Tour Championship 2026 Tee Times: Round Three

An exciting Moving Day is in store at the Tour Championship, where 15 players are within five shots of the leaders Ryan Gerard and Viktor Hovland.

The pair sit at 10-under-par, while Collin Morikawa and Chris Gotterup are one back at nine-under and Cameron Young and World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, are two back at eight-under.

In fact, the day belonged to Young, who started the second round on Friday dead last, before an eight-under-par round of 62 vaulted him from one end of the leaderboard to the other.

On Saturday, Young is paired alongside Scheffler, who is searching for his second Tour Championship victory in three seasons. They tee off at 2.31pm local time (EDT).

Another former champion, in Hovland, is alongside Gerard at 2.55pm in the final pairing. Prior to the duo getting their third rounds underway, Morikawa and Gotterup tee off 2.43pm.

Gerard is searching for his second PGA Tour victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott and Ludvig Aberg are seven-under and tee off at 2.19pm and 2.07pm.

Four players, including Champion Golfer of the Year, Ryan Fox, find themselves six-under, while a further five players are five-under-par.

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Check out the full third round tee times for the Tour Championship below.

Tour Championship Round Three Tee Times

All times local EDT