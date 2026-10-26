Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Did Austin Smotherman Earn?

A Monday playoff was required to settle the winner of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with Austin Smotherman coming out on top at Port Royal

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Austin Smotherman smiles during the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Austin Smotherman had to be patient at the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, but his patience was rewarded with a second PGA Tour title in two starts.

After the American and Irish rival Seamus Power were tied on 16-under through three rounds and the fourth round was cancelled, a Monday playoff eventually began on the par-3 16th.

Power missed out on a chance to wrap up the title on the first go when his 25-foot birdie try trickled left of the target, with Smotherman managing to get up and down from the rough short and right of the hole.

On the next go, Smotherman showed excellent touch to two-putt from the opposite end of the putting surface while Power this time went up and down from the left green-side bunker.

Yet, the Irishman's luck ran out when - after a change of hole location - his tee shot found the thick rough short and left. A stab out didn't travel the distance he'd wanted and, after a missed par attempt from range, Smotherman was free to two-putt from 20 feet for the win.

The 32-year-old's second FedExCup Fall victory in as many starts (Bank of Utah Championship) not only further boosted his exemption status on the PGA Tour but also secured him yet another huge winner's check.

Smotherman banked the seven-figure payout while Power received a consolation prize of almost $700,00. For everyone else who may well have already headed over to Mexico for the next two FedExCup Fall events, their payouts were decided on Sunday.

Below is the full breakdown of prize money payouts at the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship and where each player finished.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money Breakdown

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Position

Player

Prize Money

1st (-16)*

Austin Smotherman

$1,080,000

2nd (-16)

Seamus Power

$654,000

T3rd (-14)

Taylor Moore

$318,000

T3rd (-14)

Corey Conners

$318,000

T3rd (-14)

Ben Silverman

$318,000

T6th (-13)

Tom Hoge

$189,300

T6th (-13)

Chris Kirk

$189,300

T6th (-13)

Chan Kim

$189,300

T6th (-13)

Danny Walker

$189,300

T6th (-13)

Chandler Blanchet

$189,300

T11th (-12)

Cam Davis

$133,500

T11th (-12)

Luke Clanton

$133,500

T11th (-12)

Isiah Salinda

$133,500

T11th (-12)

Greyson Sigg

$133,500

T15th (-11)

David Skinns

$106,500

T15th (-11)

Denny McCarthy

$106,500

T17th (-10)

Adam Hadwin

$82,500

T17th (-10)

Dylan Wu

$82,500

T17th (-10)

Brice Garnett

$82,500

T17th (-10)

SY Noh

$82,500

T17th (-10)

Kihei Akina (a)

$0

T17th (-10)

Rudy Sautron (a)

$0

T17th (-10)

Ben Kohles

$82,500

T17th (-10)

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

$82,500

T25th (-9)

Martin Laird

$48,500

T25th (-9)

Nick Dunlap

$48,500

T25th (-9)

AJ Ewart

$48,500

T25th (-9)

Zac Blair

$48,500

T25th (-9)

Peter Malnati

$48,500

T25th (-9)

David Ford

$48,500

T25th (-9)

Mackenzie Hughes

$48,500

T25th (-9)

Jesper Svensson

$48,500

T25th (-9)

Eric Cole

$48,500

T34th (-8)

Neal Shipley

$30,780

T34th (-8)

Hayden Springer

$30,780

T34th (-8)

Lucas Glover

$30,780

T34th (-8)

Kristoffer Ventura

$30,780

T34th (-8)

Ben Martin

$30,780

T34th (-8)

Trace Crowe

$30,780

T34th (-8)

Mark Hubbard

$30,780

T34th (-8)

Zecheng Dou

$30,780

T34th (-8)

Davis Thompson

$30,780

T34th (-8)

Kensei Hirata

$30,780

T44th (-7)

Willie Mack III

$19,605

T44th (-7)

Rafael Campos

$19,605

T44th (-7)

Joel Dahmen

$19,605

T44th (-7)

Andrew Novak

$19,605

T44th (-7)

Max McGreevy

$19,605

T44th (-7)

Ren Yonezawa

$19,605

T44th (-7)

Lee Hodges

$19,605

T44th (-7)

Takumi Kanaya

$19,605

T52nd (-6)

Rico Hoey

$14,772

T52nd (-6)

Davis Riley

$14,772

T52nd (-6)

Robert Streb

$14,772

T52nd (-6)

Emiliano Grillo

$14,772

T52nd (-6)

Davis Chatfield

$14,772

T57th (-5)

Austin Eckroat

$14,040

T57th (-5)

Vince Whaley

$14,040

T59th (-4)

Chad Ramey

$13,620

T59th (-4)

Jeffrey Kang

$13,620

T59th (-4)

Paul Peterson

$13,620

T59th (-4)

Adam Svensson

$13,620

T59th (-4)

Erik van Rooyen

$13,620

T64th (-3)

Jonathan Byrd

$13,020

T64th (-3)

Hank Lebioda

$13,020

T64th (-3)

Henrik Norlander

$13,020

T64th (-3)

Miles Russell (a)

$0

T64th (-3)

Kevin Roy

$13,020

T64th (-3)

Brendon Todd

$13,020

70th (-2)

Jeremy Paul

$12,660

T71st (-1)

Nick Hardy

$12,480

T71st (-1)

Dylan Frittelli

$12,480
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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