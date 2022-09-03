Bettinardi Release Statement After Costco Putter Sighting

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Bettinardi is known for making some of the best golfer putters on the market, with their models used by some of the best on the professional circuit. However, the company is hitting the headlines after their putters were spotted in Costco against their consent.

After a number of Studio Queen B Putters were pictured in Costco for $320, the company released a statement 12 hours later. In the release, it said: "In an attempt to increase Bettinardi Golf's distribution in South America, one of our distributors chose to break their contract and sell their Bettinardi product to Costco without the consent of Bettinardi Golf."

Official statement from Bettinardi Golf: pic.twitter.com/rCD6WjYjWZSeptember 2, 2022 See more

The statement then went on to say: "We take great pride and work very hard to choose the very best retail partners around the globe to carry our high-end products.

"We are extremely disappointed that one of our distributors would choose to diminish our brand and end our relationship in this way. Bettinardi Golf is actively pursuing all courses of action to have this product removed from all Costco stores and the Costco website."

It ends with: "Costco is not an official distributor of Bettinardi Golf. We have no further comment at this time."

Costco is selling Bettinardi Studio Queen B Putters for $320 [by johnspam] #golfCart #golfLifestyle pic.twitter.com/qKT8t6wl8ASeptember 2, 2022 See more

Costco, which is one of the largest retailers in the world, is known for selling an array of golfing equipment and even offers some of the best golf club sets, such as the MacGregor DCT3000.

Bettinardi are known as one of the premium putting brands on the market, with Matt Fitzpatrick using one of their putters on his way to securing his first major title at the US Open back in June.

Other users of the brand include Matt Kuchar, Fred Couples, Sam Horsfield, Jason Kokrak, as well as Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Patty Tavatanakit.