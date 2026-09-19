BMW PGA Championship 2026 Tee Times: Final Round Pairings

After three rounds of the BMW PGA Championship, there was little to separate many players towards the top of the leaderboard.

Filippo Celli and Manuel Elvira led the way on 13-under-par, but just one shot behind them were three players, while there were just four shots between the top 20.

Filippo Celli co-leads with Manuel Elvira (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thanks to their narrow advantage, Celli and Elvira are in the final group on Sunday, with a tee time of 1:05pm BST (8:05am ET).

The penultimate group features Alejandro del Rey and Johannes Veerman, with a tee time of 12:55pm BST (7:55am ET).

Arguably the standout group features Adam Scott and Rory McIlroy, who are both on 11-under-par. They get started at 12:25pm BST (7:25am ET) in the final round.

Adam Scott is grouped with Rory McIlroy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out all the tee times and pairings for the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

BMW PGA Championship Tee Times: Final Round

BST/ET

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7:00am (2:00am): Kota Kaneko, Junghwan Lee

Kota Kaneko, Junghwan Lee 7:10am (2:10am): Francesco Molinari, Martin Couvra

Francesco Molinari, Martin Couvra 7:20am (2:20am): Marcus Kinhult, Joe Dean

Marcus Kinhult, Joe Dean 7:30am (2:30am): Frederic Lacroix, Alex Smalley

Frederic Lacroix, Alex Smalley 7:40am (2:40am): Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Francesco Laporta

Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Francesco Laporta 7:50am (2:50am): Shaun Norris, Danny Willett

Shaun Norris, Danny Willett 8:00am (3:00am): Adrien Saddier, Oihan Guillamoundeguy

Adrien Saddier, Oihan Guillamoundeguy 8:10am (3:10am): Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Rafa Cabrera Bello

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Rafa Cabrera Bello 8:20am (3:20am): Sean Crocker, Yurav Premlall

Sean Crocker, Yurav Premlall 8:35am (3:35am): David Puig, Andy Sullivan

David Puig, Andy Sullivan 8:45am (3:45am): David Law, Tyrrell Hatton

David Law, Tyrrell Hatton 8:55am (3:55am): Charley Hoffman, Justin Rose

Charley Hoffman, Justin Rose 9:05am (4:05am): Matthew Jordan, Ewen Ferguson

Matthew Jordan, Ewen Ferguson 9:15am (4:15am): Niklas Nørgaard, Adrian Meronk

Niklas Nørgaard, Adrian Meronk 9:25am (4:25am): Freddy Schott, Kazuma Kobori

Freddy Schott, Kazuma Kobori 9:35am (4:35am): Sepp Straka, Marcus Helligkilde

Sepp Straka, Marcus Helligkilde 9:45am (4:45am): Angel Ayora, Ricardo Gouveia

Angel Ayora, Ricardo Gouveia 9:55am (4:55am): Daniel Hillier, Joost Luiten

Daniel Hillier, Joost Luiten 10:10am (5:10am): Niklas Lemke, Romain Langasque

Niklas Lemke, Romain Langasque 10:20am (5:20am): Alex Fitzpatrick, Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick, Ross Fisher 10:30am (5:30am): Marcus Armitage, Joakim Lagergren

Marcus Armitage, Joakim Lagergren 10:40am (5:40am): Jeff Winther, Eugenio Chacarra

Jeff Winther, Eugenio Chacarra 10:50am (5:50am): Paul Waring, Shane Lowry

Paul Waring, Shane Lowry 11:00am (6:00am): Jayden Schaper, Nacho Elvira

Jayden Schaper, Nacho Elvira 11:10am (6:10am): Adrian Otaegui, Guido Migliozzi

Adrian Otaegui, Guido Migliozzi 11:20am (6:20am): Viktor Hovland, Yuto Katsuragawa

Viktor Hovland, Yuto Katsuragawa 11:30am (6:30am): Ryan Gerard, Aaron Rai

Ryan Gerard, Aaron Rai 11:45am (6:45am): Jordan Smith, Alex Noren

Jordan Smith, Alex Noren 11:55am (6:55am): Matt Fitzpatrick, Ryan Fox

Matt Fitzpatrick, Ryan Fox 12:05pm (7:05am): Matt Wallace, Ludvig Åberg

Matt Wallace, Ludvig Åberg 12:15pm (7:15am): Robert MacIntyre, Sam Bairstow

Robert MacIntyre, Sam Bairstow 12:25pm (7:25am): Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy

Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy 12:35pm (7:35am): Joaquin Niemann, Davis Bryant

Joaquin Niemann, Davis Bryant 12:45pm (7:45am): Kristoffer Reitan, JJ Spaun

Kristoffer Reitan, JJ Spaun 12:55pm (7:55am): Johannes Veerman, Alejandro Del Rey

Johannes Veerman, Alejandro Del Rey 1:05pm (8:05am): Filippo Celli, Manuel Elvira

How To Watch The Final Round Of The BMW PGA Championship: TV Channels And Times

US (ET): Golf Channel - 7:00am-12:30pm

UK (BST): Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports Main Event - From 9:00am