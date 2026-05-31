LIV Golf Korea Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The first of two back-to-back events in the LIV Golf League calendar is coming to a conclusion in South Korea ahead of next week's trip to Spain.

But before LIV Golf Andalucia can begin, the winners at Asiad Country Club in Busan must be determined with Bryson DeChambeau hoping to make it two victories from two in this incredibly passionate golfing country.

He begins the final round three behind co-leaders Joaquin Niemann and Talor Gooch, while others in the running for the title include Scott Vincent, Charles Howell III and Cameron Smith.

Joaquin Niemann co-led with Talor Gooch with one round to play (Image credit: Getty Images)

As usual, there is $20 million on offer in the individual competition at LIV Golf Korea and $10 million to be shared out among the teams. In addition, there is a $2.3 million bonus pool for the leading player in each of the top-three teams.

There is $4 million on offer to the winner of the individual tournament, and they could earn an additional $1 million from the bonus pool if their captain decides they are most deserving.

So whichever individual wins LIV Golf Korea may well walk away with as much as $5 million for their own purposes while helping their team to the $3 million top prize.

Below is the full breakdown of prize money for each competition at LIV Golf Korea based on 57 players completing all four rounds and before ties are taken into account.

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LIV GOLF KOREA INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $450,000 10th $415,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $147,500 36th $145,000 37th $142,500 38th $140,000 39th $137,500 40th $135,000 41st $132,500 42nd $130,000 43rd $129,000 44th $128,000 45th $127,000 46th $126,000 47th $50,000 48th $50,000 49th $50,000 50th $50,000 51st $50,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000 55th $50,000 56th $50,000 57th $50,000

LIV GOLF KOREA TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money Payout (Per Team) 1st $3 million 2nd $1.5 million 3rd $900,000 4th $700,000 5th $650,000 6th $600,000 7th $550,000 8th $500,000 9th $450,000 10th $400,000 11th $300,000 12th $250,000 13th $200,000

LIV GOLF KOREA TEAM/INDIVIDUAL BONUS PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN