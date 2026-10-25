Genesis Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

Since prize money was doubled in 2024, the tournament payout for the Genesis Championship has remained consistent ever since at Woo Jeong Hills CC

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Junghwan Lee with the Genesis Championship trophy
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It's the fourth and final day of the last regular event in the DP World Tour season and the tension couldn't be higher for dozens of players in the field.

While a handful are contending for the title and all of the perks a win would bring, plenty of others are simply trying to finish as high as they can at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in order to do either make the upcoming DP World Tour Playoffs or earn guaranteed status for next term.

The top-70 will move over to the Middle East in a couple of weeks' time whereas everyone else will see their seasons end immediately.

If they finish the campaign inside the top-100, it's off to practice and start again in November. End at 101 or worse and it's possibly a very different story.

As a result, for once, money is unlikely to be anything like a primary concern for much of the field. Nevertheless, there is a total of $4 million on the line once again - the same figure has been available here since 2024.

The Genesis Championship winner will claim a check for $680,000 while the runner-up could take $440,000 as a consolation prize if they finish alone on the leaderboard.

Those in the top-eight have a chance to scoop a six-figure payday as well as those precious Race to Dubai points while there's more than $7,000 on offer to those who made the cut.

Below is the maximum prize money payout at the 2026 Genesis Championship based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

GENESIS CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$680,000

2nd

$440,000

3rd

$252,000

4th

$200,000

5th

$169,600

6th

$140,000

7th

$120,000

8th

$100,000

9th

$89,600

10th

$80,000

11th

$73,600

12th

$68,800

13th

$64,400

14th

$61,200

15th

$58,800

16th

$56,400

17th

$54,000

18th

$51,600

19th

$49,600

20th

$48,000

21st

$46,400

22nd

$45,200

23rd

$44,000

24th

$42,800

25th

$41,600

26th

$40,400

27th

$39,200

28th

$38,000

29th

$36,800

30th

$35,600

31st

$34,400

32nd

$33,200

33rd

$32,000

34th

$30,800

35th

$29,600

36th

$28,400

37th

$27,600

38th

$26,800

39th

$26,000

40th

$25,200

41st

$24,400

42nd

$23,600

43rd

$22,800

44th

$22,000

45th

$21,200

46th

$20,400

47th

$19,600

48th

$18,800

49th

$18,000

50th

$17,200

51st

$16,400

52nd

$15,600

53rd

$14,800

54th

$14,000

55th

$13,600

56th

$13,200

57th

$12,800

58th

$12,400

59th

$12,000

60th

$11,600

61st

$11,200

62nd

$10,800

63rd

$10,400

64th

$10,000

65th

$9,600

66th

$9,200

67th

$8,800

68th

$8,400

69th

$8,000

70th

$7,600
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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