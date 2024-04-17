Corales Puntacana Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

While many of the world’s highest-profile players are competing in the latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events, the RBC Heritage, in South Carolina this week, for other Tour pros, there is the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club's Corales Golf Club.

Matt Wallace beat Nicolai Hojgaard to claim the title in 2023, his first win on the PGA Tour, and that handed him a payday of $684,000 from the $3.8m purse.

This year, there is even more at stake, with players competing for a payout of $4m, meaning whoever lifts the trophy on Sunday evening will do so having made themselves $720,000 wealthier.

However, this week's purse is small change compared to the $20m being paid out at the other PGA Tour event at Harbour Town, where the winner will earn just $400,000 less than the whole prize fund in the Dominican Republic this week.

Nevertheless, players are competing for more than just financial incentives. The winner will earn 300 FedEx Cup points, and the tournament offers an opportunity to claim world ranking points, with a projected 25.4 heading the way of this week’s winner.

Corales Puntacana Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $720,000 2nd $436,000 3rd $276,000 4th $196,000 5th $164,000 6th $145,000 7th $135,000 8th $125,000 9th $117,000 10th $109,000 11th $101,000 12th $93,000 13th $85,000 14th $77,000 15th $73,000 16th $69,000 17th $65,000 18th $61,000 19th $57,000 20th $53,000 21st $49,000. 22nd $45,000 23rd $41,800 24th $38,600 25th $35,400 26th $32,200 27th $31,000 28th $29,800 29th $28,600 30th $27,400 31st $26,200 32nd $25,000 33rd $23,800 34th $22,800 35th $21,800 36th $20,800 37th $19,800 38th $19,000 39th $18,200 40th $17,400 41st $16,600 42nd $15,800 43rd $15,000 44th $14,200 45th $13,400 46th $12,600 47th $11,800 48th $11,160 49th $10,600 50th $10,280 51st $10,040 52nd $9,800 53rd $9,640 54th $9,480 55th $9,400 56th $9,320 57th $9,240 58th $9,160 59th $9,080 60th $9,000 61st $8,920 62nd $8,840 63rd $8,760 64th $8,680 65th $8,600

Who Are The Star Names In Corales Puntacana Championship?

Billy Horschel is one of the stars in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Matt Wallace won last year’s title, he is not in this week’s field. However, the player he beat is. Since losing by one shot to the Englishman in 2023, Dane Nicolai Hojgaard’s career has gone from strength to strength, including an appearance for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone and a respectable finish of T16 at The Masters.

Hojgaard is also the highest-ranked player in field, at 34th, so he will be confident of his maiden PGA Tour win this week.

Other high-profile players in the field include Alex Noren, who was part of the winning European Ryder Cup team in 2018, and seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel. WM Phoenix Open runner-up Charley Hoffman plays too, as well as rising star Alex Fitzpatrick and former World No.4 Matt Kuchar.

Chad Ramey, who won in 2022, also plays as well as Joel Dahmen, who won a year earlier.

Where Is The Corales Puntacana Championship? The tournament takes place at Puntacana Resort & Club's Corales Golf Club. It's a Tom Fazio-designed course that opened in 2010. Meanwhile, it has six holes running along the side of the ocean and features a final three holes named The Devil’s Elbow. The 18th leaves players with a forced carry over the Bay of Corales.