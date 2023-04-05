Augusta National Golf Club To Support Community Golf Partnership
In an announcement by Augusta National Chairman, Fred Ridley, he stated that the club will support a multiphase partnership with Augusta Municipal Golf Course
Speaking on Wednesday, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, Fred Ridley, revealed Augusta National’s intention to support a multiphase partnership with Augusta Municipal Golf Course, also known as “The Patch". Augusta Technical College and The First Tee of Augusta will also be involved and the aim is to strengthen public golf in the community and foster even greater opportunities to play the game and work in the sport.
Linking Augusta Tech’s golf course management and workforce programs at The Patch, with The First Tee’s mission to teach the game and its values to juniors and community members of all backgrounds, the initiative will expand available pathways to welcome those interested in the sport and provide a best-in-class, affordable public golf experience for the Augusta community. It is the first partnership between these neighboring facilities.
Augusta National will assist in the planning and execution of this vision to complement their efforts, identify efficiencies and support the partnership’s success, with Ridley stating: “This initiative offers a unique opportunity to contribute to two areas of utmost importance to Augusta National’s mission, our community and golf development."
He went on to add: “While in its early stages, this partnership can help produce the next generation of golf’s workforce and make the game more accessible and inviting to the youth and residents throughout the community. I commend Augusta Technical College, The Patch, The First Tee of Augusta and all leaders involved in this project, and we look forward to supporting their partnership and this exciting new chapter for public golf here in our city.”
Building on Augusta Tech’s current efforts with the City of Augusta to assume operation of The Patch by 2025, Augusta Tech will relocate its golf course management program to The Patch, instilling formal educational programs in a living classroom environment and providing a sustainable public golf facility for the enjoyment of the community.
The announcement was made during Chairman Ridley’s annual press conference at the 2023 Masters Tournament, where representatives of The Patch, Augusta Tech, The First Tee, the City of Augusta and the State of Georgia were in attendance to mark the announcement.
