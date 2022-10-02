Bryson DeChambeau Finishes Second At Long Drive World Championship
DeChambeau almost pulled off an amazing upset as he came up 20 yards short of eventual winner, Martin Borgmeier
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The world's longest hitters descended on the finals of the Professional Long Drivers Association’s World Championships on Saturday and, amongst the 16 was none other than former US Open winner, Bryson DeChambeau.
Last year, the American finished seventh at the tournament but, coming in to this year's event, he had only one week of preparation and hand surgery not so long ago. However, that didn't stop DeChambeau from nearly pulling off a huge upset, as he made it through to the last eight and into the final against Germany's Martin Borgmeier.
Bryson DeChambeau made it to the head to head final of the PLDA Long Drive World Championship and lost narrowly to Martin Borgmeier last night. You have to hand it to him, that’s an impressive display for a guy who does long drive as a hobby! 💪🔥💣pic.twitter.com/pRhLd5MyLyOctober 2, 2022
Going head-to-head in the final against Borgmeier, DeChambeau drove three of his six drives into the grid, with his maximum being a gigantic 406 yards. Borgmeier though, demolished his third to 415 yards, before a 426 yard bomb proved to be the decisive blow.
Following his victory, a clearly pumped up Borgmeier said: “There is one very, very important thing, and all of you guys know, I would not be here, none of us would be here with the improvements in technology, if one guy wouldn’t have come in a year ago to make the sport what it is right now. And I think he’s on a very good track to come back. And that guy is Bryson DeChambeau.
“He also came in second! What is going on! That guy is a professional golfer and he’s putting up these ball speed numbers … he lights it up in the final, hitting 400 plus! No one has ever done that before! People don’t realize how crazy that is!”
Although the LIV golfer didn't speak on the broadcast, he did acknowledge the German's statement, as DeChambeau finished five places higher than last year in what has been a rather difficult year for him. Moving to LIV Golf from the PGA Tour, he has also suffered with injury through the early part of 2022, needing hand surgery in April.
However, in a tournament which started with 128 competitors at the beginning of the week, the 29-year-old passed every hurdle as, after getting easily through to the final 32, he used his last golf ball to get inside the top 16. From there, he finished above the likes of Kyle Berkshire, Justin James and Zack Holton to secure a spot in the final.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
Japan Golf Tour Releases Statement Amid Golf's Civil War
The statement was first reported by Handicap 54, with the Japan Golf Tour appearing to stay neutral amid the LIV - PGA Tour saga
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Rory And Gerry McIlroy Shoot 59 At Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Playing the Old Course at St Andrews, Rory and his dad, Gerry, shot an impressive better ball score of 59
By Matt Cradock • Published