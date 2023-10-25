The Two Men Who Outdrove Bryson In The 2023 LIV Golf League

Bryson’s DeChambeau is well known for his reputation as one of the game’s biggest hitters, and there’s plenty of evidence to back it up, including an incredible 480-yard drive, his finish of second at the 2022 Long Drive World Championship and cold, hard facts in the form of average driving distances on both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

Therefore, it’s safe to say that anyone who can drive it longer than him in LIV Golf’s limited-field tournaments must pack some serious power off the tee. Still, it is surely a surprise that, not only did DeChambeau not finish top of the list of average driving distances in the 2023 season, but two players finished ahead of him.

After all, “The Scientist” has always been meticulous about his ability to get as much from his driving ability as possible and isn’t afraid to show the results, including releasing some monster stock yardages for 13 clubs in an Instagram video earlier in the year.

Nevertheless, while DeChambeau finished with an average distance of 316.8 yards, Stinger GC’s Dean Burmester finished ahead of him on 318.2 yards. While that’s an impressive feat on its own, neither could get close to the man who topped the list,– 4Aces GC player Peter Uihlein finished way out in front with a mammoth 322.6 yard average driving distance.

Peter Uihlein topped the list of average driving distances over the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, one of the reasons DeChambeau couldn’t better Uihlein’s efforts may be his decision to refine his game in time for the start of the season, which involved ditching his diet after admitting that bulking up had been a mistake.

Perhaps had he stuck with that plan, he may well have finished ahead of Uihlein, as DeChambeau’s average driving distance in his final PGA Tour season before joining LIV Golf was a staggering 323.7 yards (and, yes, he did finish top of the list).

However, there’s no question DeChambeau’s plan to change his diet and training methods paid dividends in other areas. That’s because, despite finishing almost six yards behind Uihlein on this year’s list, the Crushers GC captain had a hugely successful season on the circuit, including two individual titles.

Not only that, but he had the last laugh over Uihlein in the season finale. DeChambeau’s men clinched the $14m top prize at the Team Championship as Uihlein’s 4Aces GC had to settle for fourth.