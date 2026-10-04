Bank Of Utah Championship Final Round Tee Times And Pairings 2026: What Time Do The Leaders Start?

The Bank of Utah Championship has reached its final round and there are two players with obvious claims for the title.

Austin Smotherman leads the way on 23-under for the week while Doug Ghim is only a stroke behind and will join the former in the final group later on today.

Both will be desperate to lock up a win which would guarantee them PGA Tour status through 2028 - the opening year of the circuit's new identity.

For everyone else on 18-under or worse, the final round represents the last opportunity this week to move up the leaderboard and earn as many FedExCup points as possible.

Those who finish between 51st and 60th in the final FedExCup standings will earn spots in two Signature Events to start next year.

For everyone else, it's about trying to finish inside the FedExCup's top-100 in order to secure PGA Tour status next term.

Below is the full list of final-round tee times and pairings for the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort.

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BANK OF UTAH CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES

1ST HOLE

MDT (BST)