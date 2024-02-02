Bryson DeChambeau DeChambeau Spotted Using Unique Irons At LIV Golf Mayakoba

Bryson DeChambeau is a golfer never afraid to try out unique equipment and he appears to have continued that trend for 2024 after being spotted using an iron made from a brand that most golfers won't have ever heard of.

The Golfing Scientist was known for his one length irons and his procedure to float golf balls in epsom salts before lining them up. He was also one of the first players to put a SIK putter in play on tour, use large JumboMax grips and even win with a long drive-style driver.

He put a Krank Golf driver in play during last year's LIV Golf League and went on to shoot 58 while using it in his first LIV Golf victory before another win the next month.

DeChambeau uses a Krank Golf driver (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2020 US Open champion signed with Cobra Golf at the start of his pro career in 2016 but split with the brand in 2023 before moving to Ping irons. Those may well be out of the bag now after he was spotted using an iron made from Avoda.

Avoda Golf is a brand that currently sells just irons and caps, with its irons coming in both 'Combo' length and 'Same' length. It claims to have made the 'World's First Combo-Length Iron Set'.

Instead of all the irons being the same length, like Bryson DeChambeau uses, Avoda's 'Combo' length sees the lob wedge to 8-iron in the same length of 36 inches, which equates to a 9-iron length. The 4, 5, 6, and 7 irons then each come in variable length but slightly shorter than standard, and they have heavier heads to help maintain ball speed and forgiveness.

"Both variable and same-length irons offer advantages and drawbacks," the company says. "We've designed a set that eliminates the downsides while leveraging the strengths of both for superior accuracy into and around the green."

The brand also has "strategic loft gapping" in its irons, which it says allows golfers to free up a club in the bag.

DeChambeau hit just over 70% of greens in regulation in the 2023 LIV Golf League, which ranked 15th. He ended the season in 4th thanks to two wins and a runner-up finish.