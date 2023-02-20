'I Tried, Man' - Tearful Max Homa Reacts To Genesis Invitational Loss
Max Homa fought back tears after losing out to Jon Rahm at Riviera
Max Homa might have won $2.18m on Sunday and moved into the world's top-10 for the first time in his career, but the American couldn't hide his devastation after coming up short to Jon Rahm at the Genesis Invitational.
Homa, the new World No.8, finished two strokes shy of Jon Rahm at Riviera and he fought back tears while speaking to the media post-round, as the emotion hit him after he came agonisingly close to winning his hometown event for the second time.
Homa was asked whether he was more proud of the fight or disappointed with the loss, to which he simply replied: "Yes", as he fought back tears.
"Sorry. I'm very proud," he said.
"I did not have it off the tee today, but man, I fought. I really just wanted to push him. I don't know why this is happening now, I've been fine for 15 minutes.
The raw emotion of coming up short on the PGA Tour.Brilliant answer from Max Homa... pic.twitter.com/rifmXoN7NtFebruary 20, 2023
"I wanted to push him. He is a spectacular golfer. I would say other than Tiger and I don't even know, he's the most consistent player I've seen.
"I've known him since college and he's been like this since then, No.1 amateur in the world, No.1 player in the world, all the accolades. I wanted to make him beat me and I think I did that.
"I let him off the hook on 13, but man, it was cool to see myself push him and not feel like I had 100% of my game. I played great everywhere but off the tee on that back nine, but it is what it is. I was going to have to put up a pretty remarkable score. I think it's pretty amazing going against someone like Jon.
"You know he's going to play well so it's almost comforting knowing you're just going to have to play better, he's not going to fold. So I'm not disappointed in my golf, I'm just disappointed in the ending."
Homa then fought back tears again when describing how he wanted to win in front of his friends and family, who were not there for his 2021 Genesis Invitational triumph due to the pandemic and no crowds.
"I tried, man" pic.twitter.com/UzYicUzNgIFebruary 20, 2023
"When I won in '21, nobody was here and it hurts me not to be able to do that with everyone here, my family and friends. But I tried, man," he said.
"Sorry, this tournament just means a lot to me. It's like an emotional release. But yeah, the support I get here is so cool. I'm going to win it again and be able to do it in front of all these people. Yeah, that's that."
