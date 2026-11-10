DP World Tour Championship Tee Times 2026: Round One Pairings
Check out all of the pairings and tee times for round one of the DP World Tour Championship
It's a huge week on the DP World Tour as a thrilling Race to Dubai season reaches its conclusion.
Eugenio Chacarra leads the way heading into the final event, with Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Casey Jarvis, Aaron Rai and Jon Rahm behind - all of whom can finish the week holding the Harry Vardon trophy.
Chacarra goes out in the final pairing alongside McIlroy, who set off at 12.40pm local time on Thursday, which is 3.40am on the East Coast and 7.40am in the UK.
They'll be following the penultimate group of Jarvis and Reed, who play after Rahm and Rai in a stacked order.
The competitors are out in twos and there will be a re-draw for Friday's second round based on the day one scores.
Take a look at all of the US and UK tee times for the DP World Tour Championship below:
DP World Tour Championship tee times: round 1 ET time
- 11.25pm: Joost Luiten, Victor Perez (Wednesday night)
- 11.35pm: Matt Wallace, Ewen Ferguson (Wednesday night)
- 11.45pm: Gregorio De Leo, Manuel Elvira (Wednesday night)
- 11.55pm: Adam Scott, Adrian Otaegui (Wednesday night)
- 00.05am: Jeff Winther, Jorge Campillo (Thursday morning)
- 00.15am: Grant Forrest, Kota Kaneko
- 00.25am: Matthew Jordan, Niklas Norgaard
- 00.40am: Kristoffer Reitan, Freddy Schott
- 00.50am: Julien Guerrier, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 1am: Frederic Lacroix, Martin Couvra
- 1.10am: Mikael Lindberg, Calum Hill
- 1.20am: Marcus Armitage, Thriston Lawrence
- 1.30am: Davis Bryant, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1.45am: Shaun Norris, Francesco Laporta
- 1.55am: Dan Bradbury, Adrian Meronk
- 2.05am: Hennie Du Plessis, David Puig
- 2.15am: Angel Hidalgo, Nacho Elvira
- 2.25am: Angel Ayora, Joe Dean
- 2.35am: Oliver Lindell, Andy Sullivan
- 2.50am: Tyrrell Hatton, Bernd Wiesberger
- 3am: Jacob Skov Olesen, Daniel Hillier
- 3.10am: Ryan Fox, Jayden Schaper
- 3.20am: Jon Rahm, Aaron Rai
- 3.30am: Casey Jarvis, Patrick Reed
- 3.40am: Rory McIlroy. Eugenio Chacarra
DP World Tour Championship tee times: round 1 UK time
- 4.25am: Joost Luiten, Victor Perez
- 4.35am: Matt Wallace, Ewen Ferguson
- 4.45am: Gregorio De Leo, Manuel Elvira
- 4.55am: Adam Scott, Adrian Otaegui
- 5.05am: Jeff Winther, Jorge Campillo
- 5.15am: Grant Forrest, Kota Kaneko
- 5.25am: Matthew Jordan, Niklas Norgaard
- 5.40am: Kristoffer Reitan, Freddy Schott
- 5.50am: Julien Guerrier, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 6am: Frederic Lacroix, Martin Couvra
- 6.10am: Mikael Lindberg, Calum Hill
- 6.20am: Marcus Armitage, Thriston Lawrence
- 6.30am: Davis Bryant, Tommy Fleetwood
- 6.45am: Shaun Norris, Francesco Laporta
- 6.55am: Dan Bradbury, Adrian Meronk
- 7.05am: Hennie Du Plessis, David Puig
- 7.15am: Angel Hidalgo, Nacho Elvira
- 7.25am: Angel Ayora, Joe Dean
- 7.35am: Oliver Lindell, Andy Sullivan
- 7.50am: Tyrrell Hatton, Bernd Wiesberger
- 8am: Jacob Skov Olesen, Daniel Hillier
- 8.10am: Ryan Fox, Jayden Schaper
- 8.20am: Jon Rahm, Aaron Rai
- 8.30am: Casey Jarvis, Patrick Reed
- 8.40am: Rory McIlroy. Eugenio Chacarra
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Elliott Heath, our Engagement Editor, has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered six Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played golf for almost his entire life and holds a handicap of six.
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