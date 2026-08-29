Tour Championship 2026 Tee Times: Round Three
Check out the full third round tee times at East Lake Golf Club, where Ryan Gerard and Viktor Hovland share the lead at the halfway stage
An exciting Moving Day is in store at the Tour Championship, where 15 players are within five shots of the leaders Ryan Gerard and Viktor Hovland.
The pair sit at 10-under-par, while Collin Morikawa and Chris Gotterup are one back at nine-under and Cameron Young and World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, are two back at eight-under.
In fact, the day belonged to Young, who started the second round on Friday dead last, before an eight-under-par round of 62 vaulted him from one end of the leaderboard to the other.
On Saturday, Young is paired alongside Scheffler, who is searching for his second Tour Championship victory in three seasons. They tee off at 2.31pm local time (EDT).
Another former champion, in Hovland, is alongside Gerard at 2.55pm in the final pairing. Prior to the duo getting their third rounds underway, Morikawa and Gotterup tee off 2.43pm.
Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott and Ludvig Aberg are seven-under and tee off at 2.19pm and 2.07pm.
Four players, including Champion Golfer of the Year, Ryan Fox, find themselves six-under, while a further five players are five-under-par.
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Check out the full third round tee times for the Tour Championship below.
Tour Championship Round Three Tee Times
All times local EDT
- 11.55am: Robert MacIntyre
- 12.07pm: Kristoffer Reitan, Hideki Matsuyama
- 12.19pm: Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
- 12.31pm: Si Woo Kim, Rory McIlroy
- 12.43pm: Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1.01pm: Min Woo Lee, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 1.13pm: Alex Smalley, Tom Kim
- 1.25pm: Russell Henley, Jacob Bridgeman
- 1.37pm: Ryan Fox, Akshay Bhatia
- 1.49pm: Sam Burns, Gary Woodland
- 2.07pm: Adam Scott, Ludvig Aberg
- 2.19pm: Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 2.31pm: Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler
- 2.43pm: Collin Morikawa, Chris Gotterup
- 2.55pm: Ryan Gerard, Viktor Hovland
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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