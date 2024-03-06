Arnold Palmer Invitational Prize Money Payout 2024

One of the most lucrative events of the season takes place at Bay Hill as Kurt Kitayama defends his title

Kurt Kitayama with the Arnold Palmer Invitational trophy
Kurt Kitayama beat Harris English and Rory McIlroy in 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

The Arnold Palmer Invitational takes place at Bay Hill - the latest in the PGA Tour’s lucrative Signature events.

Like the majority of the prestigious tournaments, there is a $20m purse on offer in the Florida Swing event. However, this is one of just three, along with the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial Tournament, that hands the winner 20% of the payout rather than 18%.

As a result, the victor will cash in to the tune of $400,000 more than the majority of Signature events, banking $4m. That’s an identical figure to the payout on offer to the winner of the LIV Golf Hong Kong event taking place this week.

For context, the player who emerges on top of the leaderboard by Sunday evening in the limited-field event (which, like the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial Tournament, will have a 36-hole cut) will earn more than the winners of each of last year’s Majors.

Only next week’s Players Championship will offer more to the winner than those three big events on the PGA Tour this season, further highlighting just how big an occasion this week’s tournament is.

It’s not just the financial rewards that will appeal to the 69 players in the field. The winner will also claim 700 FedEx Cup points as well as around 70 Official World Golf Ranking Points.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Prize Money Payout

Scottie Scheffler takes a shot at the WM Phoenix Open

Scottie Scheffler won the event in 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$4,000,000
2nd$2,200,000
3rd$1,400,000
4th$1,000,000
5th$840,000
6th$760,000
7th$700,000
8th$646,000
9th$600,000
10th$556,000
11th$514,000
12th$472,000
13th$430,000
14th$389,000
15th$369,000
16th$349,000
17th$329,000
18th$309,000
19th$289,000
20th$269,000
21st$250,000
22nd$233,000
23rd$216,000
24th$200,000
25th$184,000
26th$168,000
27th$161,000
28th$154,000
29th$147,000
30th$140,000
31st$133,000
32nd$126,000
33rd$119,000
34th$114,000
35th$109,000
36th$104,000
37th$99,000
38th$94,000
39th$90,000
40th$86,000
41st$82,000
42nd$78,000
43rd$74,000
44th$70,000
45th$66,000
46th$62,000
47th$58,000
48th$56,000
49th$54,000
50th$52,000

Who Are The Star Names At The Arnold Palmer Invitational?

Considering the event’s high profile and standing in the calendar, it’s no surprise that most of the best players on the PGA Tour are in the field.

Scottie Scheffler is the highest-ranked player in the world, and he has also experienced relatively recent success here, having won the title just two years ago. The American has had a consistent start to the year but is still looking for his first win of 2024. Could this be the week where he claims his seventh PGA Tour win?

Rory McIlroy already has one victory in 2024, the Dubai Desert Classic. However, that came on the DP World Tour, and his PGA Tour form so far this year has not been quite as impressive. With the first Major of the year, The Masters, just a month away, he will be hoping to claim his second Arnold Palmer Invitational title as he builds towards another attempt to complete his career Grand Slam at Augusta National.

Rory McIlroy after his 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational victory

Rory McIlroy has his eye on a second Arnold Palmer Invitational title

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Six other players in the world’s top 10 are also in the field – Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman. Only World No.3 Jon Rahm, who is playing at LIV Golf Hong Kong this week, misses out.

Kurt Kitayama won an enthralling event last year, beating Harris English and McIlroy be one shot, and he also plays, hoping for his first win since.

Among the lesser-known players, Austin Eckroat, who strolled to victory at last week’s Cognizant Classic for his maiden PGA Tour win, is also in the field, along with Nick Dunlap, who has struggled since sensationally winning The American Express while still an amateur. However, he made his first cut as a professional at last week’s event with a T53. Unusually, he plays the first two rounds on his own thanks to Tony Finau's absence.

Where Is The Arnold Palmer Invitational?

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is the latest Florida Swing event on the PGA Tour schedule, and takes place at Bay Hill. The course used at the tournament comprises two nine-hole courses, Champion and Challenger, and is regarded as one of the most difficult on the circuit.

What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Arnold Palmer Invitational?

As one of the PGA Tour’s Signature events, there is one of the highest prize money payouts of the season on offer - $20m. Like the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial Tournament, the winner will claim $4m rather than the $3.6m more typical of the prestigious events.

