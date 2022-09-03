Bettinardi Release Statement After Costco Putter Sighting
According to the company, one of the brand's distributors broke their contract by providing putters without Bettinardi's consent
Bettinardi is known for making some of the best golfer putters on the market, with their models used by some of the best on the professional circuit. However, the company is hitting the headlines after their putters were spotted in Costco against their consent.
After a number of Studio Queen B Putters were pictured in Costco for $320, the company released a statement 12 hours later. In the release, it said: "In an attempt to increase Bettinardi Golf's distribution in South America, one of our distributors chose to break their contract and sell their Bettinardi product to Costco without the consent of Bettinardi Golf."
Official statement from Bettinardi Golf: pic.twitter.com/rCD6WjYjWZSeptember 2, 2022
The statement then went on to say: "We take great pride and work very hard to choose the very best retail partners around the globe to carry our high-end products.
"We are extremely disappointed that one of our distributors would choose to diminish our brand and end our relationship in this way. Bettinardi Golf is actively pursuing all courses of action to have this product removed from all Costco stores and the Costco website."
It ends with: "Costco is not an official distributor of Bettinardi Golf. We have no further comment at this time."
Costco is selling Bettinardi Studio Queen B Putters for $320 [by johnspam] #golfCart #golfLifestyle pic.twitter.com/qKT8t6wl8ASeptember 2, 2022
Costco, which is one of the largest retailers in the world, is known for selling an array of golfing equipment and even offers some of the best golf club sets, such as the MacGregor DCT3000.
Bettinardi are known as one of the premium putting brands on the market, with Matt Fitzpatrick using one of their putters on his way to securing his first major title at the US Open back in June.
Other users of the brand include Matt Kuchar, Fred Couples, Sam Horsfield, Jason Kokrak, as well as Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Patty Tavatanakit.
