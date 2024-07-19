The Open and Dan Brown Show Why Limited-Field Golf Tournaments Should Be Abolished
Dan Brown led the Open Championship after the first round at Royal Troon and a number of other ‘lesser lights’ are in contention. They add so much to golf tournaments
The first round of The Open Championship at Royal Troon has come and gone and, as always, it delivered from a number of standpoints. Great golf course? Check. Challenging conditions? Check. Bad and lucky breaks and exciting links shots? Check. A variety and narrative-rich leaderboard? You guessed it.
This last point is pertinent. The Open Championship is genuinely ‘open’ and there are multiple routes to a place in the field. It’s the same situation with the US Open. Not only does this bring drama before the Major in question, but it really enhances the tournament proper.
Before The Open, there were 15 regional qualifying events. Those lucky enough to advance to final qualifying then fought it out for 16 spots across four great golf courses, including Burnham and Berrow.
The list of those securing their places for Troon was incredibly varied – ranging from former World No.1 and Major Champion Justin Rose to LIV Golf players, former PGA Tour winners and journeymen pros.
Not many people assessing the list of qualifiers would have spent too much time dwelling on the name of Dan Brown, but he thrust himself into the spotlight with a bogey-free opening 65 at Troon.
This is what’s so great about our game – a relatively unknown player (on the global stage at least) can temporarily become the focus of column inches, Google search queries and chit-chat at golf clubs all around the world. The same thing happened when Michael Block produced a performance for the ages at the 2023 PGA Championship.
You’d struggle to find anyone who thinks these storylines don’t enhance golf tournaments. Brown has missed six of his last eight cuts (he also withdrew once, too) and spent years playing on the EuroPro and Challenge Tours. In 2023, he won his first DP World Tour event at the ISPS Handa World Invitational. You simply have to root for someone like that.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
We’re conditioned as humans to love an underdog story and Brown, in the context of a Major Championship field, is a rank outsider. But he led The Open after round one (and who knows, he might stay at or near the top of the leaderboard) and played better golf than Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau and Tiger Woods. He was 13 shots better than McIlroy on Thursday.
I’ve said many times before, and I’ll continue to say it for as long as anyone will listen, that lesser lights/journeymen/second- and third-tier professionals play such a huge part in golf tournaments.
If they force their way to the top of the leaderboard or contend for the title on Sunday, it produces excitement, passion and intrigue, especially when they’re up against some of the best players in the world. And if they don’t, it doesn’t matter – it doesn’t detrimentally affect the product or the viewing experience.
What has detrimentally affected most golf fans’ enjoyment of regular tour golf is the emergence of LIV Golf. Its lucrative, no-cut, closed-shop, 54-hole model has not only fragmented the men’s professional game – the DPWT and PGA Tour are tangibly weaker as a result – but it’s convinced everyone involved at the sport’s top level that money is the be all and end all.
The PGA Tour was forced to respond to assuage players who felt they deserved even more money for staying loyal. The result? A series of limited-field signature events – some with no cut, others with a pointless cut – with huge prize pools and mostly the same fields.
For the most part, these events have been dull and uninspiring. Great golf courses – like Bay Hill and Muirfield Village – feel empty for the first two rounds and excitement is contingent on a packed leaderboard, which is harder to come by with fewer players. Scottie Scheffler’s dominance hasn’t helped matters.
To be clear, I’m not opposed to limited-field events at the end of a season (even if I don’t love watching the Tour Championship). There should be a reward for playing consistently good golf throughout the course of a year. But in-season limited-field events should be abolished as far as I’m concerned.
The trouble is we’ve convinced ourselves that’s what people want because that’s what the top professionals want. They say it’s better for TV, better for sponsors and better for fans, but actually it’s just better for their pockets. They don’t want to share enormous prize pools with players who aren’t their equals and who don’t move the needle like they do.
Generally speaking, the more people in a field, the better. The Open has 156 players this year and tee times in the first two rounds start at 6.35am and finish at 4.27pm. The door is open for anyone to have the week of their life. What would you rather see: Dan Brown winning The Open or Scottie Scheffler landing his third Major title?
I genuinely hope signature events and LIV Golf are scrapped and things can go back to the way they used to be (with some improvements to the TV broadcast and some more innovation). Sadly, I don’t see that happening.
Nick Bonfield joined Golf Monthly in 2012 after graduating from Exeter University and earning an NCTJ-accredited journalism diploma from News Associates in Wimbledon. He is responsible for managing production of the magazine, sub-editing, writing, commissioning and coordinating all features across print and online. Most of his online work is opinion-based and typically centres around the Majors and significant events in the global golfing calendar. Nick has been an avid golf fan since the age of ten and became obsessed with the professional game after watching Mike Weir and Shaun Micheel win The Masters and PGA Championship respectively in 2003. In his time with Golf Monthly, he's interviewed the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jose Maria Olazabal, Henrik Stenson, Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood and Billy Horschel and has ghost-written columns for Westwood, Wayne Riley, Matthew Southgate, Chris Wood and Eddie Pepperell. Nick is a 12-handicap golfer and his favourite courses include Old Head, Sunningdale New, Penha Longha, Valderrama and Bearwood Lakes. If you have a feature pitch for Nick, please email nick.bonfield@futurenet.com with 'Pitch' in the subject line. Nick is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade M1 Fairway wood: TaylorMade RBZ Stage 2 Hybrid: Ping Crossover Irons (4-9): Nike Vapor Speed Wedges: Cleveland CBX Full Face, 56˚, Titleist Vokey SM4, 60˚ Putter: testing in progress! Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
The Surprising PGA Tour Pro Outdriving LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau At The Open
Hitting the golf ball a long way is Bryson DeChambeau's thing, but one player outperformed him in the driving distance category during round one of the Open...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
John Daly Becomes Second Past Champion To Withdraw From 2024 Open
The 1995 Open champion is out with a knee injury
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The Surprising PGA Tour Pro Outdriving LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau At The Open
Hitting the golf ball a long way is Bryson DeChambeau's thing, but one player outperformed him in the driving distance category during round one of the Open...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Is There Still Hope For Bryson DeChambeau At The Open?
Bryson DeChambeau had a challenging day at the Open Championship, but some of these interesting stats suggest it might not be over for the US Open Champion...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
This Revealing Stat Shows What Rory McIlroy Must Improve In Major Championship Golf
Rory McIlroy got off to an inauspicious start in tough conditions at the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon. Looking at the data, that’s perhaps not a surprise…
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
I'm Convinced Justin Thomas Will Win The Open
After a solid opening round, I am completely sold that Justin Thomas can win a third Major Championship title at Royal Troon. Here are three reasons why...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Why Is The Open Winner Called Champion Golfer Of The Year?
Champion Golfer of The Year is a term you will hear a lot over the course of the next few days, but where exactly did it come from and why is it used?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
This Fascinating Scorecard Trend Could Reveal What It Takes To Win The Open Championship...
After looking back through the scorecards of previous Open Championship winners, I discovered an interesting trend that could highlight the route to victory
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Why Tiger Woods And Other Past Open Champions Shouldn't Be Allowed To Play Until They're 60
With plenty of exciting talent throughout the game of golf, why are we allowing spots to be taken by players who are unlikely to contend year after year...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
How Fast Are Open Championship Host Royal Troon's Greens On The Stimpmeter?
Royal Troon is set-up to be tough, with treacherous rough and perilous bunkers, but just how fast will the greens be at the Open host venue?
By Barry Plummer Published