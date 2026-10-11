Baycurrent Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2026: What Will The Winner Earn?

After the first two events of the FedExCup Fall series took place in the USA, the PGA Tour heads to Japan for the Baycurrent Classic, which is staged at Yokohama Country Club.

Formerly the Zozo Championship, Tiger Woods claimed the inaugural event in 2019 to match Sam Snead's all-time PGA Tour win record, while Major winners like Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele have all triumphed in the event since.

Woods claimed the first Baycurrent Classic (formerly Zozo Championship) in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In fact, the former comes into the tournament as the defending champion, as Schauffele claimed a one stroke victory in 2025, earning a 10th PGA Tour win in the process.

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For 2026, Schauffele is in contention to make it back-to-back victories, as he sits four off the lead going into the final round, with Michael Brennan, Zach Bauchou and Jacob Bridgeman sitting at the top of the leaderboard.

Along with 500 FedExCup Fall points being on the table, there's also an $8 million tournament prize purse, with the winner pocketing $1,440,000 for their efforts.

Schauffele defends and is in contention once again (Image credit: Getty Images)

Offering the same amount as last year's tournament, the Baycurrent Classic has the largest purse available during the FedExCup Fall, which ends at the RSM Classic in a month's time.

As mentioned, the winner earns $1,440,000 and, for the runner-up, they will pocket $864,000. Even third position earns over half-a-million, while each player inside the top 20 secures a six figure paycheck.

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Unlike other PGA Tour events, the Baycurrent Classic has a 72-man field, with no cut being implemented, so check out the full prize purse breakdown below...

Baycurrent Classic Prize Money Breakdown