The inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, which is being held at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, has been affected by the weather from the start.
Play was delayed in the first round due to fog, while preferred lies have been in effect due to heavy rainfall and high temperatures throughout.
The threat of thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon in North Carolina also means all final round tee times are scheduled in the space of a little over two hours in the morning, with players going off in groups of three from the first and 10th tees.
Neal Shipley, who is looking for his maiden PGA Tour title, begins the final round with a one-shot lead over Ben Kohles on 21-under-par. Also in contention is Eric Cole in T3 on 17-under-par.
The three are in the final group from the first tee at 9:55am ET (2:55pm BST).
The other player tied for third, Ricky Castillo, is grouped with Jacob Bridgeman and Max Greyserman, who are on 16-under-par. They get started at 9:44am ET (2:44pm BST).
Check out all the tee times and pairiings for the final round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Biltmore Championship Asheville Tee Times: Final Round
All times ET (BST)
1st Tee
- 7:43am (12:43pm): Ben Silverman, Blades Brown, Brice Garnett
- 7:54am (12:54pm): Peter Malnati, Billy Horschel, Troy Merritt
- 8:05am (1:05pm): Austin Smotherman, Jeremy Paul, Adam Schenk
- 8:16am (1:16pm): Zach Bauchou, Michael Kim, Adam Hadwin
- 8:27am (1:27pm): Tyler Duncan, Trace Crowe, Paul Peterson
- 8:38am (1:38pm): Andrew Novak, Steven Fisk, Webb Simpson
- 8:49am (1:49pm): Gordon Sargent, Chris Kirk, Jackson Suber
- 9:00am (2:00pm): John Parry, Kevin Yu, Chad Ramey
- 9:11am (2:11pm): John VanDerLaan, Zecheng Dou, Ben James
- 9:22am (2:22pm): Seamus Power, Johnny Keefer, Mackenzie Hughes
- 9:33am (2:33pm): Haotong Li, Jackson Koivun, Marco Penge
- 9:44am (2:44pm): Ricky Castillo, Jacob Bridgeman, Max Greyserman
- 9:55am (2:55pm): Neal Shipley, Ben Kohles, Eric Cole
10th Tee
- 7:43am (12:43pm): Austin Eckroat, J.T. Poston, Justin Lower
- 7:54am (12:54pm): Pontus Nyholm, Ben Martin, Karl Vilips
- 8:05am (1:05pm): Adam Svensson, Zac Blair, Patton Kizzire
- 8:16am (1:16pm): Takumi Kanaya, Rico Hoey, Chandler Phillips
- 8:27am (1:27pm): Cameron Champ, Kevin Roy, Doug Ghim
- 8:38am (1:38pm): Will Gordon, Hayden Springer, Davis Chatfield
- 8:49am (1:49pm): William Mouw, Harry Higgs, Nick Taylor
- 9:00am (2:00pm): Cam Davis, Jonathan Byrd, David Skinns
- 9:11am (2:11pm): Vince Whaley, Stephan Jaeger, Dylan Wu
- 9:22am (2:22pm): Chandler Blanchet, Corey Conners, Andrew Putnam
- 9:33am (2:33pm): Isaiah Salinda, Pierceson Coody, Tyler Watts
- 9:44am (2:44pm): Hank Lebioda, Michael Thompson
- 9:55am (2:55pm): Lucas Glover, Nick Dunlap
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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