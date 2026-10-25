Genesis Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

It's the fourth and final day of the last regular event in the DP World Tour season and the tension couldn't be higher for dozens of players in the field.

While a handful are contending for the title and all of the perks a win would bring, plenty of others are simply trying to finish as high as they can at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in order to do either make the upcoming DP World Tour Playoffs or earn guaranteed status for next term.

The top-70 will move over to the Middle East in a couple of weeks' time whereas everyone else will see their seasons end immediately.

If they finish the campaign inside the top-100, it's off to practice and start again in November. End at 101 or worse and it's possibly a very different story.

As a result, for once, money is unlikely to be anything like a primary concern for much of the field. Nevertheless, there is a total of $4 million on the line once again - the same figure has been available here since 2024.

The Genesis Championship winner will claim a check for $680,000 while the runner-up could take $440,000 as a consolation prize if they finish alone on the leaderboard.

Those in the top-eight have a chance to scoop a six-figure payday as well as those precious Race to Dubai points while there's more than $7,000 on offer to those who made the cut.

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Below is the maximum prize money payout at the 2026 Genesis Championship based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

GENESIS CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN