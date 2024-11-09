Bryan Brothers To Play In PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship
George and Wesley Bryan will both play in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the second successive year
The field has been confirmed for the penultimate event of the FedEx Cup Fall stage of the PGA Tour season, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, and among it are golf influencers Wesley and George Bryan.
For Wesley, the event will be his fifth appearance in this season’s FedEx Cup Fall, having finished T13 at the Procore Championship, T37 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and T21 at the Black Desert Championship. He is also playing at this week’s World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.
He is battling for a place in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the season which would see him earn exempt status into full field PGA Tour events in 2025 and a place in The Players Championship.
He is currently ranked 140th having begun the FedEx Cup Fall stage of the season in 156th. Bryan, whose one PGA Tour win so far came seven years ago at the RBC Heritage, will be confident of continuing his progress in Bermuda before the season concludes with the RSM Classic.
As for George, he is competing courtesy of a sponsor’s exemption in what will be just his third appearance on the PGA Tour. His first start on the circuit came at the 2023 tournament when he Monday qualified before finishing T69 as Wesley finished T37.
He made his second PGA Tour appearance in May’s Myrtle Beach Classic. He had been part of the field at qualifying event the Q at Myrtle Beach, and came within inches of achievening it before missing out to Matt Atkins in a playoff. Despite the disappointment, he made his way to the South Carolina tournament thanks to a sponsor’s invite, but failed to make the weekend’s action after missing the cut.
George also played in the inaugural Creator Classic before August’s Tour Championship, where he finished eighth of the 16-player field.
The brothers, who have over 450,000 subscribers on YouTube, will be joined by several other notable names in the 120-player field. Among them is Sanderson Farms Championship winner Kevin Yu, Nico Echavarria, who won the Zozo Championship later in October, six-time PGA Tour winner Lucas Glover and 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship runs from 14 to 17 November.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
