Putter Switch Pays Off As Nelly Korda Takes AIG Women's Open Lead At St Andrews
Nelly Korda's pre-tournament putter switch looks to have paid off as she took the second-round lead at the AIG Women's Open
A switch of putter just before the AIG Women's Open looks to have done the trick for Nelly Korda as she shot a second 68 to take the second-round lead at St Andrews.
There were more strong winds whipping around the Old Course on Friday but Korda's title charge would not be blown off course as a second four-under round in a row moved her onto eight under at the halfway stage.
It was enough to take her above playing partners Charley Hull and Lilia Vu into a three-shot lead as the superstar group in the field ended the second round all in the top three.
Hull led after the first round thanks to a stunning five-under round of 67, but Korda produced a four-shot swing to turn a one-shot deficit into a three-stroke advantage.
Incredibly given the conditions, Korda went bogey-free in her second round, which included four birdies, and she's only dropped one shot in 36 holes in some seriously tough conditions at the home of golf.
Part of her success has come from a putter switch made on the eve of the AIG Women's Open, when TaylorMade flew her out a custom-built Spider Tour X to Scotland for her practice round at St Andrews.
After getting a tune out of her new flat stick it went straight into the bag for Thursday, and the result has been just that one bogey and the lead in the final women's Major of the year.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"It's behaving really well, I put it in literally on Wednesday during my Pro-Am and it just felt really nice," Korda told Sky Sports about her new putter.
"I think I just needed a change-up, something new, and it felt really nice coming off the face and it's been working, so I'm very pleased."
It's a welcome return to form for Korda, who had that monumental run of form at the start of the year when winning five tournaments in a row and six in seven.
That insane form was never going to last, and she's since missed three cuts in a row and finished T22 at the Olympics
By contrast, Hull struggled on the putting surfaces, missing three short ones to make three bogeys before managing to pick up three birdies in her last five holes to even out her card.
A level-par 72 kept Hull on five under and just three shots behind Korda as she looks to chase down her first Major victory over the weekend, while defending champion Vu carded a two-under 70 to join Hull in T2.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
LIV Golfer Announces Split With Long-Time Caddie In Emotional Social Media Post
Kevin Na has posted an emotional farewell message on social media to reveal he and his long-term caddie Kenny Harms have parted company
By Paul Higham Published
-
Injured Hideki Matsuyama Forced Out Of BMW Championship
Hideki Matsuyama was forced to withdraw from the BMW Championship after injuring his back in his warm-up for Friday's second round
By Paul Higham Published
-
PING Reveals Team Europe's Solheim Cup Uniforms
Europe's Solheim Cup team are set to make a bold statement in their team uniforms
By Alison Root Published
-
Where Is The Solheim Cup In 2028?
The 2028 Solheim Cup heads to a venue that's been no stranger to high-profile occasions over the years
By Mike Hall Published
-
Charley Hull Leads At AIG Women’s Open After Windy First Round
Charley Hull carded a brilliant five-under 67 to claim a one-shot lead over Ruoning Yin and Nelly Korda after a challenging, windy first round at St Andrews
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Is There A Women's Version Of The Presidents Cup?
The Presidents Cup allows non-European International players to compete against the US in a Ryder Cup-style match, but is there a women's equivalent?
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Much The Winning Caddie Makes At The 2024 AIG Women’s Open
With the total purse for the AIG Women's Open getting a boost this year, the winning caddie will likely make more than any other looper in the event's history
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
How Fast Are The Greens At St Andrews For The AIG Women's Open?
R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers has explained why the greens have been slowed down at St Andrews for the AIG Women's Open
By Paul Higham Published
-
R&A Plans To Use Same Courses On Both Open Rotas With 'One Exception' For Women's Championship
Martin Slumbers said that both the men's and women's Open Championship will move towards being played at the same courses - but "with one exception" for the AIG Women's Open
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Brutal AIG Women's Open Weather Forecast Set To Bring 45mph Gusts
The world's best players are set to be tested to the extreme this week, with R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers hoping for no delays
By Elliott Heath Published