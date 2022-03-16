Arsenal Legend David Seaman Hits A Hole-In-One

Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland both hit holes-in-one at the Players Championship, and now former England and Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has got in on the act.

Seaman was playing nine holes with his one-time Gunners teammate Lee Dixon at Dartmoor’s Bovey Castle, one of the best golf courses in Devon, when Seaman hit the shot at the ninth with a seven iron. Dixon posted a video on social media showing the moments immediately after the shot, although to begin with, the pair were unsure if the ball had even gone in!

In the video, Dixon takes up the story: “He’s just hit a seven iron on the green, and it kind of made a funny bounce and disappeared. So, we’re walking now to see if it’s in the hole, and this is legit.”

As the pair approach the hole, the excitement grows when the duo notice the pitch mark on the green. “Oh, my God, there’s the pitch mark. Please by in. Please be in the hole,” Dixon continued. The camera then pans over the ball nestling in the hole before the two start cheering and we see Seaman, arms aloft in celebration.

The delighted duo confirm in the video that it was Seaman’s first-ever hole-in-one, so it’s easy to understand why the 58-year-old was ecstatic. Meanwhile, it seems as if that ecstasy was destined to turn to inebriation not long after. Dixon concluded the video by shouting, “Have some of that!” while Seaman says, “That’s going to be expensive.” As if to confirm as much, Dixon then says, “Champagne! We’re only playing nine – we’re going to get ‘larupped’ in the bar now!”

Seaman has long been known to play golf and at one point even hosted an annual charity event held in Portugal, the Safe Hands Charity Golf Classic. Dixon is a keen golfer too, plays off a low single figure handicap and is a good friend of Ian Poulter.

During the pair’s long football careers, they amassed over 1,000 appearances between them, including a combined 97 England caps. Now they have another memorable sporting moment to share – and if the trip to the 19th hole straight after left remaining memories of the day a little foggy, at least they’ll always have the hilarious video of the shot's immediate aftermath to remind them of the special moment.