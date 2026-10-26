Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Did Austin Smotherman Earn?
A Monday playoff was required to settle the winner of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with Austin Smotherman coming out on top at Port Royal
Austin Smotherman had to be patient at the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, but his patience was rewarded with a second PGA Tour title in two starts.
After the American and Irish rival Seamus Power were tied on 16-under through three rounds and the fourth round was cancelled, a Monday playoff eventually began on the par-3 16th.
Power missed out on a chance to wrap up the title on the first go when his 25-foot birdie try trickled left of the target, with Smotherman managing to get up and down from the rough short and right of the hole.
On the next go, Smotherman showed excellent touch to two-putt from the opposite end of the putting surface while Power this time went up and down from the left green-side bunker.
Yet, the Irishman's luck ran out when - after a change of hole location - his tee shot found the thick rough short and left. A stab out didn't travel the distance he'd wanted and, after a missed par attempt from range, Smotherman was free to two-putt from 20 feet for the win.
The 32-year-old's second FedExCup Fall victory in as many starts (Bank of Utah Championship) not only further boosted his exemption status on the PGA Tour but also secured him yet another huge winner's check.
Smotherman banked the seven-figure payout while Power received a consolation prize of almost $700,00. For everyone else who may well have already headed over to Mexico for the next two FedExCup Fall events, their payouts were decided on Sunday.
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Below is the full breakdown of prize money payouts at the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship and where each player finished.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money Breakdown
|
Position
|
Player
|
Prize Money
|
1st (-16)*
|
Austin Smotherman
|
$1,080,000
|
2nd (-16)
|
Seamus Power
|
$654,000
|
T3rd (-14)
|
Taylor Moore
|
$318,000
|
T3rd (-14)
|
Corey Conners
|
$318,000
|
T3rd (-14)
|
Ben Silverman
|
$318,000
|
T6th (-13)
|
Tom Hoge
|
$189,300
|
T6th (-13)
|
Chris Kirk
|
$189,300
|
T6th (-13)
|
Chan Kim
|
$189,300
|
T6th (-13)
|
Danny Walker
|
$189,300
|
T6th (-13)
|
Chandler Blanchet
|
$189,300
|
T11th (-12)
|
Cam Davis
|
$133,500
|
T11th (-12)
|
Luke Clanton
|
$133,500
|
T11th (-12)
|
Isiah Salinda
|
$133,500
|
T11th (-12)
|
Greyson Sigg
|
$133,500
|
T15th (-11)
|
David Skinns
|
$106,500
|
T15th (-11)
|
Denny McCarthy
|
$106,500
|
T17th (-10)
|
Adam Hadwin
|
$82,500
|
T17th (-10)
|
Dylan Wu
|
$82,500
|
T17th (-10)
|
Brice Garnett
|
$82,500
|
T17th (-10)
|
SY Noh
|
$82,500
|
T17th (-10)
|
Kihei Akina (a)
|
$0
|
T17th (-10)
|
Rudy Sautron (a)
|
$0
|
T17th (-10)
|
Ben Kohles
|
$82,500
|
T17th (-10)
|
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|
$82,500
|
T25th (-9)
|
Martin Laird
|
$48,500
|
T25th (-9)
|
Nick Dunlap
|
$48,500
|
T25th (-9)
|
AJ Ewart
|
$48,500
|
T25th (-9)
|
Zac Blair
|
$48,500
|
T25th (-9)
|
Peter Malnati
|
$48,500
|
T25th (-9)
|
David Ford
|
$48,500
|
T25th (-9)
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
$48,500
|
T25th (-9)
|
Jesper Svensson
|
$48,500
|
T25th (-9)
|
Eric Cole
|
$48,500
|
T34th (-8)
|
Neal Shipley
|
$30,780
|
T34th (-8)
|
Hayden Springer
|
$30,780
|
T34th (-8)
|
Lucas Glover
|
$30,780
|
T34th (-8)
|
Kristoffer Ventura
|
$30,780
|
T34th (-8)
|
Ben Martin
|
$30,780
|
T34th (-8)
|
Trace Crowe
|
$30,780
|
T34th (-8)
|
Mark Hubbard
|
$30,780
|
T34th (-8)
|
Zecheng Dou
|
$30,780
|
T34th (-8)
|
Davis Thompson
|
$30,780
|
T34th (-8)
|
Kensei Hirata
|
$30,780
|
T44th (-7)
|
Willie Mack III
|
$19,605
|
T44th (-7)
|
Rafael Campos
|
$19,605
|
T44th (-7)
|
Joel Dahmen
|
$19,605
|
T44th (-7)
|
Andrew Novak
|
$19,605
|
T44th (-7)
|
Max McGreevy
|
$19,605
|
T44th (-7)
|
Ren Yonezawa
|
$19,605
|
T44th (-7)
|
Lee Hodges
|
$19,605
|
T44th (-7)
|
Takumi Kanaya
|
$19,605
|
T52nd (-6)
|
Rico Hoey
|
$14,772
|
T52nd (-6)
|
Davis Riley
|
$14,772
|
T52nd (-6)
|
Robert Streb
|
$14,772
|
T52nd (-6)
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
$14,772
|
T52nd (-6)
|
Davis Chatfield
|
$14,772
|
T57th (-5)
|
Austin Eckroat
|
$14,040
|
T57th (-5)
|
Vince Whaley
|
$14,040
|
T59th (-4)
|
Chad Ramey
|
$13,620
|
T59th (-4)
|
Jeffrey Kang
|
$13,620
|
T59th (-4)
|
Paul Peterson
|
$13,620
|
T59th (-4)
|
Adam Svensson
|
$13,620
|
T59th (-4)
|
Erik van Rooyen
|
$13,620
|
T64th (-3)
|
Jonathan Byrd
|
$13,020
|
T64th (-3)
|
Hank Lebioda
|
$13,020
|
T64th (-3)
|
Henrik Norlander
|
$13,020
|
T64th (-3)
|
Miles Russell (a)
|
$0
|
T64th (-3)
|
Kevin Roy
|
$13,020
|
T64th (-3)
|
Brendon Todd
|
$13,020
|
70th (-2)
|
Jeremy Paul
|
$12,660
|
T71st (-1)
|
Nick Hardy
|
$12,480
|
T71st (-1)
|
Dylan Frittelli
|
$12,480
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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