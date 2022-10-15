'It Kind Of Sucks' - Koepka After Finding Form At End Of LIV Season
Despite sitting just one shot back off the lead in Jeddah, Koepka was disappointed that there are only two LIV Golf events left
Going into the final day of the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah, Brooks Koepka sits just one shot back of Smash GC teammate and close friend, Peter Uihlein. Looking for his first win since the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, the American has been battling a hip injury, but feels the best he's ever felt in three years.
However, despite this, and with just two tournaments remaining in the LIV calendar including the current event in Jeddah, Koepka was somewhat subdued saying "it kind of sucks we only have this event and Miami left, and a bunch of time off."
Because of the ban given out by the PGA Tour for LIV players that have jumped ship, and the unlikelihood of Koepka teeing it up in DP World and Asian Tour events, it means that tournaments will be few and far between now and when the new LIV season starts.
Although a 14-event schedule has been announced for next season, the American struggled in a number of big PGA Tour events before moving to the Saudi-backed series. However, Koepka says that "everything is starting to come together," and that "it's the best I've felt in three years and the golf swing is started to come around."
Sitting second in the individual standings and first in the team event in Jeddah, the 32-year-old added: "I'm excited. It kind of sucks we only have this event and Miami left, and a bunch of time off. If I'm healthy, I can make the golf swing where I can compete again. This is the first time I've had back-to-back weeks since February so it's been tough to build a rhythm."
Since its first event at Centurion in June, multiple players who have jumped to LIV have praised the series and how it's 'growing the game.' Koepka has previously mentioned his enjoyment, but also revealed in his press conference on Saturday that his favorite time since turning pro came 10 years ago.
Asked about what it was like in the early part of his career, specifically with close friend, Uihlein, Koepka spoke about his Challenge and European Tour days, with the American stating: "I mean, I enjoyed it. I still think probably the most fun I've had playing golf was 2012 to probably 2014 playing in Europe. It was the most fun. Got to travel the world, and to get to do it for a living, I think it's pretty cool."
