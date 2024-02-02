Bryson DeChambeau DeChambeau Spotted Using Unique Irons At LIV Golf Mayakoba
The 2020 US Open champion has been spotted using an iron from Avoda Golf ahead of the LIV Golf League opener in Mexico
Bryson DeChambeau is a golfer never afraid to try out unique equipment and he appears to have continued that trend for 2024 after being spotted using an iron made from a brand that most golfers won't have ever heard of.
The Golfing Scientist was known for his one length irons and his procedure to float golf balls in epsom salts before lining them up. He was also one of the first players to put a SIK putter in play on tour, use large JumboMax grips and even win with a long drive-style driver.
He put a Krank Golf driver in play during last year's LIV Golf League and went on to shoot 58 while using it in his first LIV Golf victory before another win the next month.
The 2020 US Open champion signed with Cobra Golf at the start of his pro career in 2016 but split with the brand in 2023 before moving to Ping irons. Those may well be out of the bag now after he was spotted using an iron made from Avoda.
Avoda Golf is a brand that currently sells just irons and caps, with its irons coming in both 'Combo' length and 'Same' length. It claims to have made the 'World's First Combo-Length Iron Set'.
Instead of all the irons being the same length, like Bryson DeChambeau uses, Avoda's 'Combo' length sees the lob wedge to 8-iron in the same length of 36 inches, which equates to a 9-iron length. The 4, 5, 6, and 7 irons then each come in variable length but slightly shorter than standard, and they have heavier heads to help maintain ball speed and forgiveness.
"Both variable and same-length irons offer advantages and drawbacks," the company says. "We've designed a set that eliminates the downsides while leveraging the strengths of both for superior accuracy into and around the green."
The brand also has "strategic loft gapping" in its irons, which it says allows golfers to free up a club in the bag.
DeChambeau hit just over 70% of greens in regulation in the 2023 LIV Golf League, which ranked 15th. He ended the season in 4th thanks to two wins and a runner-up finish.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He managed the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
