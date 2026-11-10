DP World Tour Championship Tee Times 2026: Round One Pairings

It's a huge week on the DP World Tour as a thrilling Race to Dubai season reaches its conclusion.

Eugenio Chacarra leads the way heading into the final event, with Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Casey Jarvis, Aaron Rai and Jon Rahm behind - all of whom can finish the week holding the Harry Vardon trophy.

Chacarra goes out in the final pairing alongside McIlroy, who set off at 12.40pm local time on Thursday, which is 3.40am on the East Coast and 7.40am in the UK.

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They'll be following the penultimate group of Jarvis and Reed, who play after Rahm and Rai in a stacked order.

The competitors are out in twos and there will be a re-draw for Friday's second round based on the day one scores.

Take a look at all of the US and UK tee times for the DP World Tour Championship below:

DP World Tour Championship tee times: round 1 ET time

11.25pm: Joost Luiten, Victor Perez (Wednesday night)

11.35pm: Matt Wallace, Ewen Ferguson (Wednesday night)

11.45pm: Gregorio De Leo, Manuel Elvira (Wednesday night)

11.55pm: Adam Scott, Adrian Otaegui (Wednesday night)

00.05am: Jeff Winther, Jorge Campillo (Thursday morning)

00.15am: Grant Forrest, Kota Kaneko

00.25am: Matthew Jordan, Niklas Norgaard

00.40am: Kristoffer Reitan, Freddy Schott

00.50am: Julien Guerrier, Yuto Katsuragawa

1am: Frederic Lacroix, Martin Couvra

1.10am: Mikael Lindberg, Calum Hill

1.20am: Marcus Armitage, Thriston Lawrence

1.30am: Davis Bryant, Tommy Fleetwood

1.45am: Shaun Norris, Francesco Laporta

1.55am: Dan Bradbury, Adrian Meronk

2.05am: Hennie Du Plessis, David Puig

2.15am: Angel Hidalgo, Nacho Elvira

2.25am: Angel Ayora, Joe Dean

2.35am: Oliver Lindell, Andy Sullivan

2.50am: Tyrrell Hatton, Bernd Wiesberger

3am: Jacob Skov Olesen, Daniel Hillier

3.10am: Ryan Fox, Jayden Schaper

3.20am: Jon Rahm, Aaron Rai

3.30am: Casey Jarvis, Patrick Reed

3.40am: Rory McIlroy. Eugenio Chacarra

DP World Tour Championship tee times: round 1 UK time

4.25am: Joost Luiten, Victor Perez

4.35am: Matt Wallace, Ewen Ferguson

4.45am: Gregorio De Leo, Manuel Elvira

4.55am: Adam Scott, Adrian Otaegui

5.05am: Jeff Winther, Jorge Campillo

5.15am: Grant Forrest, Kota Kaneko

5.25am: Matthew Jordan, Niklas Norgaard

5.40am: Kristoffer Reitan, Freddy Schott

5.50am: Julien Guerrier, Yuto Katsuragawa

6am: Frederic Lacroix, Martin Couvra

6.10am: Mikael Lindberg, Calum Hill

6.20am: Marcus Armitage, Thriston Lawrence

6.30am: Davis Bryant, Tommy Fleetwood

6.45am: Shaun Norris, Francesco Laporta

6.55am: Dan Bradbury, Adrian Meronk

7.05am: Hennie Du Plessis, David Puig

7.15am: Angel Hidalgo, Nacho Elvira

7.25am: Angel Ayora, Joe Dean

7.35am: Oliver Lindell, Andy Sullivan

7.50am: Tyrrell Hatton, Bernd Wiesberger

8am: Jacob Skov Olesen, Daniel Hillier

8.10am: Ryan Fox, Jayden Schaper

8.20am: Jon Rahm, Aaron Rai

8.30am: Casey Jarvis, Patrick Reed

8.40am: Rory McIlroy. Eugenio Chacarra