used at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open and has the capacity to store up to 2400 balls and 4000 balls per round.
Weighing in at 860 lb (390 kg), its top speed is 4.6 mph and, for those wondering, it'll set you back a rather pricey $54,000. However, given the USGA are putting up a $21.5 million prize purse this week, it's safe to say a few Pik’r-Alpha's won't affect their budget.
POV: You’re working the range at the U.S. Open pic.twitter.com/ze82Ga4yWyJune 11, 2025
In total, 190 maintenance volunteers and 50 agronomy employees are on-site at Oakmont this week for the US Open.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
On Monday, greenstaff were seen putting the final touches to the course, with the maintenance team cutting the rough in formation. What's more, several staff members were also seen shaving the fringes with clippers.
Keeping the fringes in top shape, those on-site were using clippers on the Poa Annua grass due to the fact it has the tendency to grow at rapid speeds, thus creating an inconsistent spread. Cutting by hand means it's more likely to create a consistent lie and length throughout.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Is Oakmont’s Brutal Rough A Rightful Penalty Or Too Harsh?
Our team of writers have their say on the rough at the US Open, which appears to be on the long side
-
'It's Very Worrying Looking At His Press Conference. His Eyes Weren't Alive, The Energy Wasn't There' - Paul McGinley Expresses Rory McIlroy Concern Ahead Of US Open
Speaking at the US Open, Paul McGinley explained how McIlroy's Career Grand Slam win in April has affected his performance, claiming he 'can't feel the energy at the moment'
-
Is Oakmont’s Brutal Rough A Rightful Penalty Or Too Harsh?
Our team of writers have their say on the rough at the US Open, which appears to be on the long side
-
'It's Very Worrying Looking At His Press Conference. His Eyes Weren't Alive, The Energy Wasn't There' - Paul McGinley Expresses Rory McIlroy Concern Ahead Of US Open
Speaking at the US Open, Paul McGinley explained how McIlroy's Career Grand Slam win in April has affected his performance, claiming he 'can't feel the energy at the moment'
-
How Many Fans Are At The 2025 US Open?
The US Open is one of the biggest events in golf, but how many fans are attending Oakmont in 2025?
-
Who Is Playing In The US Open Featured Groups At Oakmont?
Take a look at which players are in the Featured Groups for the US Open at Oakmont and what time these stellar pairings are teeing off
-
Oakmont Country Club Possesses The Most Bunkers On The PGA Tour In 2025, But How Many Are There?
It's not just the thick rough and quick greens that players will need to watch out for at Oakmont Country Club, with the course possessing a mammoth 168 bunkers
-
Masters Winner And Grand Slam Champion Rory McIlroy Is Clearly Fatigued With Golf’s Relentless Schedule… And So Am I
He's just completed a lifelong dream, but such is professional tour golf there's little time for reflection
-
'And Then I’m Going Fishing’ - Dustin Johnson Reveals Retirement Plans But Maintains He Isn’t Done Yet
After his success at the 2016 US Open at Oakmont Country Club, Dustin Johnson believes he can still compete at the top level and get back to his best before retiring to the fishing lakes
-
Church Pew Bunker: Oakmont’s Famous And Fearsome Sand Trap
The Church Pew bunker is one of the most famous, and intimidating, in golf, with the 110-yard long stretch of sand playing its part in previous Major championships