Report: Riviera Country Club Set To Host 2031 US Open
Reports say Riviera Country Club, the host of the Genesis Invitational, is set to host the 2031 US Open
Riviera Country Club has reportedly been selected as a surprise host for the 2031 US Open despite generally thought to be too small to accommodate the huge footprint that comes with a men’s Major championship.
Just days after Wyndham Clark was crowned at the 123rd US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, which received mixed reviews as a host, the United States Golf Association (USGA) has reportedly handed their flagship event to Riviera.
The Los Angeles Times reports that members of the club received an email from Riviera chief executive Megan Watanabe revealed that they’d be hosting the 2031 US Open.
“It has been one of my biggest goals to bring back major championships to Riviera since I started working for Riviera, and it truly represents the culmination of a dream that my family has had since acquiring the club in 1989,” the LA Times quotes Watanabe as saying.
Los Angeles Country Club hosted the US Open’s return to LA for the first time in 75 years – when Ben Hogan won the 1948 US Open at Riviera to give the venue it’s nickname of Hogan’s Alley.
It’s a regular host for the Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour and will also host the US Women’s Open in 2026, but given the type of site Riviera occupies, the size of the property and surrounding area, it was considered too small to host a men’s Major.
However, it seems the USGA feel they can stage their flagship event at Riviera, which is undoubtedly a quality course with a huge heritage, in a similar way to how the event played out at LACC last week.
Just 22,000 tickets were on sale each day for LACC but increased corporate hospitality boxes brought in plenty of earnings, while holding the tournament on the west coast gives the USGA the lucrative prime time audience on the east for their broadcasts to tap in to.
And the 2023 US Open had some impressive viewing figures to use as proof, with the highest final day figures seen since Gary Woodland won in 2019 at Pebble Beach – another west coast major.
Golf Channel's Rich Lerner also repeated the report, and added he expected some changes to the course at Riviera ahead of staging a US Open.
Riviera has been selected to host the 2031 U.S. Open. Expect #1 to be a par four, #2 to be a five with a softening of 10 green among other tweaks.June 21, 2023
Future US Open sites
If Riviera is confirmed by the USGA that means they’ll have the next 12 US Open venues already lined up, with 16 of the next 19 tournament hosts already decided.
The US Open will return to California at Pebble Beach in 2027 and again in 2032, which will mean it follows Riviera in back-to-back Californian tournaments if Riviera is officially confirmed.
- 2024 Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 2
- 2025 Oakmont Country Club
- 2026 Shinnecock Hills Golf Club
- 2027 Pebble Beach Golf Links
- 2028 Winged Foot Golf Club, West Course
- 2029 Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 2
- 2030 Merion Golf Club, East Course
- 2031 TBD
- 2032 Pebble Beach Golf Links
- 2033 Oakmont Country Club
- 2034 Oakland Hills Country Club
- 2035 Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 2
- 2036 TBD
- 2037 Pebble Beach Golf Links
- 2038 TBD
- 2039 Los Angeles Country Club, North Course
- 2041 Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 2
- 2042 Oakmont Country Club
- 2043 TBD
- 2044 Pebble Beach Golf Links
- 2045 TBD
- 2046 TBD
- 2047 Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 2
- 2048 TBD
- 2049 Oakmont Country Club
- 2050 Merion Golf Club, East Course
- 2051 Oakland Hills Country Club, South Course
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
'Make Sure You Celebrate' - Rahm Tells Clark To Enjoy Maiden Major Triumph
Jon Rahm says Wyndham Clark needs to enjoy every moment of winning the US Open and not worry about how he plays this week
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Best Women's Golf Rangefinders 2023
We run through the best laser rangefinders for women currently on the market in this guide
By Carly Frost • Published
-
'Make Sure You Celebrate' - Rahm Tells Clark To Enjoy Maiden Major Triumph
Jon Rahm says Wyndham Clark needs to enjoy every moment of winning the US Open and not worry about how he plays this week
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Love III Calls For Patience But Wants 'Player Input' On How PIF Deal Works Out
Davis Love III has backed Jay Monahan but says the PGA Tour players must have a say in how the PIF deal works out going forward
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Jin Young Ko Ties Record For Most Weeks As World No.1
The South Korean star has tied Lorena Ochoa's record of weeks atop the Rolex Rankings
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Rose Zhang Among Top 5 Favorites To Win KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Ahead of this weekend's KPMG Women's PGA Championship, we take a look at the favorites to win at the Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey.
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Which Golf Courses Are Hosting Future KPMG Women's PGA Championships?
We take a look at where the KPMG Women's PGA Championship will be heading in the coming years
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
‘It’d Be Nice To Consider Me’ - Bryson DeChambeau Still Hopeful Of Making Ryder Cup Team
The former US Open champion and LIV Golf player hasn't giving up hope of teeing it up in Rome
By Michael Weston • Published
-
How To Get Tickets For The 2024 Open At Royal Troon
The R&A has announced when the ticket ballot will open for next year's Open at the famous Ayrshire links
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Wyndham Clark Rises To Career High World Ranking After US Open Win
The new US Open champion was ranked 163 in the world at the end of last year
By Michael Weston • Published