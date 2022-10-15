'It Kind Of Sucks' - Koepka After Finding Form At End Of LIV Season

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Going into the final day of the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah, Brooks Koepka sits just one shot back of Smash GC teammate and close friend, Peter Uihlein. Looking for his first win since the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, the American has been battling a hip injury, but feels the best he's ever felt in three years.

However, despite this, and with just two tournaments remaining in the LIV calendar including the current event in Jeddah, Koepka was somewhat subdued saying "it kind of sucks we only have this event and Miami left, and a bunch of time off."

Koepka and Uihlein are interviewed following their second rounds in Jeddah (Image credit: Getty Images)

Because of the ban given out by the PGA Tour for LIV players that have jumped ship, and the unlikelihood of Koepka teeing it up in DP World and Asian Tour events, it means that tournaments will be few and far between now and when the new LIV season starts.

Although a 14-event schedule has been announced for next season, the American struggled in a number of big PGA Tour events before moving to the Saudi-backed series. However, Koepka says that "everything is starting to come together," and that "it's the best I've felt in three years and the golf swing is started to come around."

Sitting second in the individual standings and first in the team event in Jeddah, the 32-year-old added: "I'm excited. It kind of sucks we only have this event and Miami left, and a bunch of time off. If I'm healthy, I can make the golf swing where I can compete again. This is the first time I've had back-to-back weeks since February so it's been tough to build a rhythm."

Koepka's looking for his first win since February 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since its first event at Centurion in June, multiple players who have jumped to LIV have praised the series and how it's 'growing the game.' Koepka has previously mentioned his enjoyment, but also revealed in his press conference on Saturday that his favorite time since turning pro came 10 years ago.

Asked about what it was like in the early part of his career, specifically with close friend, Uihlein, Koepka spoke about his Challenge and European Tour days, with the American stating: "I mean, I enjoyed it. I still think probably the most fun I've had playing golf was 2012 to probably 2014 playing in Europe. It was the most fun. Got to travel the world, and to get to do it for a living, I think it's pretty cool."