LIV Golf's Tyrrell Hatton Targets 2025 Ryder Cup Place With DP World Tour Appearances

Tyrrell Hatton is determined that his status as a LIV Golf player won’t harm his chances of playing for Team Europe in the 2025 Ryder Cup.

The Englishman needs to play a minimum of four DP World Tour events before the end of the season to have a chance of taking part in the Bethpage Black match against Keegan Bradley’s Team USA.

Hatton finished T31 in January’s Dubai Desert Classic, his sole DP World Tour appearance so far this season, and with three more events needed to put him in the reckoning for a place on the 12-player team, he already knows which events he will play.

Hatton has been competing in the 11th LIV Golf event of the season in the United Kingdom this week. After his second round, where he sat two shots behind overnight leader Andy Ogletree in second, the Legion XIII player said: “Yeah, I'm down to play British Masters, Spanish Open and Dunhill Links.”

Tyrrell Hatton's one DP World Tour event this season come in January's Dubai Desert Classic

The first of those events begins on 29 August, two weeks either side of LIV Golf Greenbrier and LIV Golf Chicago, while the Spanish Open and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship are held in the weeks immediately after LIV’s season-closing Team Championship.

For Hatton, who joined LIV Golf shortly before the start of the season, it had always been in the plan to try to qualify.

He added: “Before but pretty much around obviously signing with LIV, those conversations were had, so the DP World Tour kind of knew where I stood with wanting to obviously maintain my membership and things like that, and the Ryder Cup is obviously very important to me.”

Back in April, DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings reassured the likes of Hatton and his Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm that there was a path to Ryder Cup qualification provided they abide by the rules such as paying fines and serving bans for joining LIV Golf.

He said: “The reality is, under the current rules, if a player is European, a member of the DP World Tour and abides by the rules - if you don’t get a release there are sanctions and you take those penalties - there is no reason why players who have taken LIV membership could not qualify or be available for selection.”

Hatton qualified for his third successive Ryder Cup in 2023 via the World Points List. However, given his suspension from the PGA Tour after joining LIV Golf, he’ll likely be relying on the European Points List, where players predominantly feature thanks to their DP World Tour performances, or, failing that, as one of captain Luke Donald’s wildcards.

Tyrrell Hatton played a pivotal role in Team Europe's win in the 2023 match

Despite Team Europe winning in Marco Simone – helped by Hatton’s record of 3-0-1 - Donald’s men will be underdogs heading to the US, and Hatton is determined to play his part again as the Europeans look for their first success on US soil since 2012 at Medinah.

He added: “I need to be a member of the Tour, and I'm hoping that I can earn enough points in those three events that I just said to be able to play Abu Dhabi and Dubai in November.

“Yeah, once the LIV season finishes, then obviously my attention turns to the DP World Tour to try and gain the points that I need to gain, and Ryder Cup points start the week of Dallas. Yeah, that's another incentive to go play.”