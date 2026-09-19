BMW PGA Championship 2026 Tee Times: Final Round Pairings

After three rounds of the BMW PGA Championship, there was little to separate many players towards the top of the leaderboard.
Filippo Celli and Manuel Elvira led the way on 13-under-par, but just one shot behind them were three players, while there were just four shots between the top 20.
Thanks to their narrow advantage, Celli and Elvira are in the final group on Sunday, with a tee time of 1:05pm BST (8:05am ET).
The penultimate group features Alejandro del Rey and Johannes Veerman, with a tee time of 12:55pm BST (7:55am ET).
Arguably the standout group features Adam Scott and Rory McIlroy, who are both on 11-under-par. They get started at 12:25pm BST (7:25am ET) in the final round.
Check out all the tee times and pairings for the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
BMW PGA Championship Tee Times: Final Round
BST/ET
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- 7:00am (2:00am): Kota Kaneko, Junghwan Lee
- 7:10am (2:10am): Francesco Molinari, Martin Couvra
- 7:20am (2:20am): Marcus Kinhult, Joe Dean
- 7:30am (2:30am): Frederic Lacroix, Alex Smalley
- 7:40am (2:40am): Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Francesco Laporta
- 7:50am (2:50am): Shaun Norris, Danny Willett
- 8:00am (3:00am): Adrien Saddier, Oihan Guillamoundeguy
- 8:10am (3:10am): Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 8:20am (3:20am): Sean Crocker, Yurav Premlall
- 8:35am (3:35am): David Puig, Andy Sullivan
- 8:45am (3:45am): David Law, Tyrrell Hatton
- 8:55am (3:55am): Charley Hoffman, Justin Rose
- 9:05am (4:05am): Matthew Jordan, Ewen Ferguson
- 9:15am (4:15am): Niklas Nørgaard, Adrian Meronk
- 9:25am (4:25am): Freddy Schott, Kazuma Kobori
- 9:35am (4:35am): Sepp Straka, Marcus Helligkilde
- 9:45am (4:45am): Angel Ayora, Ricardo Gouveia
- 9:55am (4:55am): Daniel Hillier, Joost Luiten
- 10:10am (5:10am): Niklas Lemke, Romain Langasque
- 10:20am (5:20am): Alex Fitzpatrick, Ross Fisher
- 10:30am (5:30am): Marcus Armitage, Joakim Lagergren
- 10:40am (5:40am): Jeff Winther, Eugenio Chacarra
- 10:50am (5:50am): Paul Waring, Shane Lowry
- 11:00am (6:00am): Jayden Schaper, Nacho Elvira
- 11:10am (6:10am): Adrian Otaegui, Guido Migliozzi
- 11:20am (6:20am): Viktor Hovland, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 11:30am (6:30am): Ryan Gerard, Aaron Rai
- 11:45am (6:45am): Jordan Smith, Alex Noren
- 11:55am (6:55am): Matt Fitzpatrick, Ryan Fox
- 12:05pm (7:05am): Matt Wallace, Ludvig Åberg
- 12:15pm (7:15am): Robert MacIntyre, Sam Bairstow
- 12:25pm (7:25am): Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy
- 12:35pm (7:35am): Joaquin Niemann, Davis Bryant
- 12:45pm (7:45am): Kristoffer Reitan, JJ Spaun
- 12:55pm (7:55am): Johannes Veerman, Alejandro Del Rey
- 1:05pm (8:05am): Filippo Celli, Manuel Elvira
How To Watch The Final Round Of The BMW PGA Championship: TV Channels And Times
US (ET): Golf Channel - 7:00am-12:30pm
UK (BST): Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports Main Event - From 9:00am
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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