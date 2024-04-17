Corales Puntacana Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Players are competing for an increased purse in the PGA Tour’s additional event, while there are also FedEx Cup and world ranking points on offer
While many of the world’s highest-profile players are competing in the latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events, the RBC Heritage, in South Carolina this week, for other Tour pros, there is the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club's Corales Golf Club.
Matt Wallace beat Nicolai Hojgaard to claim the title in 2023, his first win on the PGA Tour, and that handed him a payday of $684,000 from the $3.8m purse.
This year, there is even more at stake, with players competing for a payout of $4m, meaning whoever lifts the trophy on Sunday evening will do so having made themselves $720,000 wealthier.
However, this week's purse is small change compared to the $20m being paid out at the other PGA Tour event at Harbour Town, where the winner will earn just $400,000 less than the whole prize fund in the Dominican Republic this week.
Nevertheless, players are competing for more than just financial incentives. The winner will earn 300 FedEx Cup points, and the tournament offers an opportunity to claim world ranking points, with a projected 25.4 heading the way of this week’s winner.
Corales Puntacana Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$720,000
|2nd
|$436,000
|3rd
|$276,000
|4th
|$196,000
|5th
|$164,000
|6th
|$145,000
|7th
|$135,000
|8th
|$125,000
|9th
|$117,000
|10th
|$109,000
|11th
|$101,000
|12th
|$93,000
|13th
|$85,000
|14th
|$77,000
|15th
|$73,000
|16th
|$69,000
|17th
|$65,000
|18th
|$61,000
|19th
|$57,000
|20th
|$53,000
|21st
|$49,000.
|22nd
|$45,000
|23rd
|$41,800
|24th
|$38,600
|25th
|$35,400
|26th
|$32,200
|27th
|$31,000
|28th
|$29,800
|29th
|$28,600
|30th
|$27,400
|31st
|$26,200
|32nd
|$25,000
|33rd
|$23,800
|34th
|$22,800
|35th
|$21,800
|36th
|$20,800
|37th
|$19,800
|38th
|$19,000
|39th
|$18,200
|40th
|$17,400
|41st
|$16,600
|42nd
|$15,800
|43rd
|$15,000
|44th
|$14,200
|45th
|$13,400
|46th
|$12,600
|47th
|$11,800
|48th
|$11,160
|49th
|$10,600
|50th
|$10,280
|51st
|$10,040
|52nd
|$9,800
|53rd
|$9,640
|54th
|$9,480
|55th
|$9,400
|56th
|$9,320
|57th
|$9,240
|58th
|$9,160
|59th
|$9,080
|60th
|$9,000
|61st
|$8,920
|62nd
|$8,840
|63rd
|$8,760
|64th
|$8,680
|65th
|$8,600
Who Are The Star Names In Corales Puntacana Championship?
While Matt Wallace won last year’s title, he is not in this week’s field. However, the player he beat is. Since losing by one shot to the Englishman in 2023, Dane Nicolai Hojgaard’s career has gone from strength to strength, including an appearance for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone and a respectable finish of T16 at The Masters.
Hojgaard is also the highest-ranked player in field, at 34th, so he will be confident of his maiden PGA Tour win this week.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Other high-profile players in the field include Alex Noren, who was part of the winning European Ryder Cup team in 2018, and seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel. WM Phoenix Open runner-up Charley Hoffman plays too, as well as rising star Alex Fitzpatrick and former World No.4 Matt Kuchar.
Chad Ramey, who won in 2022, also plays as well as Joel Dahmen, who won a year earlier.
Where Is The Corales Puntacana Championship?
The tournament takes place at Puntacana Resort & Club's Corales Golf Club. It's a Tom Fazio-designed course that opened in 2010. Meanwhile, it has six holes running along the side of the ocean and features a final three holes named The Devil’s Elbow. The 18th leaves players with a forced carry over the Bay of Corales.
What Is The Prize Money For The Corales Puntacana Championship?
Players are competing for a prize money payout of $4m. That’s an increase of $200,000 on the 2023 tournament. This week’s winner will claim $720,000, while the runner-up will earn $436,000.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
The Chevron Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Lilia Vu defends her title in the first Major of the year at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas, which has a record purse
By Mike Hall Published
-
10 Perks Of Winning The Chevron Championship
The winner of the first women’s Major of the year bags far more than a place in the history books
By Mike Hall Published