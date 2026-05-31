LIV Golf Korea Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The eighth LIV event of the season has been taking place at Asiad Country Club in South Korea with the circuit's latest mega-money tournament purse on the line
Mike Hall
The first of two back-to-back events in the LIV Golf League calendar is coming to a conclusion in South Korea ahead of next week's trip to Spain.
But before LIV Golf Andalucia can begin, the winners at Asiad Country Club in Busan must be determined with Bryson DeChambeau hoping to make it two victories from two in this incredibly passionate golfing country.
He begins the final round three behind co-leaders Joaquin Niemann and Talor Gooch, while others in the running for the title include Scott Vincent, Charles Howell III and Cameron Smith.
As usual, there is $20 million on offer in the individual competition at LIV Golf Korea and $10 million to be shared out among the teams. In addition, there is a $2.3 million bonus pool for the leading player in each of the top-three teams.
There is $4 million on offer to the winner of the individual tournament, and they could earn an additional $1 million from the bonus pool if their captain decides they are most deserving.
So whichever individual wins LIV Golf Korea may well walk away with as much as $5 million for their own purposes while helping their team to the $3 million top prize.
Below is the full breakdown of prize money for each competition at LIV Golf Korea based on 57 players completing all four rounds and before ties are taken into account.
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LIV GOLF KOREA INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$4,000,000
2nd
$2,250,000
3rd
$1,500,000
4th
$1,000,000
5th
$800,000
6th
$700,000
7th
$600,000
8th
$525,000
9th
$450,000
10th
$415,000
11th
$380,000
12th
$360,000
13th
$340,000
14th
$320,000
15th
$300,000
16th
$285,000
17th
$270,000
18th
$260,000
19th
$250,000
20th
$240,000
21st
$230,000
22nd
$220,000
23rd
$210,000
24th
$200,000
25th
$195,000
26th
$190,000
27th
$185,000
28th
$180,000
29th
$175,000
30th
$170,000
31st
$165,000
32nd
$160,000
33rd
$155,000
34th
$150,000
35th
$147,500
36th
$145,000
37th
$142,500
38th
$140,000
39th
$137,500
40th
$135,000
41st
$132,500
42nd
$130,000
43rd
$129,000
44th
$128,000
45th
$127,000
46th
$126,000
47th
$50,000
48th
$50,000
49th
$50,000
50th
$50,000
51st
$50,000
52nd
$50,000
53rd
$50,000
54th
$50,000
55th
$50,000
56th
$50,000
57th
$50,000
LIV GOLF KOREA TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money Payout (Per Team)
1st
$3 million
2nd
$1.5 million
3rd
$900,000
4th
$700,000
5th
$650,000
6th
$600,000
7th
$550,000
8th
$500,000
9th
$450,000
10th
$400,000
11th
$300,000
12th
$250,000
13th
$200,000
LIV GOLF KOREA TEAM/INDIVIDUAL BONUS PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Team Finish
Individual Bonus Payout
1st
$1 million
2nd
$800,000
3rd
$500,000
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
- Mike HallNews Writer
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