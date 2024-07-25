Bryson DeChambeau ‘Wouldn’t Put It Past’ Tiger Woods To Win Another Major
The US Open champion has defended Tiger Woods amid his recent poor form at Majors and calls for him to retire
Bryson DeChambeau thinks the legendary Tiger Woods has plenty more to offer at Majors, despite a run of poor form at the big events and a suggestion that he should retire.
Prior to the final Major of the year, last week’s Open at Royal Troon, Colin Montgomerie said he should consider calling it a day, but Woods was having none of it, retorting: "As a past champion, I'm exempt until I'm 60. Colin's not. He's not a past champion, so he's not exempt. So he doesn't get the opportunity to make that decision. I do."
Woods then proceeded to miss the cut for the third successive time at a Major, leaving only a finish of 60th at The Masters to show for his efforts at the big events this year.
While that is partly down to Woods’ limited appearances, something that may be addressed in 2025 thanks to a new exemption category created for him that will allow him to play in all of the PGA Tour’s signature events, it did nothing to quell suggestions that his run of Major wins, which stands at 15, could have come to an end.
That’s not what DeChambeau thinks, though. The US Open champion competes at LIV Golf United Kingdom this week, and ahead of the tournament, he first backed Woods’ decision to commit to as many Major appearances as he can.
“He's probably the most influential figure in the game of golf,” began the 30-year-old. “He is the most influential figure in the game of golf right now, and I think he deserves to play in the Majors. He's done more than enough for this great game, and he continues to give back by playing in these tournaments and trying to win.”
DeChambeau then went further, insisting that Woods may yet turn back the clock with at least one more Major win.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He added: “He wants to win. He's a competitor. I think that's admirable, for him to be able to do that. I think he can do it still. He's going to have a tough road to beat us youngsters, but he's got that grit and fire in him that he's not going to stop until he gets it done. I wouldn't put it past him.”
Woods is certainly not giving up on the possibility of claiming another title if his comments made on the Today Show with Carson Daly earlier in the year are anything to go by. On it, he showcased his Sun Day Red apparel brand, where he explained its tiger logo has 15 stripes, one for each of his Major wins.
However, he admitted he didn’t want it to stay that way for good, saying: “My goal is to ruin this logo. I want to keep ruining the logo. If the trademark is this, my job is to ruin it.”
Following his early exit at Royal Troon, Woods suggested he still had plenty of ambition to improve his form once next year’s big events come around. He said: “I've gotten better, even though my results really haven't shown it, but physically I've gotten better, which is great. I just need to keep progressing like that and then eventually start playing more competitively and start getting into kind of the competitive flow again."
In DeChambeau, Woods has one player who thinks he still has plenty to offer.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
We Love Skins Golf Gear And You Will Too With Up To 50% Off Apparel Right Now!
For a limited time Skins Golf is offering up to 50% off select apparel right now, and this is not to be missed.
By Sonny Evans Published
-
Should Golf's World Handicap System Be Scrapped? The Arguments For And Against…
The World Handicap System is an emotive topic. Here, we consider whether it’s fit for purpose or if it should be abolished...
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
'The Golf Crowd In The UK Are Starved For Golf, Plain And Simple' - Paul Casey Ahead Of LIV Golf Return To England
Paul Casey makes his first start of the year in the UK and admits the home fans are "starved" of top level golf
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'It's Definitely Up There With Majors' - LIV Golf Pro On Olympics
Abraham Ancer, who won gold at the Pan American Games last year, says the Olympics is up there with golf's four Majors
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'A Dream Come True' - Jon Rahm Relishing Return To Paris For Olympic Bid
A return to Paris will hold fond memories for Jon Rahm as he completes "a dream come true" in playing in the Olympic golf event
By Paul Higham Published
-
‘We’ll Have A Lock In' - Ian Poulter Thirsty For LIV Golf Victory On Home Soil
Ian Poulter will celebrate in his team's own on-course pub if he can secure an emotional home victory at LIV Golf UK this week
By Paul Higham Published
-
How Much Anthony Kim Has Earned In LIV Golf
The American has already banked an impressive figure despite failing to finish inside the top-40 in his first season back from 12 years away
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Think It Will Happen' - Joaquin Niemann 'Hopeful' Of LIV Golf Major Route
The LIV Golf points leader believes the tour will have its own route into the four men's Majors next year
By Elliott Heath Published
-
9 LIV Golfers In Danger Of Being Relegated
Time is running out for LIV players to secure another season in the 54-hole league - with some big names at risk of losing their card
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
What Happens To LIV Golfers That Get Relegated?
Players who finish 49th and below will be relegated from the 2024 LIV Golf League - what will happen to them?
By Elliott Heath Published