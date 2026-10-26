Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Did Austin Smotherman Earn?

Austin Smotherman had to be patient at the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, but his patience was rewarded with a second PGA Tour title in two starts.

After the American and Irish rival Seamus Power were tied on 16-under through three rounds and the fourth round was cancelled, a Monday playoff eventually began on the par-3 16th.

Power missed out on a chance to wrap up the title on the first go when his 25-foot birdie try trickled left of the target, with Smotherman managing to get up and down from the rough short and right of the hole.

On the next go, Smotherman showed excellent touch to two-putt from the opposite end of the putting surface while Power this time went up and down from the left green-side bunker.

Yet, the Irishman's luck ran out when - after a change of hole location - his tee shot found the thick rough short and left. A stab out didn't travel the distance he'd wanted and, after a missed par attempt from range, Smotherman was free to two-putt from 20 feet for the win.

The 32-year-old's second FedExCup Fall victory in as many starts (Bank of Utah Championship) not only further boosted his exemption status on the PGA Tour but also secured him yet another huge winner's check.

Smotherman banked the seven-figure payout while Power received a consolation prize of almost $700,00. For everyone else who may well have already headed over to Mexico for the next two FedExCup Fall events, their payouts were decided on Sunday.

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Below is the full breakdown of prize money payouts at the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship and where each player finished.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money Breakdown