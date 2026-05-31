LIV Golf Korea Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The eighth LIV event of the season has been taking place at Asiad Country Club in South Korea with the circuit's latest mega-money tournament purse on the line

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Bryson DeChambeau with the LIV Golf Korea trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first of two back-to-back events in the LIV Golf League calendar is coming to a conclusion in South Korea ahead of next week's trip to Spain.

But before LIV Golf Andalucia can begin, the winners at Asiad Country Club in Busan must be determined with Bryson DeChambeau hoping to make it two victories from two in this incredibly passionate golfing country.

He begins the final round three behind co-leaders Joaquin Niemann and Talor Gooch, while others in the running for the title include Scott Vincent, Charles Howell III and Cameron Smith.

Joaquin Niemann takes a shot at LIV Golf Korea

Joaquin Niemann co-led with Talor Gooch with one round to play

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As usual, there is $20 million on offer in the individual competition at LIV Golf Korea and $10 million to be shared out among the teams. In addition, there is a $2.3 million bonus pool for the leading player in each of the top-three teams.

There is $4 million on offer to the winner of the individual tournament, and they could earn an additional $1 million from the bonus pool if their captain decides they are most deserving.

So whichever individual wins LIV Golf Korea may well walk away with as much as $5 million for their own purposes while helping their team to the $3 million top prize.

Below is the full breakdown of prize money for each competition at LIV Golf Korea based on 57 players completing all four rounds and before ties are taken into account.

LIV GOLF KOREA INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$4,000,000

2nd

$2,250,000

3rd

$1,500,000

4th

$1,000,000

5th

$800,000

6th

$700,000

7th

$600,000

8th

$525,000

9th

$450,000

10th

$415,000

11th

$380,000

12th

$360,000

13th

$340,000

14th

$320,000

15th

$300,000

16th

$285,000

17th

$270,000

18th

$260,000

19th

$250,000

20th

$240,000

21st

$230,000

22nd

$220,000

23rd

$210,000

24th

$200,000

25th

$195,000

26th

$190,000

27th

$185,000

28th

$180,000

29th

$175,000

30th

$170,000

31st

$165,000

32nd

$160,000

33rd

$155,000

34th

$150,000

35th

$147,500

36th

$145,000

37th

$142,500

38th

$140,000

39th

$137,500

40th

$135,000

41st

$132,500

42nd

$130,000

43rd

$129,000

44th

$128,000

45th

$127,000

46th

$126,000

47th

$50,000

48th

$50,000

49th

$50,000

50th

$50,000

51st

$50,000

52nd

$50,000

53rd

$50,000

54th

$50,000

55th

$50,000

56th

$50,000

57th

$50,000

LIV GOLF KOREA TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money Payout (Per Team)

1st

$3 million

2nd

$1.5 million

3rd

$900,000

4th

$700,000

5th

$650,000

6th

$600,000

7th

$550,000

8th

$500,000

9th

$450,000

10th

$400,000

11th

$300,000

12th

$250,000

13th

$200,000

LIV GOLF KOREA TEAM/INDIVIDUAL BONUS PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Team Finish

Individual Bonus Payout

1st

$1 million

2nd

$800,000

3rd

$500,000

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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