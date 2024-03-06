Arnold Palmer Invitational Prize Money Payout 2024

The Arnold Palmer Invitational takes place at Bay Hill - the latest in the PGA Tour’s lucrative Signature events.

Like the majority of the prestigious tournaments, there is a $20m purse on offer in the Florida Swing event. However, this is one of just three, along with the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial Tournament, that hands the winner 20% of the payout rather than 18%.

As a result, the victor will cash in to the tune of $400,000 more than the majority of Signature events, banking $4m. That’s an identical figure to the payout on offer to the winner of the LIV Golf Hong Kong event taking place this week.

For context, the player who emerges on top of the leaderboard by Sunday evening in the limited-field event (which, like the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial Tournament, will have a 36-hole cut) will earn more than the winners of each of last year’s Majors.

Only next week’s Players Championship will offer more to the winner than those three big events on the PGA Tour this season, further highlighting just how big an occasion this week’s tournament is.

It’s not just the financial rewards that will appeal to the 69 players in the field. The winner will also claim 700 FedEx Cup points as well as around 70 Official World Golf Ranking Points.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Prize Money Payout

Scottie Scheffler won the event in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,200,000 3rd $1,400,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $840,000 6th $760,000 7th $700,000 8th $646,000 9th $600,000 10th $556,000 11th $514,000 12th $472,000 13th $430,000 14th $389,000 15th $369,000 16th $349,000 17th $329,000 18th $309,000 19th $289,000 20th $269,000 21st $250,000 22nd $233,000 23rd $216,000 24th $200,000 25th $184,000 26th $168,000 27th $161,000 28th $154,000 29th $147,000 30th $140,000 31st $133,000 32nd $126,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $94,000 39th $90,000 40th $86,000 41st $82,000 42nd $78,000 43rd $74,000 44th $70,000 45th $66,000 46th $62,000 47th $58,000 48th $56,000 49th $54,000 50th $52,000

Who Are The Star Names At The Arnold Palmer Invitational?

Considering the event’s high profile and standing in the calendar, it’s no surprise that most of the best players on the PGA Tour are in the field.

Scottie Scheffler is the highest-ranked player in the world, and he has also experienced relatively recent success here, having won the title just two years ago. The American has had a consistent start to the year but is still looking for his first win of 2024. Could this be the week where he claims his seventh PGA Tour win?

Rory McIlroy already has one victory in 2024, the Dubai Desert Classic. However, that came on the DP World Tour, and his PGA Tour form so far this year has not been quite as impressive. With the first Major of the year, The Masters, just a month away, he will be hoping to claim his second Arnold Palmer Invitational title as he builds towards another attempt to complete his career Grand Slam at Augusta National.

Rory McIlroy has his eye on a second Arnold Palmer Invitational title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Six other players in the world’s top 10 are also in the field – Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman. Only World No.3 Jon Rahm, who is playing at LIV Golf Hong Kong this week, misses out.

Kurt Kitayama won an enthralling event last year, beating Harris English and McIlroy be one shot, and he also plays, hoping for his first win since.

Among the lesser-known players, Austin Eckroat, who strolled to victory at last week’s Cognizant Classic for his maiden PGA Tour win, is also in the field, along with Nick Dunlap, who has struggled since sensationally winning The American Express while still an amateur. However, he made his first cut as a professional at last week’s event with a T53. Unusually, he plays the first two rounds on his own thanks to Tony Finau's absence.

Where Is The Arnold Palmer Invitational? The Arnold Palmer Invitational is the latest Florida Swing event on the PGA Tour schedule, and takes place at Bay Hill. The course used at the tournament comprises two nine-hole courses, Champion and Challenger, and is regarded as one of the most difficult on the circuit.