Corales Puntacana Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Players are competing for an increased purse in the PGA Tour’s additional event, while there are also FedEx Cup and world ranking points on offer

Nicolai Hojgaard in the final round at The Masters
Nicolai Hojgaard is looking for his maiden PGA Tour win
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

While many of the world’s highest-profile players are competing in the latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events, the RBC Heritage, in South Carolina this week, for other Tour pros, there is the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club's Corales Golf Club.

Matt Wallace beat Nicolai Hojgaard to claim the title in 2023, his first win on the PGA Tour, and that handed him a payday of $684,000 from the $3.8m purse.

This year, there is even more at stake, with players competing for a payout of $4m, meaning whoever lifts the trophy on Sunday evening will do so having made themselves $720,000 wealthier.

However, this week's purse is small change compared to the $20m being paid out at the other PGA Tour event at Harbour Town, where the winner will earn just $400,000 less than the whole prize fund in the Dominican Republic this week.

Nevertheless, players are competing for more than just financial incentives. The winner will earn 300 FedEx Cup points, and the tournament offers an opportunity to claim world ranking points, with a projected 25.4 heading the way of this week’s winner.

Corales Puntacana Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st $720,000
2nd$436,000
3rd$276,000
4th$196,000
5th$164,000
6th$145,000
7th$135,000
8th$125,000
9th$117,000
10th$109,000
11th$101,000
12th$93,000
13th$85,000
14th$77,000
15th$73,000
16th$69,000
17th$65,000
18th$61,000
19th$57,000
20th$53,000
21st$49,000.
22nd$45,000
23rd$41,800
24th$38,600
25th$35,400
26th$32,200
27th$31,000
28th$29,800
29th$28,600
30th$27,400
31st$26,200
32nd$25,000
33rd$23,800
34th$22,800
35th$21,800
36th$20,800
37th$19,800
38th$19,000
39th$18,200
40th$17,400
41st$16,600
42nd$15,800
43rd$15,000
44th$14,200
45th$13,400
46th$12,600
47th$11,800
48th$11,160
49th$10,600
50th$10,280
51st$10,040
52nd$9,800
53rd$9,640
54th$9,480
55th$9,400
56th$9,320
57th$9,240
58th$9,160
59th$9,080
60th$9,000
61st$8,920
62nd$8,840
63rd$8,760
64th$8,680
65th$8,600

Who Are The Star Names In Corales Puntacana Championship?

Billy Horschel at the Valspar Championship

Billy Horschel is one of the stars in the field

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Matt Wallace won last year’s title, he is not in this week’s field. However, the player he beat is. Since losing by one shot to the Englishman in 2023, Dane Nicolai Hojgaard’s career has gone from strength to strength, including an appearance for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone and a respectable finish of T16 at The Masters.

Hojgaard is also the highest-ranked player in field, at 34th, so he will be confident of his maiden PGA Tour win this week.

Other high-profile players in the field include Alex Noren, who was part of the winning European Ryder Cup team in 2018, and seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel. WM Phoenix Open runner-up Charley Hoffman plays too, as well as rising star Alex Fitzpatrick and former World No.4 Matt Kuchar.

Chad Ramey, who won in 2022, also plays as well as Joel Dahmen, who won a year earlier.

Where Is The Corales Puntacana Championship?

The tournament takes place at Puntacana Resort & Club's Corales Golf Club. It's a Tom Fazio-designed course that opened in 2010. Meanwhile, it has six holes running along the side of the ocean and features a final three holes named The Devil’s Elbow. The 18th leaves players with a forced carry over the Bay of Corales.

What Is The Prize Money For The Corales Puntacana Championship?

Players are competing for a prize money payout of $4m. That’s an increase of $200,000 on the 2023 tournament. This week’s winner will claim $720,000, while the runner-up will earn $436,000.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest