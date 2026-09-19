The inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, which is being held at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, has been affected by the weather from the start.

Play was delayed in the first round due to fog, while preferred lies have been in effect due to heavy rainfall and high temperatures throughout.

The threat of thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon in North Carolina also means all final round tee times are scheduled in the space of a little over two hours in the morning, with players going off in groups of three from the first and 10th tees.

Due to forecasted thunderstorms Sunday afternoon at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, final-round tee times will run from 7:43 – 9:55 a.m. ET in groups of three off Nos. 1 and 10. pic.twitter.com/o6RTOqqAAXSeptember 19, 2026

Neal Shipley, who is looking for his maiden PGA Tour title, begins the final round with a one-shot lead over Ben Kohles on 21-under-par. Also in contention is Eric Cole in T3 on 17-under-par.

The three are in the final group from the first tee at 9:55am ET (2:55pm BST).

Neal Shipley is leading in pursuit of his maiden PGA Tour win (Image credit: Getty Images)

The other player tied for third, Ricky Castillo, is grouped with Jacob Bridgeman and Max Greyserman, who are on 16-under-par. They get started at 9:44am ET (2:44pm BST).

Check out all the tee times and pairiings for the final round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

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Biltmore Championship Asheville Tee Times: Final Round

All times ET (BST)

1st Tee

7:43am (12:43pm): Ben Silverman, Blades Brown, Brice Garnett

Ben Silverman, Blades Brown, Brice Garnett 7:54am (12:54pm): Peter Malnati, Billy Horschel, Troy Merritt

Peter Malnati, Billy Horschel, Troy Merritt 8:05am (1:05pm): Austin Smotherman, Jeremy Paul, Adam Schenk

Austin Smotherman, Jeremy Paul, Adam Schenk 8:16am (1:16pm): Zach Bauchou, Michael Kim, Adam Hadwin

Zach Bauchou, Michael Kim, Adam Hadwin 8:27am (1:27pm): Tyler Duncan, Trace Crowe, Paul Peterson

Tyler Duncan, Trace Crowe, Paul Peterson 8:38am (1:38pm): Andrew Novak, Steven Fisk, Webb Simpson

Andrew Novak, Steven Fisk, Webb Simpson 8:49am (1:49pm): Gordon Sargent, Chris Kirk, Jackson Suber

Gordon Sargent, Chris Kirk, Jackson Suber 9:00am (2:00pm): John Parry, Kevin Yu, Chad Ramey

John Parry, Kevin Yu, Chad Ramey 9:11am (2:11pm): John VanDerLaan, Zecheng Dou, Ben James

John VanDerLaan, Zecheng Dou, Ben James 9:22am (2:22pm): Seamus Power, Johnny Keefer, Mackenzie Hughes

Seamus Power, Johnny Keefer, Mackenzie Hughes 9:33am (2:33pm): Haotong Li, Jackson Koivun, Marco Penge

Haotong Li, Jackson Koivun, Marco Penge 9:44am (2:44pm): Ricky Castillo, Jacob Bridgeman, Max Greyserman

Ricky Castillo, Jacob Bridgeman, Max Greyserman 9:55am (2:55pm): Neal Shipley, Ben Kohles, Eric Cole

10th Tee