Baycurrent Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2026: What Will The Winner Earn?

The Baycurrent Classic tournament's prize purse has remained the same as 2025, with the $8 million event the largest of the FedExCup Fall series

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Xander Schauffele holds the Baycurrent Classic trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After the first two events of the FedExCup Fall series took place in the USA, the PGA Tour heads to Japan for the Baycurrent Classic, which is staged at Yokohama Country Club.

Formerly the Zozo Championship, Tiger Woods claimed the inaugural event in 2019 to match Sam Snead's all-time PGA Tour win record, while Major winners like Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele have all triumphed in the event since.

Tiger Woods holds the Zozo Championship trophy

Woods claimed the first Baycurrent Classic (formerly Zozo Championship) in 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In fact, the former comes into the tournament as the defending champion, as Schauffele claimed a one stroke victory in 2025, earning a 10th PGA Tour win in the process.

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For 2026, Schauffele is in contention to make it back-to-back victories, as he sits four off the lead going into the final round, with Michael Brennan, Zach Bauchou and Jacob Bridgeman sitting at the top of the leaderboard.

Along with 500 FedExCup Fall points being on the table, there's also an $8 million tournament prize purse, with the winner pocketing $1,440,000 for their efforts.

Xander Schauffele hits a driver off the tee

Schauffele defends and is in contention once again

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Offering the same amount as last year's tournament, the Baycurrent Classic has the largest purse available during the FedExCup Fall, which ends at the RSM Classic in a month's time.

As mentioned, the winner earns $1,440,000 and, for the runner-up, they will pocket $864,000. Even third position earns over half-a-million, while each player inside the top 20 secures a six figure paycheck.

Unlike other PGA Tour events, the Baycurrent Classic has a 72-man field, with no cut being implemented, so check out the full prize purse breakdown below...

Baycurrent Classic Prize Money Breakdown

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,440,000

2nd

$864,000

3rd

$544,000

4th

$384,000

5th

$320,000

6th

$288,000

7th

$268,000

8th

$248,000

9th

$232,000

10th

$216,000

11th

$200,000

12th

$184,000

13th

$168,000

14th

$152,000

15th

$142,720

16th

$134,080

17th

$126,080

18th

$118,080

19th

$110,080

20th

$102,080

21st

$94,080

22nd

$87,680

23rd

$81,280

24th

$74,880

25th

$68,480

26th

$62,080

27th

$59,680

28th

$57,280

29th

$54,880

30th

$52,480

31st

$50,080

32nd

$47,680

33rd

$45,280

34th

$43,280

35th

$41,280

36th

$39,280

37th

$37,280

38th

$35,680

39th

$34,080

40th

$32,480

41st

$30,880

42nd

$29,280

43rd

$27,680

44th

$26,080

45th

$24,480

46th

$22,880

47th

$21,280

48th

$20,000

49th

$18,880

50th

$18,240

51st

$17,760

52nd

$17,280

53rd

$16,960

54th

$16,640

55th

$16,480

56th

$16,320

57th

$16,160

58th

$16,000

59th

$15,840

60th

$15,680

61st

$15,520

62nd

$15,360

63rd

$15,200

64th

$15,040

65th

$14,880

66th

$14,720

67th

$14,560

68th

$14,400

69th

$14,240

70th

$14,080

71st

$13,920

72nd

$13,760
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

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