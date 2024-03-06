Arnold Palmer Invitational Prize Money Payout 2024
One of the most lucrative events of the season takes place at Bay Hill as Kurt Kitayama defends his title
The Arnold Palmer Invitational takes place at Bay Hill - the latest in the PGA Tour’s lucrative Signature events.
Like the majority of the prestigious tournaments, there is a $20m purse on offer in the Florida Swing event. However, this is one of just three, along with the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial Tournament, that hands the winner 20% of the payout rather than 18%.
As a result, the victor will cash in to the tune of $400,000 more than the majority of Signature events, banking $4m. That’s an identical figure to the payout on offer to the winner of the LIV Golf Hong Kong event taking place this week.
For context, the player who emerges on top of the leaderboard by Sunday evening in the limited-field event (which, like the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial Tournament, will have a 36-hole cut) will earn more than the winners of each of last year’s Majors.
Only next week’s Players Championship will offer more to the winner than those three big events on the PGA Tour this season, further highlighting just how big an occasion this week’s tournament is.
It’s not just the financial rewards that will appeal to the 69 players in the field. The winner will also claim 700 FedEx Cup points as well as around 70 Official World Golf Ranking Points.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$4,000,000
|2nd
|$2,200,000
|3rd
|$1,400,000
|4th
|$1,000,000
|5th
|$840,000
|6th
|$760,000
|7th
|$700,000
|8th
|$646,000
|9th
|$600,000
|10th
|$556,000
|11th
|$514,000
|12th
|$472,000
|13th
|$430,000
|14th
|$389,000
|15th
|$369,000
|16th
|$349,000
|17th
|$329,000
|18th
|$309,000
|19th
|$289,000
|20th
|$269,000
|21st
|$250,000
|22nd
|$233,000
|23rd
|$216,000
|24th
|$200,000
|25th
|$184,000
|26th
|$168,000
|27th
|$161,000
|28th
|$154,000
|29th
|$147,000
|30th
|$140,000
|31st
|$133,000
|32nd
|$126,000
|33rd
|$119,000
|34th
|$114,000
|35th
|$109,000
|36th
|$104,000
|37th
|$99,000
|38th
|$94,000
|39th
|$90,000
|40th
|$86,000
|41st
|$82,000
|42nd
|$78,000
|43rd
|$74,000
|44th
|$70,000
|45th
|$66,000
|46th
|$62,000
|47th
|$58,000
|48th
|$56,000
|49th
|$54,000
|50th
|$52,000
Who Are The Star Names At The Arnold Palmer Invitational?
Considering the event’s high profile and standing in the calendar, it’s no surprise that most of the best players on the PGA Tour are in the field.
Scottie Scheffler is the highest-ranked player in the world, and he has also experienced relatively recent success here, having won the title just two years ago. The American has had a consistent start to the year but is still looking for his first win of 2024. Could this be the week where he claims his seventh PGA Tour win?
Rory McIlroy already has one victory in 2024, the Dubai Desert Classic. However, that came on the DP World Tour, and his PGA Tour form so far this year has not been quite as impressive. With the first Major of the year, The Masters, just a month away, he will be hoping to claim his second Arnold Palmer Invitational title as he builds towards another attempt to complete his career Grand Slam at Augusta National.
Six other players in the world’s top 10 are also in the field – Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman. Only World No.3 Jon Rahm, who is playing at LIV Golf Hong Kong this week, misses out.
Kurt Kitayama won an enthralling event last year, beating Harris English and McIlroy be one shot, and he also plays, hoping for his first win since.
Among the lesser-known players, Austin Eckroat, who strolled to victory at last week’s Cognizant Classic for his maiden PGA Tour win, is also in the field, along with Nick Dunlap, who has struggled since sensationally winning The American Express while still an amateur. However, he made his first cut as a professional at last week’s event with a T53. Unusually, he plays the first two rounds on his own thanks to Tony Finau's absence.
Where Is The Arnold Palmer Invitational?
The Arnold Palmer Invitational is the latest Florida Swing event on the PGA Tour schedule, and takes place at Bay Hill. The course used at the tournament comprises two nine-hole courses, Champion and Challenger, and is regarded as one of the most difficult on the circuit.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Arnold Palmer Invitational?
As one of the PGA Tour’s Signature events, there is one of the highest prize money payouts of the season on offer - $20m. Like the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial Tournament, the winner will claim $4m rather than the $3.6m more typical of the prestigious events.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
