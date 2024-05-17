Arrest Report Details Accusations Against Scottie Scheffler Following Valhalla Incident

An arrest citation has been published that explains the events that led to the arrest of Scottie Scheffler before the second round of the PGA Championship.

The World No.1 was detained in the early hours of Friday morning when trying to gain access to Valhalla, supposedly because of a misunderstanding over traffic flow following a fatal accident.

Scheffler was later charged with “second-degree assault of a police office, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic,” before being returned to the course to begin his second round.

Before resuming his challenge for a second Major title of the year, Scheffler released a statement explaining his side of the matter, which read: “This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers.

"It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions.”

Scottie Scheffler was able to make his tee time, despite being arrested earlier in the day (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Louisville police have a different take on the matter. The citation, published on X by ESPN SportsCenter anchor Michael Eaves, states that Detective Bryan Gillis, who was “in full LMPD uniform and a hi-visibility yellow reflective rain jacket,” had been directing traffic to the course when he stopped Scheffler in his car.

It then states he “attempted to give instructions,” but Scheffler “refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground.”

It goes on to state that the detective “suffered pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist and knee,” before explaining that he was “taken to the hospital for further medical treatment,” while his uniform pants, which were valued at around $80, were “damaged beyond repair.”

From the Scottie Scheffler police report: the arresting officer, Bryan Gillis, says that Scheffler disobeyed his orders and then dragged him to the ground with his car causing injuries to the officer and his clothing. pic.twitter.com/oh5eOT0ZuYMay 17, 2024

Following the incident, Scheffler is due to appear in court on Tuesday, May 21 at 9am.

The PGA of America has confirmed that the earlier accident, which didn’t involve Scheffler, had seen a vendor at the event tragically pass away.

A statement from the organization read: “This morning we were devastated to learn that a worker with one of our vendors was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club.

“This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones.”