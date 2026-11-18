Paul McGinley Says 'There's No Real Winners' In LIV Golfers Joining DP World Tour
Paul McGinley says "there's no real winners" in the messy addition of LIV Golf stars to the DP World Tour next season, but it is the start of golf putting the pieces back together after years of division
Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley says "there's no real winners" in the influx of former LIV golfers joining the DP World Tour next season.
In one sense it's a win-win for both the DP World Tour and ex-LIV Golf players such as Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia, who've joined Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton in returning to the European circuit.
The DP World Tour will get more eyeballs on tournaments while those players can sit out their year-long ban from the PGA Tour and try to earn their way back to America.
However, with over 30 LIV golfers playing on the DP World Tour in 2027 there are current players further down the pecking order who may miss out on some crucial starts in tournaments.
There's also some ill feeling among players about LIV stars coming back with their pockets full of Saudi PIF money and just walking back on to the DP World Tour without any kind of punishment.
That's a sentiment European stalwart McGinley can relate to as he understands why noses have been put out of joint - when you consider there's only 100 DP World Tour cards on offer next year and around 30 LIV players entering the fray.
"The guys I feel sorry for are the guys not so much next year in 2027 on the DP World Tour," McGinley said on Sky Sports
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"It's 2028 because you've got 30 really world-class players coming back to play on the DP World Tour next year from LIV, and they're probably going to take 20 or 30 of the 100 cards that are available.
"So there's really 20 or 30 less spots for the current players to play for next year in terms of keeping their status for 2028. So that's going to be a difficult scenario for them. And, you know, they didn't get the riches that the that the guys went to LIV did. So, you know, I can understand why they're feeling aggrieved."
McGinley accepts the DP World Tour is in a tough spot, with the chance to give the entire season a big boost in exposure something Guy Kinnings could just not pass up on.
But it's a balancing act with keeping current players happy who feel their loyalty hasn't been rewarded - so in essence there was no one right answer.
“There's no real winners in this whole scenario here," McGinley added. "You know, there's not a clear-cut winner in this scenario. It's been pretty ugly for golf in the last two or three years. And, you know, now it's time to put the pieces back together.
"And starting next year, having the LIV guys back playing in Europe is the start of trying to put this game back together and relationships back together.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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