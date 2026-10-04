Bank Of Utah Championship Final Round Tee Times And Pairings 2026: What Time Do The Leaders Start?
Check out what time each of the final-round pairings tee off at Black Desert Resort as the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship reaches its conclusion
The Bank of Utah Championship has reached its final round and there are two players with obvious claims for the title.
Austin Smotherman leads the way on 23-under for the week while Doug Ghim is only a stroke behind and will join the former in the final group later on today.
Both will be desperate to lock up a win which would guarantee them PGA Tour status through 2028 - the opening year of the circuit's new identity.
For everyone else on 18-under or worse, the final round represents the last opportunity this week to move up the leaderboard and earn as many FedExCup points as possible.
Those who finish between 51st and 60th in the final FedExCup standings will earn spots in two Signature Events to start next year.
For everyone else, it's about trying to finish inside the FedExCup's top-100 in order to secure PGA Tour status next term.
Below is the full list of final-round tee times and pairings for the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort.
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BANK OF UTAH CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES
1ST HOLE
MDT (BST)
- 7:30am (2:30pm) - Brendon Todd, Matthieu Pavon
- 7:40am (2:40pm) - Haotong Li, Nick Dunlap
- 7:50am (2:50pm) - William Mouw, John Parry
- 8:00am (3:00pm) - Adam Svensson, Jackson Koivun
- 8:10am (3:10pm) - Eric Cole, Marco Penge
- 8:20am (3:20pm) - Kevin Yu, Jesper Svensson
- 8:30am (3:30pm) - Joel Dahmen, Harry Higgs
- 8:45am (3:45pm) - Patrick Rodgers, Davis Thompson
- 8:55am (3:55pm) - Beau Hossler, Zecheng Dou
- 9:05am (4:05pm) - Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Nick Taylor
- 9:15am (4:15pm) - Patrick Fishburn, Erik van Rooyen
- 9:25am (4:25pm) - Brice Garnett, Patton Kizzire
- 9:35am (4:35pm) - Taylor Moore, Emiliano Grillo
- 9:45am (4:45pm) - Alejandro Tosti, Matt McCarty
- 10:00am (5:00pm) - Dylan Wu, Mark Hubbard
- 10:10am (5:10pm) - Jordan Smith, Lee Hodges
- 10:20am (5:20pm) - Michael Brennan, Zac Blair
- 10:30am (5:30pm) - Chad Ramey, Luke Clanton
- 10:40am (5:40pm) - Harry Hall, Max McGreevy
- 10:50am (5:50pm) - Justin Lower, Chandler Blanchet
- 11:00am (6:00pm) - Danny Walker, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 11:15am (6:15pm) - Davis Riley, Billy Horschel
- 11:25am (6:25pm) - Seamus Power, Takumi Kanaya
- 11:35am (6:35pm) - Jackson Suber, Zach Bauchou
- 11:45am (6:45pm) - Max Homa, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 11:55am (6:55pm) - David Lipsky, Kevin Roy
- 12:05pm (7:05pm) - Kihei Akina (a), John VanDerLaan
- 12:15pm (7:15pm) - Gordon Sargent, Ben Kohles
- 12:30pm (7:30pm) - Rico Hoey, Kristoffer Ventura
- 12:40pm (7:40pm) - Chris Kirk, Neal Shipley
- 12:50pm (7:50pm) - David Ford, AJ Ewart
- 1:00pm (8:00pm) - Stephan Jaeger, Steven Fisk
- 1:10pm (8:10pm) - Kevin Streelman, Johnny Keefer
- 1:20pm (8:20pm) - Trace Crowe, Ben James
- 1:30pm (8:30pm) - Austin Smotherman, Doug Ghim
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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