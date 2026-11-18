Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley says "there's no real winners" in the influx of former LIV golfers joining the DP World Tour next season.

In one sense it's a win-win for both the DP World Tour and ex-LIV Golf players such as Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia, who've joined Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton in returning to the European circuit.

The DP World Tour will get more eyeballs on tournaments while those players can sit out their year-long ban from the PGA Tour and try to earn their way back to America.

However, with over 30 LIV golfers playing on the DP World Tour in 2027 there are current players further down the pecking order who may miss out on some crucial starts in tournaments.

There's also some ill feeling among players about LIV stars coming back with their pockets full of Saudi PIF money and just walking back on to the DP World Tour without any kind of punishment.

That's a sentiment European stalwart McGinley can relate to as he understands why noses have been put out of joint - when you consider there's only 100 DP World Tour cards on offer next year and around 30 LIV players entering the fray.

"The guys I feel sorry for are the guys not so much next year in 2027 on the DP World Tour," McGinley said on Sky Sports

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"It's 2028 because you've got 30 really world-class players coming back to play on the DP World Tour next year from LIV, and they're probably going to take 20 or 30 of the 100 cards that are available.

Paul McGinley reacts to the news that Bryson DeChambeau will return to the DP World Tour for 2027 after LIV Golf's collapse 🤝 https://t.co/1sLdi0wS9uNovember 17, 2026

"So there's really 20 or 30 less spots for the current players to play for next year in terms of keeping their status for 2028. So that's going to be a difficult scenario for them. And, you know, they didn't get the riches that the that the guys went to LIV did. So, you know, I can understand why they're feeling aggrieved."

McGinley accepts the DP World Tour is in a tough spot, with the chance to give the entire season a big boost in exposure something Guy Kinnings could just not pass up on.

But it's a balancing act with keeping current players happy who feel their loyalty hasn't been rewarded - so in essence there was no one right answer.

“There's no real winners in this whole scenario here," McGinley added. "You know, there's not a clear-cut winner in this scenario. It's been pretty ugly for golf in the last two or three years. And, you know, now it's time to put the pieces back together.

"And starting next year, having the LIV guys back playing in Europe is the start of trying to put this game back together and relationships back together.”